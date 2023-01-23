ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, NE

Wayne County teacher accused of relationship with student free on bond

WAYNE COUNTY, Neb. — Court documents are revealing more information about the Winside, Nebraska teacher arrested last weekend and accused of having a sexual relationship with a student. According to an affidavit, the student in question was 17 years old and was reportedly having sex with 25-year-old Cali Heikes...
WAYNE COUNTY, NE
Two Nebraska tribes file lawsuit against Thurston County

WINNEBAGO, Neb. — The two native tribes with reservations in Thurston County, Nebraska are suing that County and the county's board of supervisors, while also filing a civil rights complaint in federal court. The Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska and the Omaha Tribe of Nebraska are accusing the supervisors of...
THURSTON COUNTY, NE
Emerald Ash Borer confirmed in Dakota Dunes, S.D.

PIERRE, S.D. — The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources has confirmed an infestation of emerald ash borer in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota. In response, DANR Secretary Hunter Roberts will extend the existing state Plant Pest Quarantine to include Union County. The updated quarantine area will now...
DAKOTA DUNES, SD
Sioux City encourages residents to sign up for emergency notifications

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The City of Sioux City is encouraging residents to sign up for CodeRED emergency notifications. CodeRED gives the city staff the ability to deliver quick messages to individuals in specific areas for multiple topics or events. The alerts can be through text, phone or email.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Siouxland Snow Emergencies

Several cities across Siouxland are announcing snow emergencies ahead of the winter storm predicted for Saturday. Check back often as new emergencies are added. SOUTH SIOUX CITY: The City of South Sioux City Public Works Department is declaring a snow emergency. Starting on Friday – January 27th, 2023 @ 5:00 p.m. until Saturday - January 28th, 2023 @ 5:00 p.m.
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE
Sioux City's Shesler Hall closes, Hope Street of Siouxland moving in

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — It's a bittersweet ending for Shesler Hall, which had been serving the Siouxland community for decades. Even after the sale of its building on Nebraska Street, it will still help those in need. The sale was completed Wednesday, Jan. 25, handing over the keys to...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Above and Beyond: Maya Radigan

VERMILLION, S.D. — School is back and session and nominations for Above and Beyond are flowing in. Siouxland News is highlighting another student who is going above and beyond in her community and within her school in Vermillion, South Dakota. Maya Radigan is a senior at Vermillion High School,...
VERMILLION, SD
Annual count of Sioux City's homeless population taking place

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City's Neighborhood Services are orchestrating a survey asking the homeless - where did you sleep last night?. It's an annual survey the city conducts, trying to take a random data sample on a cold night in the city to estimate how many people may be experiencing homelessness.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City hosts IGHSAU region wrestling tournaments

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The IGHSAU held the 2023 Region 1 & 2 high school girls wrestling tournaments Friday at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City. Several local high schools competed for the opportunity to qualify for this year's Iowa State Wrestling Tournament scheduled to take place February 2-3 in Coralville.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Seaboard Triumph Foods donates over 33,000 lbs. of pork to Gospel Mission

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Seaboard Triumph Foods has donated over 33,000 pounds of pork to the Gospel Mission Food Pantry to aid the Siouxland community this winter. With palettes stacked high of ribs, pork roasts, and half loins, volunteers were unloading the pork and stocking the freezer, bracing the negative zero-degree temperatures during the delivery.
SIOUX CITY, IA

