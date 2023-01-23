Read full article on original website
Margaret Ann “Maggie” Anderson-Smith
Margaret Ann “Maggie” Anderson-Smith, 70, of Fairmont, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, January 26, 2023, in St. Barbara’s Nursing Home. She was born in Clarksburg on November 20, 1952, a daughter of Evelyn (Fortney) Anderson, who survives in Bridgeport, and the late Francis W. (Bill) Anderson. In...
George Earnest “Earnie” Murphy, II
George Earnest “Earnie” Murphy, II, 33, of Wallace, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, at his residence. He was born in Clarksburg on April 3, 1989, a son of the late Robin Denise (Yeager) Murphy and George E. Murphy. He is survived by his father, Pastor George E....
Tucker County man celebrates 106th birthday
DAVIS, W.Va (WDTV) - Living to 100 years old is rare, but one local man is celebrating 106 years on earth. If you knew anything about what Ira Miller does, you might not guess he’s 106 years old. This year, his family joined him with his friends at Cortland...
Mary Aileen Matheney
Mary Aileen Matheney, 92, of Fairmont went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 23, 2023, surrounded by her loving family, at Stonerise Morgantown. She was born on March 11, 1930, in Kanawha County a daughter of the late Otto and Dorothy Chapman Michaelson. She was a loving mother, wife, and homemaker. She was a dedicated member of the Highland Avenue United Methodist Church where she did bible study and Sunday School teaching. She was a member of the Lady Shriners, Eastern Star and the Red Hat Society.
Sunset Ellis Restaurant announces reopening date
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - 2022 was a year of uncertainty for Sunset Ellis Restaurant in Shinnston, but in 2023, they’re looking toward new horizons. The popular Harrison County staple announced their grand re-opening will be on Feb. 16. The restaurant will be open Monday-Saturday 7 a.m. - 8 p.m....
Non-profit honors veterans with ski trip, WVU tickets
DAVIS, W.Va (WDTV) - Gathering of Mountain Eagles is a non-profit group of former soldiers and family members. The organization provides challenging activities and relaxation opportunities for veterans. This is the 43rd year they’ve done this, and it’s free of charge for the veterans and their spouses. Today...
January Jefferson Award Winner: Chief Jim Wade, Jr.
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Once a month, WDTV and Antero Resources award one deserving community member with a Jefferson Award. For the month of January, we’re honoring Chief Jim Wade, Jr. Chief Wade has devoted much of his life to the fire service. If you take a trip on...
Margaret Jane Biafore
Margaret Jane Biafore, 86, of Fairmont, passed away peacefully on January 25th, 2023. Margaret was born in Monongah on May 30th, 1936 to the late John and Amanda Dee Costello. She is preceded in death by six siblings: brothers Harold, John and Jim Costello and sisters Mary Grace Halbert, Maxine Moore, and Eloise Costello. Margaret is survived by three wonderful children: Belinda Jane Biafore, Jeffrey Lynn Biafore (wife Kathryn Biafore), and Dana Michele Summers; two grandchildren whom she adored: Ashley Amanda Summers (fiancé Brian Rush) and Sarah Jane Summers; beloved niece Sharon Julian Law; several nieces and nephews and special family Meg Cianfrocca. Bo the shih tzu and Sigmund the orange tabby cat brought her a lot of joy as well. No stranger to hard work, Margaret served as a pharmacist technician at Revco/CVS for many years before retiring to spend time with her grandchildren. A member of the VFW Post 629 and ladies’ auxiliary, Fraternal Order of Eagles 2373, and Marion County Democratic Women, Margaret stayed active in her community. She enjoyed working early voting and election day. She was a Methodist by faith. Regardless of the activity, Margaret would always wear a smile. She enjoyed playing bingo at the VFW, coloring pictures, making chili, and watching Hallmark movies (though they are “all the same!”). She loved life, savoring each moment with her loved ones and casting witty comments whenever possible. Margaret always repeated the statement “When the good Lord wants you, he is going to take you.” Honoring the request of the deceased, there will be a private, family service. She asks you remember her by cherishing your favorite memory with her by your side. “Margon” will be deeply missed but always felt. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.
