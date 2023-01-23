Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Old Charleston, West Virginia Sears building finally being demolished
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The old Sears building at Charleston Town Center Mall is finally coming down. Equipment has been parked right outside the building for several days. Demolition started on the building’s interior in August of 2022 and was completely gutted. The Sears location has been closed since 2017, and the owner is said to have […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Several indicted during recent session of the Gallia Co. grand jury
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio – Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announced today that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in January 2023 and returned indictments for several individuals, who now face a range of felony charges. Jason D. Carey, age 45, of Bidwell, Ohio, was indicted on one count of...
West Virginia civil activist, Eddie Belcher’s friends honor his legacy
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Eddie Belcher is a familiar name in the West Virginia State Capitol and all over Kanawha County, West Virginia. This week, so many are still mourning his death and now looking for answers after finding out he was murdered. The news hasn’t been easy for those who knew Eddie. One of […]
West Virginia abortion protester receives fine, no jail time
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Charleston-area magistrate dismissed one charge and decided not to impose jail time for another Thursday in the case of a protester arrested for disrupting lawmakers as they convened at the West Virginia Capitol in September to pass a near-total abortion ban. Rose Winland, a...
lootpress.com
Winter Blues Farmers Market Returns February 25
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Winter Blues is back! The indoor farmers market makes its return on Saturday, February 25. More than 60 vendors from across West Virginia will be on hand to sell products grown and sourced right here in the Mountain State. The event takes place at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center from 1-5 p.m. It is free for the public to attend.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Four arrested in Scioto Co. raid
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — On Wednesday, January 25th, 2023, a joint operation led by the Southern Ohio Organized & Major Crimes Task Force and assisted by the Ohio State Parole Authority, US Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, Portsmouth Police S.W.A.T., and the Scioto County Adult Probation Department, resulted in the arrest of four individuals and the seizure of a large amount of illegal drugs at a residence located at 4848 Lucasville Minford Road in Minford, Ohio.
3-vehicle crash causes fluid spill in downtown Charleston, West Virginia
UPDATE: (4:25 P.M. Jan. 24, 2023) – Crews on scene say two people were taken to the hospital to be checked out for minor injuries. According to those on scene, the fluid spill was caused by one of the three vehicles leaking gas after the crash. Crews are waiting on AEP to arrive to cut […]
Welfare check results in heaters being donated to someone in need
MINGO COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A welfare check in Mingo County has resulted in two heaters being donated to one woman. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Joe Smith and Cpl. Williams responded to a welfare check and found that the woman living in the house had only one small heater to heat the entire home.
Metro News
UPDATE: I-64 reopens at Cross Lanes following Kanawha County crash
UPDATE 10:45 a.m. — All lanes have reopened. CROSS LANES, W.Va. — Traffic was being diverted off busy I-64 west of Charleston Wednesday morning following a wreck near Cross Lanes. A pair of tractor trailers crashed at about 1:15 a.m. in the westbound lanes. Westbound traffic is being...
wchsnetwork.com
New professional basketball team to host tryouts
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — The West Virginia Grind, a new member of The Basketball League, will have tryouts Saturday. The tryouts will be held at the Cross Lanes Christian school at 10 a.m. Grind General Manager Stephanie Casey said this is an opportunity to get seen. “This is going...
shepherdstownchronicle.com
Reimagining the criminal justice system in W.Va.
Recently, I attended the Leading for Justice West Virginia Criminal Law Reform Summit in Charleston, from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11. The West Virginia Criminal Law Reform Coalition is a joint venture between many groups working to change the laws in West Virgina that adversely effect the citizens of our state. This conference, led by those with lived experience, was a unique space to learn about how to reimagine the criminal justice system in West Virginia.
Metro News
Fire leads to demolition of Charleston apartment building
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Nearly three dozen people are homeless and a Charleston apartment building just a few blocks from the state capitol is no more following a Wednesday afternoon fire. Crews began to knock down the four-story Regal Apartment building in the 1400 block of Kanawha Blvd. in Charleston...
Prosecutor: Charleston, West Virginia police officer acted in self-defense
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A Charleston police officer who shot and killed a man earlier this month will not face criminal charges. In a letter to Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt, Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney Charles Miller said that his office reviewed the police report and body camera video from the shooting, which happened on Jan. 11, […]
WSAZ
Interstate exit ramp now open in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Fire Department just reopened the exit ramp of Interstate 64 leading onto Hal Greer Boulevard. This is the ramp off the eastbound lanes of I-64. Cabell County 911 Dispatchers said crews were called to a vehicle fire on the exit ramp, but has since cleared the scene.
Police: Man with knife robs business in South Charleston, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says they got a call about an armed robbery at the Short Street Tavern in South Charleston, West Virginia. The call came in around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. South Charleston Police Department says a man wearing a mask brandished a knife and demanded entry into the business. He […]
wchstv.com
W.Va. State Police say search warrant being served at Logan coffee shop
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police said they were at the Hot Cup coffee shop in Logan serving a search warrant. Logan County Prosecutor David Wandling told Eyewitness News “there are multiple ongoing investigations into the things posted on social media over the weekend." This...
West Virginia bridge back open after man jumps into Kanawha River
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Patrick St. Bridge is back open on Thursday morning after first responders rescued a man who jumped into the Kanawha River. The outside lanes on the bridge were closed temporarily just before 8 a.m. while police investigated. Charleston Police on the scene say that the man was rescued from the river. All […]
Coal Grove, Ohio police officer fired after videos surface of him drinking on village property
COAL GROVE, OH (WOWK)—A Coal Grove police officer was fired after he was seen on video drinking with at least five other people at a village-owned property. According to a Facebook release from the Village of Coal Grove, they were contacted by an anonymous person on Saturday, Jan. 21 who said they had video footage […]
Probation revoked for West Virginia man convicted in 2020 shooting
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man convicted in a shooting who was on probation is now behind bars after violating the terms of his probation. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Judge Jennifer Bailey revoked probation for Isaiah Daniels-Boyd, 21, in Kanawha County Circuit Court today, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Daniels-Boyd was […]
Deputies looking for 2 suspects who allegedly robbed West Virginia church
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating stolen property and identifying two suspects from an alleged robbery of an Elkview church on Tuesday. Deputies say a call came in from Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, on Mount Pleasant Drive in Elkview, West Virginia, after church officials discovered that […]
