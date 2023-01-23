Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDTV
Margaret Ann “Maggie” Anderson-Smith
Margaret Ann “Maggie” Anderson-Smith, 70, of Fairmont, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, January 26, 2023, in St. Barbara’s Nursing Home. She was born in Clarksburg on November 20, 1952, a daughter of Evelyn (Fortney) Anderson, who survives in Bridgeport, and the late Francis W. (Bill) Anderson. In...
WDTV
Marjorie Ellen Thompson
Marjorie Ellen Thompson, 98 of Clarksburg, WV passed away on January 27th, 2023 following a brief illness. She was born June 4, 1924 in Terre Haute, IN a daughter of the late Leslie and Bennie Creal. Her husband Emerson M. Thompson, whom she married on January 19, 1946 preceded her...
WDTV
Tucker County man celebrates 106th birthday
DAVIS, W.Va (WDTV) - Living to 100 years old is rare, but one local man is celebrating 106 years on earth. If you knew anything about what Ira Miller does, you might not guess he’s 106 years old. This year, his family joined him with his friends at Cortland...
WDTV
George Earnest “Earnie” Murphy, II
George Earnest “Earnie” Murphy, II, 33, of Wallace, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, at his residence. He was born in Clarksburg on April 3, 1989, a son of the late Robin Denise (Yeager) Murphy and George E. Murphy. He is survived by his father, Pastor George E....
WDTV
Judith Lynn (Gerwig) Bonnett
Judith Lynn (Gerwig) Bonnett, 69, of Bergoo passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Born February 25, 1953 in Webster Springs, she was the daughter of the late Charles Edwin and Jeanice Alma (Hamrick) Gerwig. Judy was a Christian and she enjoyed nature, particularly birdwatching, reading,...
WDTV
Margaret Jane Biafore
Margaret Jane Biafore, 86, of Fairmont, passed away peacefully on January 25th, 2023. Margaret was born in Monongah on May 30th, 1936 to the late John and Amanda Dee Costello. She is preceded in death by six siblings: brothers Harold, John and Jim Costello and sisters Mary Grace Halbert, Maxine Moore, and Eloise Costello. Margaret is survived by three wonderful children: Belinda Jane Biafore, Jeffrey Lynn Biafore (wife Kathryn Biafore), and Dana Michele Summers; two grandchildren whom she adored: Ashley Amanda Summers (fiancé Brian Rush) and Sarah Jane Summers; beloved niece Sharon Julian Law; several nieces and nephews and special family Meg Cianfrocca. Bo the shih tzu and Sigmund the orange tabby cat brought her a lot of joy as well. No stranger to hard work, Margaret served as a pharmacist technician at Revco/CVS for many years before retiring to spend time with her grandchildren. A member of the VFW Post 629 and ladies’ auxiliary, Fraternal Order of Eagles 2373, and Marion County Democratic Women, Margaret stayed active in her community. She enjoyed working early voting and election day. She was a Methodist by faith. Regardless of the activity, Margaret would always wear a smile. She enjoyed playing bingo at the VFW, coloring pictures, making chili, and watching Hallmark movies (though they are “all the same!”). She loved life, savoring each moment with her loved ones and casting witty comments whenever possible. Margaret always repeated the statement “When the good Lord wants you, he is going to take you.” Honoring the request of the deceased, there will be a private, family service. She asks you remember her by cherishing your favorite memory with her by your side. “Margon” will be deeply missed but always felt. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.
WDTV
Mary Margaret Sommerville
Mary Margaret Sommerville, 91, of Webster Springs, passed away peacefully at Webster Nursing and Rehab Center on January 24, 2023. Mary Margaret was born in Tucker County, WV on December 26, 1931, the daughter of Bert and Ruth (Moore) Sommerville. Mary Margaret was employed by the Webster County Board of Education for many decades as a home economics teacher. Mary Margaret enjoyed cooking and loved her canine companions. Mary Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, her brother A.L. (Booney) Sommerville, and many cherished uncles, aunts and cousins. She leaves behind sister-in-law Barbara (Booney) Sommerville, nieces Jennifer Sommerville, Jan (Mike) Smith, great nieces Milisa, Amye, Hilary and Megan Cutlip, great nephew, Jake Smith, God-son Derek Moore, and many cousins and friends. Per Mary Margaret’s wishes, there will be no service. The family will gather in a private graveside service to inter her ashes at a later time. Donations to honor Mary Margaret and her love of animals, may be made to Saving Webster Dogs via mail to: Saving Webster Dogs, c/o Rose Cochran, 168 Foxfire Lane, Cowen, WV 26206. Online donations may be sent to https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/savingwebsterdogs Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Sommerville family.
