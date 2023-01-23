ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrill, IA

stormlakeradio.com

Man Sentenced in BV District Court to Prison Term for Forgery

A Fort Dodge man was sentenced this week in Buena Vista County District Court to serve up to five years in prison on a forgery charge. 49-year-old Chad Wadsley pleaded guilty in late December to the crime of Forgery, which is a class D felony. According to a criminal complaint,...
FORT DODGE, IA
kscj.com

BOND REDUCTION DENIED FOR MURDER SUSPECT

A MOTION TO REDUCE THE BOND OF A SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED WITH TWO COUNTS OF SECOND DEGREE MURDER HAS BEEN DENIED. A JUDGE RULED THAT THE BOND FOR 19-YEAR-OLD JOSEPH CRUZ WILL REMAIN AT $300,000. THE COURT FOUND THE PRESENT BOND IS NECESSARY TO ASSURE THE DEFENDANT’S APPEARANCE AT...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

84-year-old Siouxlander convicted of murder dies in custody

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) — An elderly Siouxland man sentenced for first-degree murder in 2022 has died. According to a release from the Iowa Department of Corrections, Thomas Knapp, an 84-year-old from Merrill who was sentenced to first-degree murder, died of natural causes. Knapp died at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center where he had been […]
MERRILL, IA
1011now.com

Court documents reveal Winside teacher’s alleged relationship with student

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An affidavit and search warrant revealed new details on what led to the arrest of a 25-year-old Winside teacher for her alleged relationship with a 17-year-old male student. Earlier this month, law enforcement with Wayne County Sheriff’s Office got a call from the HHS hotline about...
WINSIDE, NE
stormlakeradio.com

Sac County Sheriff's Office Reports Two Arrests in Connection to Drug Investigation

Two arrests have been made in connection to an ongoing drug investigation that involved multiple area agencies. According to the Sac County Sheriff's Office, 37-year-old Jennifer Kuhl of rural Wall Lake was taken into custody on Thursday in the town of Boyer by Crawford County Sheriff's officials. 41-year-old Justin Siegner was taken into custody by Sac County deputies in Odebolt. Kuhl and Siegner are both charged with Ongoing Criminal Conduct, and Possession of Over Five Grams of Methamphetamine, both class B felonies. They've both also been charged with Possession of Marijuana.
SAC COUNTY, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Man Accused of Robbing Ace Hardware in Storm Lake Sentenced to Prison

A Rock Rapids man, who was charged with stealing several hundred dollars worth of merchandise from Ace Hardware in Storm Lake early last year, was sentenced this week in Buena Vista County District Court to serve up to ten years in prison. 45-year-old Adam Nelson was sentenced to serve up...
STORM LAKE, IA
nwestiowa.com

Hudson woman arrested after hitting man

HAWARDEN—A 32-year-old Hudson, SD, woman was arrested Monday, Jan. 23, on a Sioux County warrant for first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Kortnie Michele Brown stemmed from her striking a Hawarden man with a closed hand causing injury during an argument about...
HUDSON, SD
nwestiowa.com

Two arrested after Sheldon house search

SHELDON—Two Sheldon men were arrested about 3:25 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, on drug-related charges. The arrests of 64-year-old Kevin Glen Anderson and 61-year-old Joey Lynn Espeland stemmed from a search warrant executed at their residence at 217 N. Fifth Ave., according to the Sheldon Police Department. A small white...
SHELDON, IA
kicdam.com

Multiple Drug Related Charges Filed Following Clay County Traffic Stop

Spencer, IA (KICD)– Multiple drug charges have been filed against two people involved in a Clay County traffic stop last week. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office initiated the stop last Wednesday afternoon on Highway 71 west of Greenville where the driver, 20-year-old Bayli Jordan of Spencer was allegedly found to be driving while barred. A passenger, 25-year-old Kyle Williams of Des Moines was charged with interfering with official acts after he was reportedly seen switching places in the vehicle with Jordan.
CLAY COUNTY, IA
KELOLAND TV

57-year-old arrested following traffic stop in Rock Valley

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (KELO) — A man is facing numerous charges following a traffic stop in Rock Valley, Iowa Monday. Officers made a routine traffic stop for an equipment violation, and according to the Rock Valley Police Department, Terrance Buescher, the driver, exhibited signs of impairment. The police department’s...
ROCK VALLEY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Boyden man jailed for OWI in Rock Valley

ROCK VALLEY—A 21-year-old Boyden man was arrested about 2 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, in Rock Valley on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Alex Paul Diekevers stemmed from the stop of a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup on 20th Street near 19th Avenue after it was clocked at 28 mph in a 20-mph zone, according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Joseph is first 2023 baby born in Sheldon

SHELDON—The first baby born in 2023 at Sanford Sheldon Medical Center happened at about the same time as the start of the first snowstorm of the year. Joseph Alessandro Paz Montenegro was born at about 1:43 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, at Sanford Sheldon as snow was coming down outside of the hospital room.
SHELDON, IA
kiwaradio.com

Rural Granville House Destroyed In Fire

Granville, Iowa — A house was destroyed in a fire on Thursday evening, January 26, 2023, near Granville. According to Granville Fire Chief Karl Kellen, at about 5:15 p.m., the Granville Fire Department was called to the report of a house fire at 4450 Nest Avenue, two miles east and one mile north of Granville.
GRANVILLE, IA
nwestiowa.com

Three hurt in Sheldon intersection crash

SHELDON—Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash about 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at the intersection of Seventh Street and Ninth Avenue in Sheldon. Eighteen-year-old Reegan Ann Fischer of Sheldon was driving west on Seventh Street when her 2016 Kia Forte struck a southbound 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by 48-year-old Timothy Allan Linn of Sibley, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
SHELDON, IA