Christine Ann Stanton
Christine Ann Stanton, 84 of Anmoore, WV passed away unexpectantly January 18, 2023 in the United Transitional Care Unit of WVU Medicines United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, WV. She was born on July 29, 1938 in Clarksburg, WV, eldest daughter of the late William August Schmitz and Phyllis Christine Deison Schmitz. Married twice, she was preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children, Ralph Matthew Stanton and by her second husband in 2005, Lawrence N. Stanton. Surviving are her children, Ralph William Stanton (Mary Beth) of Salem, WV, Lizabeth Lynn Utter (Daniel), Anmoore, WV and Scott Michael Stanton (Melissa) of Spencer, WV. Grandchildren that she loved dearly, Todd Matthew Gillespie (Heather) Anmoore, WV, Zachary Scott Utter (Megan) of Fairmont, WV, James Patrick Stanton (Casey), Salem, WV, Christopher Alan Stanton (Cortney) of Midland, TX, Katalin Marie Stanton of Bridgeport, WV, and Aiden Samuel Cooper of Spencer. Great grandchildren (her pride and joy) Haley Marie Gillespie and Connor Matthew Gillespie of Anmoore, WV, Avery Grace Stanton, Salem, WV and Lillian Elizabeth (Lilly Beth) Stanton of Midland, TX. One brother-in-law, James W. Van Horn of Anmoore, WV, one sister-in-law, Susan J. Wolfkill of Anmoore, WV as well as many nieces and nephews. Christine graduated from Victory High School, class of 1956. She furthered her education at St. Mary’s School of Nursing. She was employed at United Hospital Center of Clarksburg, WV in the surgery department with over 25 years of service. She was passionate about her job and teaching new employees in the operating room. She remained friends with many. In addition to her husbands and parents, Christine was preceded in death by her two sisters, Mary Ellen Garrett and Brenda (Patsy) Kathleen Van Horn, a brother-in-law, Charles Garrett and her beloved fur baby, “Zippie” that she never stopped mourning. Chris enjoyed her family, the ocean and cruises. Once retired she enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s school and athletic activities. She was a member of All Saints Catholic Church in Bridgeport, WV. Per her request, cremation services were held. Family and friends may call at the All Saints Catholic Church, 317 E. Main Street, Bridgeport on Monday, January 30, 2023 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am with Father Walt Jagela as Celebrant. Inurnment will be in the Bridgeport Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Harrison County Catholic Schools, 107 E Pike Street, Clarksburg, WV or the Harrison County Humane Society, Saltwell Rd, Shinnston, WV. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
John Petracca
John Petracca, 78, of Concord, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on January 19, 2023, with his family by his side. He was born in Fairmont June 08, 1944, a son of the late Andrea and Jean Donofrio Petracca. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers John Andrew Petracca and Robert “Bobby” Petracca, all of Fairmont, WV. He is survived by his brother and sister, Andy Petracca and Thelma Karnoupakis, two sons Joseph and wife Kathy Petracca, and Shaun Petracca, two daughters Cheryl Stickley and Tonia “TJ” and husband Jamie Sanders, ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his life companion Elizabeth Lemley, her son Michael (Karen) Lemley and Mary Beth (Freddie) Watkins. John honorably served his country in US Army; 1st Battalion 7th Calvary from 1965-66 in Vietnam. John had a life-long love for auto mechanics, his beloved pets and respect for the outdoors, hunting, fishing or just being in the mountains of West Virginia. He worked as a commercial contractor with RT Dooley of Charlotte, NC until retirement in 2008. John had a great sense of humor, always knew what he stood for, never wavered, never gave up and always guided and protected his family without hesitation. He will be greatly missed! Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home on, Thursday, January 26th from 1-8 p.m. Friday, January 27th from 10 a.m. to 11 am. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Dr. Allan Copenhaver officiating. Burial will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens where full military rites will be performed by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard assisted by the United States Army.
Lincoln defeats Robert C Byrd in thrilling Big X matchup
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - It was a heated matchup between Lincoln and Robert C Byrd in boy’s basketball. Final score: 54-50 Lincoln. Full highlights from the game are above.
Judith Lynn (Gerwig) Bonnett
Judith Lynn (Gerwig) Bonnett, 69, of Bergoo passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Born February 25, 1953 in Webster Springs, she was the daughter of the late Charles Edwin and Jeanice Alma (Hamrick) Gerwig. Judy was a Christian and she enjoyed nature, particularly birdwatching, reading,...
Rae Dickinson Holdren
Rae Dickinson Holdren, 71, of Webster Springs passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023 at WVU Hospital Ruby Memorial. She was born July 16, 1951 in Parkersburg to the late Paul and Julia Anne (Dickinson) Holdren. Rae attended Redeeming Grace Baptist Church; was a 1969 Webster Springs High School Graduate,...
11th annual Bob Huggins Fish Fry sells out for the first time ever
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - For 11 years, Bob Huggins had hosted a fish fry fundraiser to support the WVU Cancer Institute and Remember the Miners. Two causes Huggins was passionate about. “It’s the first time we actually sold the event out. We have over 2,000 here tonight. It’s to recognize,...
Doy D. Cowger
Doy D. Cowger, 92 of Webster Springs, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 23, 2023 at home with his family and close special kid, Melissa Hamrick, by his side. He was born August 9, 1930 on Lick Run in Webster County to Commodore and Bertie Hamrick Cowger.
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Jan. 26
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses life insurance. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
Mary Margaret Sommerville
Mary Margaret Sommerville, 91, of Webster Springs, passed away peacefully at Webster Nursing and Rehab Center on January 24, 2023. Mary Margaret was born in Tucker County, WV on December 26, 1931, the daughter of Bert and Ruth (Moore) Sommerville. Mary Margaret was employed by the Webster County Board of Education for many decades as a home economics teacher. Mary Margaret enjoyed cooking and loved her canine companions. Mary Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, her brother A.L. (Booney) Sommerville, and many cherished uncles, aunts and cousins. She leaves behind sister-in-law Barbara (Booney) Sommerville, nieces Jennifer Sommerville, Jan (Mike) Smith, great nieces Milisa, Amye, Hilary and Megan Cutlip, great nephew, Jake Smith, God-son Derek Moore, and many cousins and friends. Per Mary Margaret’s wishes, there will be no service. The family will gather in a private graveside service to inter her ashes at a later time. Donations to honor Mary Margaret and her love of animals, may be made to Saving Webster Dogs via mail to: Saving Webster Dogs, c/o Rose Cochran, 168 Foxfire Lane, Cowen, WV 26206. Online donations may be sent to https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/savingwebsterdogs Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Sommerville family.
1 person confirmed dead in Shinnston house fire
Shinnston Fire Chief Donnie Lindsey confirmed to 12 News Friday afternoon that one person was killed in an early morning fire.
Announcement on Corridor H Kerens-Elkins reopening expected soon
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An announcement regarding when a stretch of highway in Randolph County will reopen is expected soon. The closure of Corridor H (US 219, US 48) between Kerens and Elkins began in 2021 to allow for the reconstruction of the Pearcy Bridge system. State transportation officials initially...
Why are there stripes on the roads in West Virginia?
If you see that roads are temporarily striped, a vehicle wasn't accidentally spilling something or accidentally dragging something on the road.
