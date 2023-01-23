Read full article on original website
Doug Shuff
4d ago
What a Clown 🤡 she is destroying the Public School System. Arkansas is this what you want for your children and grandchildren ?
Rebecca Langer
4d ago
This magat is not happy until the education system of Arkansas is dead last in the country. Teachers can’t leave here fast enough and I don’t blame them
Ron Wardrup
4d ago
This pitiful troll is a joke... anything to placate the MAGA base. A complete embarrassment to the state of Arkansas.
Arkansas Democrats propose a raise in teacher, staff pay
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Democrats have proposed two bills to raise teacher and staff pay. House Bill 1268, sponsored by House Minority leader Tippi McCollough, called on legislators to raise the minimum starting salary for teachers to $50,000, in addition to an immediate $10,000 raise for existing teachers.
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs outdoors tourism focused executive order
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order Tuesday to increase the state’s profile as an outdoor tourism destination.
magnoliareporter.com
Sanders’ school bill will speed up slow Arkansas legislative session
It has been a slow start to the three-week-old legislative session at the Arkansas State Capitol, but things will speed up – maybe next week. Legislators soon will start considering the big issues that everyone expected to frame the session – the biggest one being Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ highly anticipated education reform bill.
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas committee hears debate on "bathroom bill"
Lawmakers heard questions and comments from members of the public Thursday over a so-called “bathroom bill” currently making its way through the Arkansas Legislature. House Bill 1156 would ensure no public or charter school student is required to share sleeping quarters, restrooms or changing areas with members of the opposite biological sex. That could lead to problems for transgender or nonbinary students seeking to use facilities consistent with their gender identity. School officials who do not follow the policy could face a 15% reduction in salary under the bill.
Gov. Sanders' husband to lead to lead new tourism council
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has appointed her husband, Bryan Sanders, as the head of a new council to promote outdoor recreation and tourism in Arkansas. Bryan Sanders will chair the Natural State Initiative Advisory Council, which will coordinate with the Arkansas Department of Commerce to promote the state's growing outdoor recreation industry and the economic impact of outdoor infrastructure investment.
kuaf.com
House Education Committee 'Bathroom Bill' Vote Planned for Tuesday
Members of the Arkansas House Education Committee heard legislation restricting the use of public school bathrooms, sleeping quarters and changing areas based on the gender assigned at birth. Also, power outages were reported across the state after snowfall earlier in the week. Plus, Sam's Club will build 30 locations and more.
Members of Latinx community in Arkansas share what the word means to them
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Two weeks ago, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order which banned the use of the word Latinx by all state governments— it will instead be replaced with Hispanic, Latino, or Latina. The word itself means something different for everyone. “I identify 100%...
whiterivernow.com
An update from the Arkansas House of Representatives
Here’s the latest from the Arkansas House of Representatives:. On Tuesday, the House passed HB1150, HB1123, and HB1098. would extend the time period authorized for the registration of a motor vehicle from 30 days to 60 days from the purchase date or from the time an individual becomes a resident of Arkansas.
KHBS
William Asa Hutchinson III loses law license
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Supreme Court has suspended the law license of William Asa Hutchinson III, son of former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson. The Committee on Professional Conduct found alleged violations of the Arkansas Rules of Professional Conduct. Hutchinson "presently poses a substantial threat of serious harm...
arkadelphian.com
Sanders’ order delays broadband expansion in SW Arkansas
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders has issued a new executive order 23-14 which has delayed and may possibly eliminate broadband expansion in eight Arkansas counties including Clark, Columbia and Hot Spring counties where the lack of broadband access is an issue in many rural areas. In comments before the joint performance...
ACHI: Millions in NWA Medicare costs spent outside region
An analysis has found that millions of dollars of the billion spent on Northwest Arkansas Medicare enrollees' healthcare in 2019 were spent on services provided outside of the region.
NBC News
Asa Hutchinson says he's 'absolutely' considering a presidential bid
DANA POINT, Calif. — Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson told NBC News on Wednesday he is “absolutely” considering a 2024 Republican presidential bid. “I’ll be making a decision at the right time,” Hutchinson said at the Republican National Committee’s winter meetings. “But that’s why I’m in Iowa. That’s why I’m in New Hampshire and South Carolina.”
Sanders signs executive order repealing ARPA, infrastructure committees
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order on Jan. 24 repealing Arkansas' American Rescue Plan Act Steering Committee and Infrastructure Planning Advisory Committee.
talkbusiness.net
Gov. Sanders names husband to lead outdoors effort
Gov. Sarah Sanders signed an executive order Tuesday (Jan. 24) establishing the Natural State Initiative and the Natural State Initiative Advisory Council and said her husband, Bryan, will lead the effort in a volunteer capacity. The order says the council will advise the governor about promoting outdoor recreation and the...
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas sees 4th-highest rent rate increase
Volunteers count Northwest Arkansas’ homeless population. Volunteers count Northwest Arkansas' homeless population. University of Arkansas hosts annual economic forecast. University of Arkansas hosts annual economic forecast. The Jones Center hosts NWA Health Summit. The Jones Center hosts NWA Health Summit. NWA groups receive Henry Award nominations. NWA groups receive...
ucanews.live
Drag performers lead protest against anti-drag bill at Capitol
Protesters showed up at the Arkansas Capitol Jan. 19 to protest the legislature’s proposed Senate Bill 43, which aims to classify drag performance as an “adult-oriented business.”. The bill is scheduled for a vote in the Republican-controlled state Senate Tuesday, Jan. 24. Residents, including drag performers and members...
Sanders signs bill requiring flags bought with taxpayer money be made in U.S. into law
Every flag bought with Arkansas taxpayer money now has to be made in the U.S.
Arkansas the Natural State Bet You Don’t Know the Other Names
Every state across this great American country has a catchy slogan, motto, or nickname that defines its region. Most of the time those mottos find their way onto license plates or water tanks. Land of Opportunity. For example, before Arkansas became known as the Natural State, Arkansas was known as...
DeSoto Times Today
Walker announces candidacy for Mississippi House District 7
A Southaven tour bus company operator has announced that he is running as a Republican for the Mississippi House District 7 seat being vacated by retiring incumbent Steven Hopkins. Dr. Progeorlan Walker said he will fight hard to bring money to north Mississippi for much needed infrastructure improvements and will...
Gov. Huckabee Sanders activates Arkansas National Guard winter support team
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders activated the Arkansas National Guard winter weather support team as the state prepares for the winter storm.
