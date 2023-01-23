Read full article on original website
Pawtucket Times
Amanda Salemi Exhibits A New Creative Side With ‘Pan Damia’
It’s somewhat of a rarity, but once in a while a musician will go completely away from the styles of their previous work and do something completely different. Saying that it’s thinking out of the box is an understatement while this shift usually includes ventures through unknown artistic paths and fearlessness in approach. Providence artist Amanda Salemi is currently doing this while making music that isn’t like her singer-songwriter material or the rhythmic tunes she vocalizes for the gypsy blues band Consuelo’s Revenge. The result is an album called “Pan Damia”, which will have its release rung in with a show at The Reliquarium on 80 Industrial Circle in Lincoln on February 4th. There’s a very unique concept that thematically encompasses the record and it promises to be unlike anyone has heard and seen from Salemi before.
Pawtucket Times
Guilty verdict in 2013 killing of Vietnam vet out for a run
WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — The man charged with killing a 66-year-old Vietnam veteran and retired postal worker who was out for his morning run in a Rhode Island park nearly a decade ago was found guilty on Friday by a judge who rejected the suspect's mental illness defense. Michael...
Pawtucket Times
Cumberland Town Council names Amy Vogel to the school committee
CUMBERLAND – After a lengthy review process for the 16 candidates still showing interest in replacing Paul DiModica on the School Committee, the town council last Wednesday chose Amy Vogel, CEOO and vice president of business of operations for Dr. Day Care, Kids Klub, Inc., to fill the post.
Pawtucket Times
‘Scrooge’ accused of taking ex’s car, Christmas gifts for friends
PAWTUCKET – Thanks to the Rhode Island State Police, city authorities finally tracked down on Thursday afternoon a “scrooge” for allegedly stealing some of his ex-girlfriend’s family members’ and friends’ gifts on Christmas Day. Police have charged Nelson A. Barbosa, 25, of 659 Broadway...
Pawtucket Times
Tips for Hiring a Trusted Heating Contractor in Cranston, RI
Pawtucket Times
Sims and the Stonehill Skyhawks host conference foe Sacred Heart
Sacred Heart Pioneers (11-12, 4-4 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (9-14, 5-3 NEC) BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill plays Sacred Heart in a matchup of NEC teams. The Skyhawks are 3-4 in home games. Stonehill has a 4-8 record against teams over .500. The Pioneers are 4-4 in NEC play. Sacred Heart allows...
Pawtucket Times
Cent. Conn. St. faces Merrimack following Amos' 22-point game
Merrimack Warriors (6-15, 4-3 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (5-16, 3-4 NEC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cent. Conn. St. -1; over/under is 118. BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. hosts the Merrimack Warriors after Kellen Amos scored 22 points in Cent. Conn. St.'s 58-42 win over the Long Island Sharks.
Pawtucket Times
Munden and Fairleigh Dickinson host Merrimack
Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (13-10, 6-2 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (7-15, 5-3 NEC) North Andover, Massachusetts; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson visits the Merrimack Warriors after Joe Munden Jr. scored 21 points in Fairleigh Dickinson's 87-82 victory against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash. The Warriors have gone...
Pawtucket Times
Towson 72, Northeastern 63
NORTHEASTERN (8-12) Doherty 5-11 2-3 12, Stucke 7-13 1-1 19, McClintock 0-2 0-0 0, Telfort 7-16 3-3 18, Troutman 2-5 5-6 9, King 1-4 1-2 3, Turner 0-4 1-2 1, Woods 0-1 1-2 1, Nwagha 0-0 0-0 0, Cormier 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-57 14-19 63. TOWSON (15-7) Thompson 7-11...
Pawtucket Times
Friars finding a way minus starting point guard Jared Bynum
PROVIDENCE – The Friars have played nine halves of basketball since Jared Bynum exited the first half of the Jan. 4 game against Connecticut. That shakes out to 4½ games sans the program’s proven floor general. Has Providence felt Bynum’s absence? If your barometer is assists compared...
Pawtucket Times
With Bynum back, Friars roll past Butler
PROVIDENCE – There are game-changers, then you have Jared Bynum and the lift he provided once his number was called with 11:19 left in the first half of Wednesday’s game against Butler. Returning to action for the first time in four games, Bynum came in and provided the...
