ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
WDSU

Weather Alert Day for risk of wind, tornadoes tonight

NEW ORLEANS — Active Alerts: A High Wind Warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday for southerly winds of 30-40 mph and gusts of 55 mph. A coastal flood warning is in effect for the Northshore and Hancock County (dark green shading) from 4 p.m. Tuesday until 4 a.m. Wednesday. Significant flooding is possible along the lakefront and coast in those areas. A coastal flood advisory is in effect for the areas in light green from 4 p.m. Tuesday until 4 a.m. Wednesday where minor flooding is possible. There is no flood alert for the New Orleans lakefront.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KPEL 96.5

Timing Louisiana’s Severe Weather Outbreak Today

Yesterday's clear blue skies over much of Louisiana were simply the calm before the storm. That storm is expected to push across Lake Charles, Lafayette, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans later this afternoon and into the evening hours. The storm system is bringing with it the possibility of severe storms and significant wind damage.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Some schools close after storms, possible tornado hits Baton Rouge area

After strong storms brought winds, rain and a possible tornado to the Baton Rouge area on Tuesday night, some local schools have closed Wednesday. Related coverage: Three injured, hospitalized in Louisiana after mobile homes were hit by tornado, sheriff says. The following schools have closings or alternative plans for Wednesday,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: Expected severe weather leads to several school, agency closures

Tuesday’s threat of severe weather led to the closures of several government agencies, schools and clinics in Southwest Louisiana as residents hunkered down in preparation for heavy rainfall and strong winds. All Calcasieu, Beauregard, Allen, Jeff Davis and Vernon schools were the first to announce early dismissals, releasing students...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Official closures announced after severe weather hits viewing area

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In view of the severe weather that passed through Baton Rouge and surrounding areas last night, certain area schools have announced closures on Wednesday, January 25. Please note the running list of closures below. Diocese of Baton Rouge:. Details: St. John Interparochial School in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Residents in Bayou Blue wake up to major damage from Tuesday night storms

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — Multiple homeowners in Bayou Blue experienced major damage to their homes in the wake of strong storms across southeast Louisiana Tuesday night. One of those residents was Troy Naquin, who says his chimney shifted off of its foundation, multiple windows were blown out of his home, and his RV was tipped over by high winds.
BAYOU BLUE, LA
fox8live.com

Strong storms move in Tuesday night; tornadoes possible

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Cold, sunny conditions give way to a quick spring-like feel Tuesday. There will be a chilly start in the high 30s and mid 40s across the area, but winds pick up from the south pushing moisture into throughout the day. Showers will begin to pop up through the afternoon and evening before the main line of storms moves in late overnight.
OKLAHOMA STATE
weisradio.com

Severe Weather Likely for Central and South Alabama Tuesday Going into Wednesday

Confidence has increased some about the potential for severe weather for south Alabama on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service in warned of the potential for “significant” severe weather for southwest Alabama and said all forms of severe weather will be possible for south Alabama starting Tuesday night.
ALABAMA STATE
K945

Big Medical Change for Thousands of Louisiana Residents

Big changes for medical insurance for hundreds of thousands of Louisiana residents. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana is being bought by Elevance Health Inc. BCBSLA has more than 1.9 million members in Louisiana and it will now join Elevance Health’s affiliated Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield family of brands.
LOUISIANA STATE
lincolnparishjournal.com

More diseased deer found in north Louisiana

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries confirmed last week that five additional suspected cases of Chronic Wasting Disease were discovered in deer in Tensas Parish. According to LDWF, two bucks and three does were harvested on private land, raising the number of CWD-positive cases reported in Tensas Parish to...
TENSAS PARISH, LA
K945

Country Superstar’s Mom Is A Louisiana Mayor; Know Which One?

While I'm nearly positive that reading that headline drew out the inner sleuth in you, this one is not nearly as covert as your favorite CSI episode. However, staying in that frame of mind, I'm going to withhold the location of the Louisiana town to give you a few other clues to help you narrow down the possibility of who this country superstar might be.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy