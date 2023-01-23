As we begin 2023, we’re excited to see new innovations and solutions enter this space. To kick things off, we asked our partners about what they’re tracking in 2023. The fintech industry is continuously evolving and one of the biggest expected shifts in 2023 is moving from a growth mindset to a cost savings mindset. Following the 2008 recession, many companies, especially fintechs, were able to prioritize growth as the cost of borrowing, inflation and wage growth all remained low. In our new economic reality with continued inflation, that’s shifting.

1 DAY AGO