abc27.com
Saudi student killed in Philadelphia area, woman arrested
Philadelphia (WPHL)– Philadelphia Police have arrested a woman from Georgia in connection to a fatal stabbing in Germantown. Police responded to the 300 block of Hansberry Street on January 23rd at 11:50 a.m. for a person screaming. Police and medics found a 25-year-old white male on the 3rd-floor bathroom...
1 of 3 men charged in West Philly 7-year-old's shooting death pleads guilty
One of three men charged in connection to the August 2020 killing of a 7-year-old boy during a shootout in West Philadelphia, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter Friday morning.
fox29.com
Philadelphia police seek 3 suspects in North Philly armed carjacking
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help identifying three males in connection with an armed carjacking in North Philadelphia. Officials say the incident happened on the 1600 block of North 15th Street January 19th, around 7:45 in the evening. A 33-year-old woman was delivering food...
Man shot while inside Germantown apartment
A man was shot while inside a Germantown apartment. Police say the gunshot came from outside.
14-year-old reported missing in Northeast Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A 14-year-old girl has gone missing in Philadelphia and now, police are asking the public for help. The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public's assistance in locating 14-year-old missing juvenile A'laylyni Langley. She was last seen on Wednesday, January 25th, 2022, at 7:15 am, at Northeast High School located at 1601 Cottman Avenue and has not returned home. She is 5'2", 150 lbs., medium build, black hair, and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black jacket. Anyone with any information on A'laylyni's whereabouts is asked to please contact the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093 or
Police release image of car involved in Mayfair hit-and-run
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police have released a picture of a dark-colored SUV involved in a hit-and-run that critically injured a man in Mayfair. The incident happened on the 7000 block of Frankford Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to police.Police say the 53-year-old victim was getting items out of his parked vehicle when he was struck.If you have any information about the hit-and-run, call police.
firststateupdate.com
19-Year-Old Man Shot Late Wednesday
Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 11:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Bradford Street. Police located a 19-year-old male gunshot victim, who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Danielle Moore...
Female Philadelphia food delivery driver carjacked at knifepoint by three men
PHILADELPHIA – A female food delivery driver making a delivery in the area of North 15th Street was carjacked at knifepoint last Thursday. The Philadelphia Police Department released a video of the suspects yesterday. Now detectives with the department's Central Division are asking the public to assist in identifying the three men wanted for the carjacking. According to police, on January 19, at approximately 7:45 pm, the victim, a 33-year-old female, was delivering food on the 1600 block of North 15th Street when she was approached by three unknown black males. Detectives said one of the suspects pulled a knife
Maurice Louis pleads guilty to four counts of 3rd-degree murder
Louis, 32, pleaded guilty to killing his mother, step-father and two step-brothers on Oct. 30, 2019, around 1 p.m. in their home at Walton Avenue near 51st Street.
Burglar breaks into Philadelphia hotel, takes off with $100k in jewelry
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A man entered a Philadelphia jewelry store through an unlocked door on Monday, according to the Philadelphia Police Department. At approximately 11:00 am, the suspect entered the Rittenhouse Hotel at 210 West Rittenhouse Square and wandered around the first floor. "He eventually came upon an unlocked door to Egan Rittenhouse Jewelry Store. The suspect entered the store and took numerous pieces of jewelry valued at approximately $100,000," police reported. He was described as a black male, 50 years of age, 5'8″ tall with a mustache, wearing a black knit hat, black trench coat, black shirt, black pants,
11 juveniles, 2 adults accused of stealing nearly 100 guns in Philly area burglaries
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eleven juveniles and two adults are accused of stealing 93 guns in three gun store burglaries in Bucks and Montgomery Counties, the Montogomery County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday.Prosecutors say the 11 are part of a juvenile street gang and added the suspects are from Philadelphia.Investigators recovered more than 30 guns but 60 remain unaccounted for.The burglaries happened between September and November 2022.
New details on arrest of man accused of killing 4 people in Philadelphia
Police say they marked more than 50 bullet casings on the ground. After the victims were hit, some of them were run over by the shooters.
Update: Police Need Help — 14 Children Have Gone Missing in Philadelphia, PA, This Month
Officials in Philadelphia are asking for your help locating over a dozen teenagers that have gone missing since the end of November. And it's not just this month that the city has seen several youths vanish, nor is it just people in that age group. Every month, the city sees...
fox29.com
Philadelphia teen who saved friend's life from gunshot wound surprised with Eagles NFC Championship tickets
Kaheem Bailey-Taylor was honored weeks ago for his heroic efforts to save his friend's life after a shooting. The Philadelphia Military Academy student joined "Good Day Philadelphia" and was surprised with tickets to the NFC Championship game.
Suspect arrested in ambush shooting that left 3 dead in Philadelphia's Mayfair neighborhood
Police say they marked more than 50 bullet casings on the ground. After the victims were hit, some of them were run over by the shooters.
Parents of Philadelphia hit-and-run victim calling for driver to come forward
Jim McGrath received a call from his daughter's cell phone. A man's voice was on the other end of the line. "A stranger got on and told us she had been run over by a car and was in really bad shape."
Mayor of Upper Darby booked on DUI charges after traffic stop
According to court records, Keffer appeared to be drunk, got in a crash and ultimately refused a blood test.
WDEL 1150AM
Wilmington Police investigate shooting
Wilmington Police are investigating the shooting of a 19-year-old man. The victim was discovered in the 400-block of Bradford Street Wednesday night shortly after 11:30. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Wilmington Police at (302) 576-3667 or...
fox29.com
Man in critical condition after being struck by tow truck in Oxford Circle, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man was critically injured after he was struck by a tow truck in Philadelphia, according to police. Authorities say the incident occurred on the 6400 block of Roosevelt Boulevard in the Oxford Circle section of the city on Thursday morning around 3:15 a.m. Police say the driver...
30 shots fired from Pa. home, hitting woman, houses, car: report
A police SWAT team swarmed a block in the Tacony neighborhood of Philadelphia after 30 shots were fired from a home, according to a report from WPVI. The incident occurred around midnight Tuesday along the 6700 block of Marsden Street. Police called to the scene for a report of shots...
