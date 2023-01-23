Two arrests have been made in connection to an ongoing drug investigation that involved multiple area agencies. According to the Sac County Sheriff's Office, 37-year-old Jennifer Kuhl of rural Wall Lake was taken into custody on Thursday in the town of Boyer by Crawford County Sheriff's officials. 41-year-old Justin Siegner was taken into custody by Sac County deputies in Odebolt. Kuhl and Siegner are both charged with Ongoing Criminal Conduct, and Possession of Over Five Grams of Methamphetamine, both class B felonies. They've both also been charged with Possession of Marijuana.

