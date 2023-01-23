Read full article on original website
Weather Alert Day for risk of wind, tornadoes tonight
NEW ORLEANS — Active Alerts: A High Wind Warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday for southerly winds of 30-40 mph and gusts of 55 mph. A coastal flood warning is in effect for the Northshore and Hancock County (dark green shading) from 4 p.m. Tuesday until 4 a.m. Wednesday. Significant flooding is possible along the lakefront and coast in those areas. A coastal flood advisory is in effect for the areas in light green from 4 p.m. Tuesday until 4 a.m. Wednesday where minor flooding is possible. There is no flood alert for the New Orleans lakefront.
Timing Louisiana’s Severe Weather Outbreak Today
Yesterday's clear blue skies over much of Louisiana were simply the calm before the storm. That storm is expected to push across Lake Charles, Lafayette, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans later this afternoon and into the evening hours. The storm system is bringing with it the possibility of severe storms and significant wind damage.
theadvocate.com
Some schools close after storms, possible tornado hits Baton Rouge area
After strong storms brought winds, rain and a possible tornado to the Baton Rouge area on Tuesday night, some local schools have closed Wednesday. Related coverage: Three injured, hospitalized in Louisiana after mobile homes were hit by tornado, sheriff says. The following schools have closings or alternative plans for Wednesday,...
Tornado watch posted as severe weather comes in
The New Orleans area is under a tornado watch through 1 a.m. Weather forecasters are tracking a front that will bring possible storms through the area starting before midnight.
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: Expected severe weather leads to several school, agency closures
Tuesday’s threat of severe weather led to the closures of several government agencies, schools and clinics in Southwest Louisiana as residents hunkered down in preparation for heavy rainfall and strong winds. All Calcasieu, Beauregard, Allen, Jeff Davis and Vernon schools were the first to announce early dismissals, releasing students...
brproud.com
Official closures announced after severe weather hits viewing area
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In view of the severe weather that passed through Baton Rouge and surrounding areas last night, certain area schools have announced closures on Wednesday, January 25. Please note the running list of closures below. Diocese of Baton Rouge:. Details: St. John Interparochial School in...
WDSU
Residents in Bayou Blue wake up to major damage from Tuesday night storms
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — Multiple homeowners in Bayou Blue experienced major damage to their homes in the wake of strong storms across southeast Louisiana Tuesday night. One of those residents was Troy Naquin, who says his chimney shifted off of its foundation, multiple windows were blown out of his home, and his RV was tipped over by high winds.
WATCH LIVE | Confirmed tornado on ground in Southeast Texas headed toward Orange
BEAUMONT, Texas — With multiple Southeast Texas counties and other counties across the state under tornado watches and warnings Tuesday, officials are warning residents to take necessary precaution. A tornado is on the ground near Taylor Landing in Southeast Texas. A squall line of thunderstorms, some possibly severe, is...
fox8live.com
Strong storms move in Tuesday night; tornadoes possible
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Cold, sunny conditions give way to a quick spring-like feel Tuesday. There will be a chilly start in the high 30s and mid 40s across the area, but winds pick up from the south pushing moisture into throughout the day. Showers will begin to pop up through the afternoon and evening before the main line of storms moves in late overnight.
weisradio.com
Severe Weather Likely for Central and South Alabama Tuesday Going into Wednesday
Confidence has increased some about the potential for severe weather for south Alabama on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service in warned of the potential for “significant” severe weather for southwest Alabama and said all forms of severe weather will be possible for south Alabama starting Tuesday night.
postsouth.com
Tornado risk continues overnight along Gulf Coast after damaging storms ripped through Houston
Tornadoes tore through southeastern Texas and western Louisiana Tuesday afternoon, causing damage and injuries as the line of severe weather now targets Louisiana and the Gulf Coast Tuesday night.
postsouth.com
theadvocate.com
Three injured, hospitalized in Louisiana after mobile homes were hit by tornado, sheriff says
Three people were injured and transported to a hospital after three mobiles homes were hit by storms in Louisiana, according to the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office. in Pointe Coupee Parish. One unoccupied mobile home flipped and two others were totaled by the storm. The sheriff's office said a tornado touched down in the area.
houmatimes.com
Temporary Severe Weather Shelter available for Terrebonne Parish Residents
A temporary severe weather shelter for Terrebonne Parish residents will open at 7PM this evening at the Houma Municipal Auditorium located at 880 Verret Street in Houma. The temporary shelter will open at 7PM and remain open until severe weather is no longer a threat to Terrebonne Parish. The temporary...
lincolnparishjournal.com
