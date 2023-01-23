Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in Seattle is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSeattle, WA
10 Seattle Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbySeattle, WA
This City in Washington Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensSeattle, WA
Freshwater fishing in SeattleOscarSeattle, WA
Woman reacts after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
Related
myedmondsnews.com
Author Hank Landau to speak in Edmonds Feb. 9 about cross-America kayaking journey
Hank Landau — author of The Misadventures of a Cross-America Kayaker, will reflect on his seven-year, 4,700-mile kayaking journey — and the lessons he learned along the way — in a talk at the Edmonds Waterfront Center at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. The Misadventures of a...
MyNorthwest.com
The big chill, maybe snow, coming to Puget Sound this weekend
Meteorologists say to expect a big chill moving into the Puget Sound region this weekend and maybe even a little snow. “We’re gonna have a big change in our weather pattern, after having a relatively mild and dry January in comparison to what we had in the latter part of last year,” said KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner. “So back to winter; it’s not over yet.”
myedmondsnews.com
WSU hosting free repair café in Lynnwood Jan. 28
Washington State University’s Sustainable Community Stewards are hosting a repair café Saturday, Jan. 28 in Lynnwood. Items they may be able to help community members with include vacuums, lamps, bikes, jewelry and some electronics. If additional parts are needed, volunteers can teach owners how to order the part...
myedmondsnews.com
Under the weather: Mix of showers, sun and cold expected for last weekend of January
We’re already about to wrap up the month of January — that’s right, we’re almost one-twelfth of the way through 2023. Time to start preparing for 2024… just kidding. Over the past week or so, the rate of rainfall at Paine Field has slowed down from what we have seen for most of the month. As I reported in last week’s article, we were 0.84 inches above average for rainfall, but as of writing this, we are only 0.17 inches above average — the gap has closed a bit.
Demolition permit delays leave squatter homes in Seattle neighborhood until Jesse Jones steps in
Two million-dollar-plus homes in Seattle were expected to be demolished more than a month ago to make room for townhomes, but the city stopped their work once they discovered the owners didn’t have a permit. “I think it’s World War Three. I mean, it’s devastating,” said neighbor Jesse Angelo....
myedmondsnews.com
Art Beat: Theater, exhibit openings, author talk and Comedy Night tickets
You may be entering the dreary season where you long for spring, but there are a lot of artistic opportunities going on to keep you engaged. Phoenix Theatre puts on Chemical Imbalance: A Jekyll and Hyde Play. Feb. 3-26 Phoenix Theatre. 9673 Firdale Ave., Edmonds. Dr. Jekyll’s research finds him...
myedmondsnews.com
Submissions open Feb. 1 for EPIC Writing Contest
The Edmonds-based 10th annual EPIC Group Writers Writing Contest will be open for submissions Feb. 1 through midnight on Saturday, April 8. Submissions are welcome in the following categories:. Prose (fiction or non-fiction) – adults and students grades 8-12 Poetry – Adults and students grades 8-12 Portions of...
waterlandblog.com
PHOTOS: Scenes from Tuesday morning’s +13.47 King Tide in Des Moines
On Tuesday morning, Jan. 24, 2023, at 7:27 a.m., a +13.47 King Tide quietly eased its way up onto the shores around Des Moines. Far as we know, no water from Puget Sound overtook roads or piers like the +12.9 one on Dec. 27, which – thanks to a wind storm and low pressure – overflowed onto the Redondo Boardwalk and flooded other areas in the south end including South Park.
