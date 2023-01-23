Read full article on original website
What does selling to platform engineering teams mean for developer relations?
The latter trend is known as platform engineering and is embodied by platform engineering teams. Talking to TechCrunch, Boldstart Ventures partner Shomik Ghosh described these as “groups within typically larger organizations that are given the role to improve the developer experience for other developers in the organization.”. The Exchange...
Daily Crunch: Berlin-based design platform Kittl raises $11.6M Series A to take on Adobe and Canva
Did you know you can buy 3D printed key caps to replace, say, your escape key with a cat? Today, that’s our delightful little morsel of whimsy, courtesy of Frederic’s review of a new keyboard (scroll all the way to the bottom for a photo of the adorable little kitteh). — Christine and Haje.
Spatial Labs, a web3 infrastructure and hardware company, closes $10M seed round
“The metaverse to us is not a virtual space that people go to spend time in. It’s a world in which we can add more context to your real world and make your real world more enjoyable,” Sandu told TechCrunch. “We’re going to be responsible for catalyzing a completely new generation to be more conscious of their environment; more conscious of how they spend and how they buy.”
Crypto job hunters should build personal brands and be ‘obsessed with web3’
To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important crypto stories delivered to your inbox every Thursday at 12 p.m. PT, subscribe here. Welcome back to Chain Reaction. This month was filled with announcements from major crypto firms that were laying off employees. Of course, this “trend” is...
Dell has acquired cloud orchestration startup Cloudify, sources tell us for up to $100M
Dell did not officially announce the acquisition, but after sources contacted us, we noticed that Dell had actually published documents with the SEC pertaining to some of the share awards for Cloudify employees. A spokesperson has now also confirmed the purchase to TechCrunch. “Dell Technologies announced that it has completed...
A Google employee of 11 years says he and his wife stared at each other in 'disbelief' when they realized they'd both been laid off by the company
Ashish Kalsi wrote on LinkedIn he has a two-year-old daughter and was working at Google on an immigrant visa: "The dreaded H-1B countdown has begun."
A couple who moved from the US to Costa Rica and saves $1,500 a month thinks more Americans should move abroad
As the cost of living continues to rise for many Americans, some, like Zach Gerth and Anna Sosdian, are moving abroad to start new lives.
Finn brings B2B car subscriptions to US
Car subscriptions offer flexibility, maintenance, roadside assistance and, in many cases, delivery of the vehicle directly to your door, and all for around the same price of a lease. For the consumer, that sounds great. For the startup, it sounds like an overhead nightmare. It makes sense that Finn would, if not exactly pivot, open up its service to fleets, which provide a potentially more stable and lucrative business than individual consumers.
Upp wants to add more broccoli to the plant-protein mix using big automation
Its pitch is not only that its specialist, AI-driven harvester will make it more efficient to pick a familiar crop but also that the process will reduce waste — by being able to extract more nutritious protein from a field of broccoli without needing an army of extra human workers to do it.
Tier Mobility and Spin lay off 100 more employees
Today, Tier is in the midst of another round of layoffs. As a result of previous restructurings, Tier is laying off around 80 workers, some of whom are under the Nextbike umbrella, to make up for redundancies. Tier had purchased the German bike-share startup in November 2021 to expand its vehicle offerings beyond e-scooters.
Laid off from your crypto job? Here’s what founders are looking for in new talent
Crypto firms like Coinbase and Crypto.com have cut employees in recent weeks, which has increased the talent pool and been “instrumental” for startups looking to build talent war chests, Jeff Feng, co-founder of layer-1 blockchain Sei, said to TechCrunch. The layoffs aren’t specific to crypto; Big Tech has...
Mark Cuban’s bidet brand buys shower startup that wooed Tim Cook
The Nebia name and water-saving nozzles will live on following the deal, co-founders Philip Winter and Gabriel Parisi-Amon said in a call with TechCrunch. Despite my nudging, the pair declined to say what Brondell paid to scoop up the brand, which launched on Kickstarter eons ago (in 2015). If you know the terms of the deal, wouldn’t it be cool if you hit me up?
Hear the right way to acquire customers with Cube and Mayfield on TechCrunch Live
I hope you can join us on this TechCrunch Live event on February 8 at 11:30 a.m. PST/2:30 p.m. EST. Christina Ross learned early on in Cube’s history that the solution must meet the customer where they’re at. Cube’s solution is unique in the FP&A world, in that it’s not trying to replace spreadsheets but rather work alongside spreadsheets. This gives her a unique take on finding product market fit — Cube isn’t trying to force customers to abandon their current solution.
TechCrunch+ roundup: No-code MVP strategy, hiring under scrutiny, A/B growth testing
Most of us could probably bake one at home, but speed and convenience are powerful incentives at dinnertime. The potential of AI tools like ChatGPT creates a similar dilemma — should companies license large language models without modifications, or customize them and pay much higher usage rates?. “While building...
Sequoia, Marc Andreessen back early-stage fund Kearny Jackson
Kearny Jackson, founded by former Spotify executive Sriram Krishnan, said it has closed $14 million second fund. It has also roped in Sunil Chhaya, formerly a VC at Menlo Ventures, as a co-GP. The fund, whose name is inspired from the street names where the two longtime friends have hung...
Startups should expect more scrutiny from VCs on their hiring plans
This isn’t a pattern that companies are going to want to fall into again when the market recovers and subsequently ramps up. And maybe they won’t this time around, because VCs are likely going to start paying a lot more attention to how companies are spending their money on hiring.
As activist investors target Salesforce, what’s next for the CRM giant?
That he helped transform the way software is bought and sold is undeniable. But he’s now under intense scrutiny: Not one but two activist investors have recently taken large positions in Salesforce, meaning his decisions could be challenged on everything from acquisitions to how budgets are allocated. For starters,...
2022 European edtech report: Smaller rounds and fewer deals, but more angel activity
Governments, public sector organizations and many private companies moved heaven and earth to ensure public safety and adequate supply of core services. Quite clearly, spending reached unsustainable levels. But 2022 was the year when this “spending” slowed and was instead more widely rebranded and accepted as actually being “borrowing.” This...
Injective launches $150M ecosystem fund to accelerate interoperable infra and DeFi adoption
Injective, a layer-1 blockchain focused on building financial applications, has launched a $150 million fund ecosystem initiative, the platform’s CEO and co-founder, Eric Chen, told TechCrunch. “We’ve seen a lot of ecosystem funds in the past do various things, but there isn’t really an established ecosystem fund for Injective...
Renaissance Fusion raises $16.4 million to build nuclear fusion technology in Europe
Several European investors also participated in the round, such as HCVC, Positron Ventures and Norssken. Unruly Capital led the company’s pre-seed round. “We are proud to support Francesco Volpe and his team in the emergence and industrialization in France and in Europe of a disruptive solution in energy production and distribution technologies. Grenoble is a highly strategic location that allows them to benefit from a favorable environment for the development of nuclear energy, a strong ecosystem such as the CEA and an unrivaled pool of talent,” Alexis Houssou, founder and managing partner at HCVC, said in a statement.
