Huntington, WV

sciotovalleyguardian.com

Several indicted during recent session of the Gallia Co. grand jury

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio – Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announced today that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in January 2023 and returned indictments for several individuals, who now face a range of felony charges. Jason D. Carey, age 45, of Bidwell, Ohio, was indicted on one count of...
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
lootpress.com

Winter Blues Farmers Market Returns February 25

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Winter Blues is back! The indoor farmers market makes its return on Saturday, February 25. More than 60 vendors from across West Virginia will be on hand to sell products grown and sourced right here in the Mountain State. The event takes place at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center from 1-5 p.m. It is free for the public to attend.
CHARLESTON, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Four arrested in Scioto Co. raid

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — On Wednesday, January 25th, 2023, a joint operation led by the Southern Ohio Organized & Major Crimes Task Force and assisted by the Ohio State Parole Authority, US Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, Portsmouth Police S.W.A.T., and the Scioto County Adult Probation Department, resulted in the arrest of four individuals and the seizure of a large amount of illegal drugs at a residence located at 4848 Lucasville Minford Road in Minford, Ohio.
MINFORD, OH
wchsnetwork.com

New professional basketball team to host tryouts

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — The West Virginia Grind, a new member of The Basketball League, will have tryouts Saturday. The tryouts will be held at the Cross Lanes Christian school at 10 a.m. Grind General Manager Stephanie Casey said this is an opportunity to get seen. “This is going...
INSTITUTE, WV
shepherdstownchronicle.com

Reimagining the criminal justice system in W.Va.

Recently, I attended the Leading for Justice West Virginia Criminal Law Reform Summit in Charleston, from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11. The West Virginia Criminal Law Reform Coalition is a joint venture between many groups working to change the laws in West Virgina that adversely effect the citizens of our state. This conference, led by those with lived experience, was a unique space to learn about how to reimagine the criminal justice system in West Virginia.
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Fire leads to demolition of Charleston apartment building

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Nearly three dozen people are homeless and a Charleston apartment building just a few blocks from the state capitol is no more following a Wednesday afternoon fire. Crews began to knock down the four-story Regal Apartment building in the 1400 block of Kanawha Blvd. in Charleston...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Interstate exit ramp now open in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Fire Department just reopened the exit ramp of Interstate 64 leading onto Hal Greer Boulevard. This is the ramp off the eastbound lanes of I-64. Cabell County 911 Dispatchers said crews were called to a vehicle fire on the exit ramp, but has since cleared the scene.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Probation revoked for West Virginia man convicted in 2020 shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man convicted in a shooting who was on probation is now behind bars after violating the terms of his probation. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Judge Jennifer Bailey revoked probation for Isaiah Daniels-Boyd, 21, in Kanawha County Circuit Court today, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Daniels-Boyd was […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Deputies looking for 2 suspects who allegedly robbed West Virginia church

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating stolen property and identifying two suspects from an alleged robbery of an Elkview church on Tuesday. Deputies say a call came in from Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, on Mount Pleasant Drive in Elkview, West Virginia, after church officials discovered that […]
ELKVIEW, WV

