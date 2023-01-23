Read full article on original website
Tesla chair testifies she would have quit if Musk had lied in 2018 tweets
SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – The board chair of Tesla Inc defended CEO Elon Musk in a securities fraud trial on Friday, telling jurors that she would have quit as a director if she had thought Musk lied by tweeting in 2018 that he had “funding secured” to take Tesla private. Tesla board Chair Robyn Denholm is a defendant in the lawsuit alongside Musk, Tesla and other directors. Investors allege they lost billions of dollars because of Musk’s Aug. 7, 2018, tweets that he had “funding secured” and “investor support confirmed” to take Tesla private at $420 per share, which was a premium of about 23% to the prior day’s close.
A Google employee of 11 years says he and his wife stared at each other in 'disbelief' when they realized they'd both been laid off by the company
Ashish Kalsi wrote on LinkedIn he has a two-year-old daughter and was working at Google on an immigrant visa: "The dreaded H-1B countdown has begun."
Toyota leader Akio Toyoda to step down as president and chief executive
TOKYO (Reuters) – Toyota Motor Corp said on Thursday that Akio Toyoda will step down as president and chief executive to become chairman from April 1, and hand over the helm of Japan’s biggest automaker to its top branding officer, Koji Sato. Sato will become the new CEO...
Juul in deal talks with three tobacco giants – WSJ
(Reuters) -E-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc is in early talks with three tobacco giants for a potential sale, strategic investment, licensing or distribution deal, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The company, which was reportedly looking to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, have...
U.S. secures deal with Netherlands, Japan on China chip export limit- Bloomberg
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States has secured a deal with the Netherlands and Japan to restrict exports of some advanced chip-making machinery to China in talks that concluded on Friday, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The agreement would extend some export controls the United States adopted in...
Ford recalls 462,000 vehicles for rear camera display failure
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co said Friday it is recalling 462,000 vehicles worldwide because video output may fail, preventing the rearview camera image from displaying. The U.S. automaker said the recall covers some 2020-2023 model year Explorer, Lincoln Aviator, and 2020-2022 Lincoln Corsair vehicles equipped with 360-degree cameras and includes 382,000 in the United States.
Scholz to announce fresh investment in the Amazon Fund, says Brazil diplomat
BRASILIA (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will announce a fresh investment of 31 million euros ($33.7 million) in the multilateral Amazon Fund, a Brazilian diplomat said on Friday, ahead of the European leader’s official visit to Brasilia on Monday. The contribution will include 21 million euros to...
Chevron sets $75 billion share buyback program, raises dividend
(Reuters) -Chevron Corp on Wednesday said it would triple its share buyback program to $75 billion, the oil industry’s most ambitious shareholder payouts to date, as high oil and gas prices pad profits. The oil industry has been facing calls from investors and the White House to put last...
Japan’s Suzuki to invest $35 billion through FY 2030
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp said on Thursday it will invest a total of 4.5 trillion yen ($34.79 billion) in research and development as well as in capital expenditure as part of its growth strategy through fiscal 2030. The Japanese automaker said it would invest 2...
South Korea Q4 GDP shrinks 0.4% q/q, worse than expected
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s economy contracted in the final quarter of 2022 for the first time in 2-1/2 years, as a post-pandemic spending spree faded and global trade tumbled, central bank estimates showed on Thursday. Gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 0.4% in the October-December period from the...
Meta to restore Donald Trump’s Facebook, Instagram accounts
(Reuters) – Meta Platforms Inc said on Wednesday it will restore former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts in the coming weeks, following a two-year suspension after the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot. (Reporting by Eva Mathews and Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru)
Marketmind: Gloomy economic signals
(Reuters) – A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. South Korea and the Philippines’ GDP data are on the Asian data docket for investors on Thursday, as the upbeat mood that has propelled global stocks and risk assets higher this year shows signs of fading.
IBM reports highest annual revenue growth in a decade
(Reuters) – IBM Corp on Wednesday reported its highest annual revenue growth in a decade and beat Wall Street expectations for the fourth quarter as more businesses looked to optimize their operations and save costs amid an economic downturn. The IT software and consulting company also forecast annual revenue...
Bullish bets on Asian FX as easing of China COVID curbs boosts outlook – Reuters poll
(Reuters) – Bullish bets on the Singapore dollar and the Malaysian ringgit further consolidated to scale five-year highs as a fizzling U.S. dollar rally and China’s pivot from its strict COVID-19 curbs boosted investor appetite for Asian emerging currencies, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. Investors were bullish...
UPDATE: Suspect in Half Moon Bay shooting rampage appears in California court
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (Reuters) -A California farm worker accused of shooting seven people to death near San Francisco, some of them his co-workers, made his first court appearance on Wednesday after he was charged with murder in the state’s second deadly gun rampage in recent days. Chunli Zhao, 66,...
