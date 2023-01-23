Read full article on original website
stormlakeradio.com
Man Sentenced in BV District Court to Prison Term for Forgery
A Fort Dodge man was sentenced this week in Buena Vista County District Court to serve up to five years in prison on a forgery charge. 49-year-old Chad Wadsley pleaded guilty in late December to the crime of Forgery, which is a class D felony. According to a criminal complaint,...
Iowa Court of Appeals upholds murder conviction of Sioux City man who lit hotel room on fire
The Iowa Court of Appeals denied the appeal of a Sioux City man who strangled a woman then set fire to her hotel room.
WOWT
84-year-old Iowa inmate serving life sentence for murder dies in hospice
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - An elderly man who recently began a life sentence for murder died while in hospice care. According to the Iowa Department of Corrections, 84-year-old Thomas Knapp was pronounced dead on Jan. 19 while in hospice at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center. Knapp was there due to a chronic illness.
kscj.com
BOND REDUCTION DENIED FOR MURDER SUSPECT
A MOTION TO REDUCE THE BOND OF A SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED WITH TWO COUNTS OF SECOND DEGREE MURDER HAS BEEN DENIED. A JUDGE RULED THAT THE BOND FOR 19-YEAR-OLD JOSEPH CRUZ WILL REMAIN AT $300,000. THE COURT FOUND THE PRESENT BOND IS NECESSARY TO ASSURE THE DEFENDANT’S APPEARANCE AT...
Trial date set for Woodbury County woman accused of voter fraud
A trial date has been set for the wife of Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor who she was federally charged with voter fraud.
84-year-old Siouxlander convicted of murder dies in custody
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) — An elderly Siouxland man sentenced for first-degree murder in 2022 has died. According to a release from the Iowa Department of Corrections, Thomas Knapp, an 84-year-old from Merrill who was sentenced to first-degree murder, died of natural causes. Knapp died at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center where he had been […]
1011now.com
Court documents reveal Winside teacher’s alleged relationship with student
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An affidavit and search warrant revealed new details on what led to the arrest of a 25-year-old Winside teacher for her alleged relationship with a 17-year-old male student. Earlier this month, law enforcement with Wayne County Sheriff’s Office got a call from the HHS hotline about...
stormlakeradio.com
Sac County Sheriff's Office Reports Two Arrests in Connection to Drug Investigation
Two arrests have been made in connection to an ongoing drug investigation that involved multiple area agencies. According to the Sac County Sheriff's Office, 37-year-old Jennifer Kuhl of rural Wall Lake was taken into custody on Thursday in the town of Boyer by Crawford County Sheriff's officials. 41-year-old Justin Siegner was taken into custody by Sac County deputies in Odebolt. Kuhl and Siegner are both charged with Ongoing Criminal Conduct, and Possession of Over Five Grams of Methamphetamine, both class B felonies. They've both also been charged with Possession of Marijuana.
stormlakeradio.com
Man Accused of Robbing Ace Hardware in Storm Lake Sentenced to Prison
A Rock Rapids man, who was charged with stealing several hundred dollars worth of merchandise from Ace Hardware in Storm Lake early last year, was sentenced this week in Buena Vista County District Court to serve up to ten years in prison. 45-year-old Adam Nelson was sentenced to serve up...
Carrie Jones appears in court on charges related to Laurel homicide
Forty-three-year-old Carrie Jones appeared in Cedar County to set a date for her preliminary hearing. That hearing will be on February 15.
nwestiowa.com
Hudson woman arrested after hitting man
HAWARDEN—A 32-year-old Hudson, SD, woman was arrested Monday, Jan. 23, on a Sioux County warrant for first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Kortnie Michele Brown stemmed from her striking a Hawarden man with a closed hand causing injury during an argument about...
stormlakeradio.com
Odebolt Man Becomes Second Arrested in Connection with Construction Site Burglary
An Odebolt man has been arrested for allegedly being involved in a construction site burglary in Early last month, joining another man who was previously arrested in connection with the same incident. According to the Sac County Sheriff's Office, the burglary happened on December 2nd at 105 Karr Avenue in...
nwestiowa.com
Two arrested after Sheldon house search
SHELDON—Two Sheldon men were arrested about 3:25 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, on drug-related charges. The arrests of 64-year-old Kevin Glen Anderson and 61-year-old Joey Lynn Espeland stemmed from a search warrant executed at their residence at 217 N. Fifth Ave., according to the Sheldon Police Department. A small white...
kicdam.com
Multiple Drug Related Charges Filed Following Clay County Traffic Stop
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Multiple drug charges have been filed against two people involved in a Clay County traffic stop last week. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office initiated the stop last Wednesday afternoon on Highway 71 west of Greenville where the driver, 20-year-old Bayli Jordan of Spencer was allegedly found to be driving while barred. A passenger, 25-year-old Kyle Williams of Des Moines was charged with interfering with official acts after he was reportedly seen switching places in the vehicle with Jordan.
KELOLAND TV
57-year-old arrested following traffic stop in Rock Valley
ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (KELO) — A man is facing numerous charges following a traffic stop in Rock Valley, Iowa Monday. Officers made a routine traffic stop for an equipment violation, and according to the Rock Valley Police Department, Terrance Buescher, the driver, exhibited signs of impairment. The police department’s...
nwestiowa.com
Boyden man jailed for OWI in Rock Valley
ROCK VALLEY—A 21-year-old Boyden man was arrested about 2 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, in Rock Valley on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Alex Paul Diekevers stemmed from the stop of a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup on 20th Street near 19th Avenue after it was clocked at 28 mph in a 20-mph zone, according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Joseph is first 2023 baby born in Sheldon
SHELDON—The first baby born in 2023 at Sanford Sheldon Medical Center happened at about the same time as the start of the first snowstorm of the year. Joseph Alessandro Paz Montenegro was born at about 1:43 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, at Sanford Sheldon as snow was coming down outside of the hospital room.
kiwaradio.com
Rural Granville House Destroyed In Fire
Granville, Iowa — A house was destroyed in a fire on Thursday evening, January 26, 2023, near Granville. According to Granville Fire Chief Karl Kellen, at about 5:15 p.m., the Granville Fire Department was called to the report of a house fire at 4450 Nest Avenue, two miles east and one mile north of Granville.
nwestiowa.com
Three hurt in Sheldon intersection crash
SHELDON—Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash about 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at the intersection of Seventh Street and Ninth Avenue in Sheldon. Eighteen-year-old Reegan Ann Fischer of Sheldon was driving west on Seventh Street when her 2016 Kia Forte struck a southbound 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by 48-year-old Timothy Allan Linn of Sibley, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
Sioux City woman helps schools and families
Flora Lee has lived in Sioux City her whole life, and over the years, she's worked with a variety of people who share her motivation to help others.