WDTV
John Petracca
John Petracca, 78, of Concord, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on January 19, 2023, with his family by his side. He was born in Fairmont June 08, 1944, a son of the late Andrea and Jean Donofrio Petracca. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers John Andrew Petracca and Robert “Bobby” Petracca, all of Fairmont, WV. He is survived by his brother and sister, Andy Petracca and Thelma Karnoupakis, two sons Joseph and wife Kathy Petracca, and Shaun Petracca, two daughters Cheryl Stickley and Tonia “TJ” and husband Jamie Sanders, ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his life companion Elizabeth Lemley, her son Michael (Karen) Lemley and Mary Beth (Freddie) Watkins. John honorably served his country in US Army; 1st Battalion 7th Calvary from 1965-66 in Vietnam. John had a life-long love for auto mechanics, his beloved pets and respect for the outdoors, hunting, fishing or just being in the mountains of West Virginia. He worked as a commercial contractor with RT Dooley of Charlotte, NC until retirement in 2008. John had a great sense of humor, always knew what he stood for, never wavered, never gave up and always guided and protected his family without hesitation. He will be greatly missed! Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home on, Thursday, January 26th from 1-8 p.m. Friday, January 27th from 10 a.m. to 11 am. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Dr. Allan Copenhaver officiating. Burial will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens where full military rites will be performed by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard assisted by the United States Army.
WDTV
Rae Dickinson Holdren
Rae Dickinson Holdren, 71, of Webster Springs passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023 at WVU Hospital Ruby Memorial. She was born July 16, 1951 in Parkersburg to the late Paul and Julia Anne (Dickinson) Holdren. Rae attended Redeeming Grace Baptist Church; was a 1969 Webster Springs High School Graduate,...
WDTV
January Jefferson Award Winner: Chief Jim Wade, Jr.
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Once a month, WDTV and Antero Resources award one deserving community member with a Jefferson Award. For the month of January, we’re honoring Chief Jim Wade, Jr. Chief Wade has devoted much of his life to the fire service. If you take a trip on...
WDTV
Sunset Ellis Restaurant announces reopening date
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - 2022 was a year of uncertainty for Sunset Ellis Restaurant in Shinnston, but in 2023, they’re looking toward new horizons. The popular Harrison County staple announced their grand re-opening will be on Feb. 16. The restaurant will be open Monday-Saturday 7 a.m. - 8 p.m....
WDTV
Non-profit honors veterans with ski trip, WVU tickets
DAVIS, W.Va (WDTV) - Gathering of Mountain Eagles is a non-profit group of former soldiers and family members. The organization provides challenging activities and relaxation opportunities for veterans. This is the 43rd year they’ve done this, and it’s free of charge for the veterans and their spouses. Today...
WDTV
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Jan. 26
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses life insurance. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
WDTV
UPDATE: Elderly woman dies in Shinnston house fire
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (1/27/23 at 9 p.m.) The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office released an update on a house fire that happened late Thursday night. A 74-year-old woman died in the fire last night, according to the WVSFMO. The fire has been ruled by WVSFMO...
WDTV
Popular Strawberry Festival returning for 81st year
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The popular West Virginia Strawberry Festival is back in action this May in Buckhannon. This year’s theme for the festival is “Strawberry Freedom.”. Organizers said the festival is a way to celebrate the strawberry harvest, but it got its start in a very different...
WDTV
Local woman raises funds for facility dog
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Jennifer Anderson is an autism professional who wants to help families who are caring for children with autism. She is doing this by partnering with Good Dogs. Good Dogs is a non-profit organization located in California. They train dogs specifically to help people with autism. Anderson said...
WDTV
Morgantown High School holding auditions for talent show
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown High is holding auditions for its annual talent show, “Mohigan Idol.”. Students K-12 can show off their skills and raise money for the WVU Children’s hospital. It started in 2008 and has taken off since then. “That year we only raised $250, and...
WDTV
Granville residents asked to help name new park
GRANVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The Town of Granville is sponsoring a park naming contest. Granville residents are encouraged to help name a new park that is being built along the Monongahela River. Entries, which can be submitted by mail, in person or online, are being accepted through Feb. 28 at...
WDTV
Georgia man sentenced for role in Fairmont woman’s death
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Georgia man was sentenced on Thursday to federal prison for his role in a drug trafficking operation and the dismemberment of a Fairmont woman’s body to conceal her death. 30-year-old Seddrick Banks, of Cartersville, Georgia, was sentenced to 50 years in prison, according to...
WDTV
Philippi man arrested for kidnapping, torturing victim using torch
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - A Philippi man was arrested after authorities said he kidnapped and tortured a woman. Officers responded to a call on Lander Rd. in Philippi on Tuesday, according to a criminal complaint. Deputies said they spoke to a woman who was hiding under a porch at a...
Comments / 0