KLEWTV
'We need action': Wash. state governor reacts to family's encampment house near on-ramp
SEATTLE (KOMO) — A couple in Washington state is building a makeshift house in the median of a Seattle interstate ramp. Kandice and Mark asked to be identified only by their first names. “We don’t have a house or a home right now, and this is how we know...
myedmondsnews.com
Sean Hanchett: Public memorial set for Feb. 5 at Edmonds Waterfront Center
Sean Hanchett, 32, from Edmonds, sadly passed away in the Snohomish County Jail of an undetermined cause on December 11th 2022. Sean was born to Mike and Peggy Hanchett in 1990. He attended Edmonds-Woodway High School where he excelled as a pitcher on the baseball team. Sean was known for his big heart, love of animals, and was always lending a helping hand. One of his favorite places to visit was Canon Beach, OR, where he spent several summers vacationing with family. His absence will be truly missed. Sean is survived by his mother and stepfather, Peggy and Ron Krause; his brother, Matt Hanchett; and his nephews, Miles and Colton Hanchett. A public memorial will be held at Edmonds Waterfront Center on February 5th from 11am to 2pm.
myedmondsnews.com
City of Edmonds Youth Commission invites teens to Feb. 13 forum
The City of Edmonds Youth Commission is looking for Edmonds teens ages 13-19 to attend a youth forum Monday, Feb. 13 from 4-5 p.m. at the Edmonds Waterfront Center. Possible topics to discuss are diversity, domestic violence, youth opportunities (programs, clubs, jobs, volunteering), LGBTQ+, environmental concerns and mental health. Free pizza, snacks and drinks will be provided.
KUOW
RIP Washington’s Hinman Glacier, gone after thousands of years
The largest glacier between the high peaks of Mount Rainier and Glacier Peak has melted away after a long battle with global warming. For thousands of years, the Hinman Glacier graced the crest of the Washington Cascades in what is now King County. Fifty miles due east of downtown Seattle,...
KOMO News
$100,000 in losses after break-in at Seattle wedding dress store
SEATTLE — A Seattle fashion designer who specializes in custom wedding dresses showed up to her shop Thursday morning to find the lock drilled out and the business ransacked. About two dozen dresses and most of the electronics were stolen from Leiren Designs at 8309 15th Avenue Northwest, and...
KIRO 7 Seattle
Peaceful protests in Seattle after release of Tyre Nichols arrest video
With the Memphis Police Department releasing bodycam footage of the arrest of of Tyre Nichols on Friday afternoon, peaceful protests took place around Seattle in the evening. The Seattle Police Department said on Friday that it was “planning, preparing, and staffing to provide public safety throughout the city should police resources be needed.”
KOMO News
Seattle firefighters prepare for EV emergencies as sales surge
SEATTLE — With around 115,000 electric vehicles on Washington roads, firefighters are preparing for the unique challenges of dealing with the hazards from EV emergencies. On Thursday morning, crews from Seattle fire met with a team from General Motors that came to the city to train first responders on what to do in a roadside emergency with an EV.
Dirtiest Cities in America-Who in Northwest Made The List?
Lists are sometimes like political polls. The results can depend on the responses, data, and other factors. But with this one, there's quite a bit of information that went into it. Portland, Seattle, Tacoma, Spokane all make 'Top' 150 list. According to a study released by LawnStarter.com, we have a...
myedmondsnews.com
Sponsor spotlight: Romeo’s Pizza Kitchen delivers to your office or home
Romeo’s Pizza Kitchen now offers the delivery of family-size hot pastas, crisp salads and cheesy pizza to your office or home. This convenient, all-day service is perfect for corporate meetings or family gatherings where you want a hot meal for your group with a minimum of fuss. For more...
southseattleemerald.com
Catching Up With Rainier Beach’s King Donuts
The beloved donut spot serves up ‘magic and excitement’ at its new location in the former Beach Bakery. In September 2022, Rainier Beach landmark King Donuts moved into Beach Bakery’s former location at 7820 Rainier Ave. S. The beloved family business has been a longtime community favorite, easily memorable for its joint operation as a donut shop, laundromat, and teriyaki counter. Though it has been in existence for decades, the Chhuor family has run King Donuts since 2017. Reopening after a break in 2021, the family dropped teriyaki from the menu, and they haven’t had laundry service since 2019. The recent move also solidifies a new direction for King Donuts.
KING-5
Seattle prepares for another king tide to impact vulnerable neighborhoods
SEATTLE — Another king tide is expected to hit Seattle’s South Park neighborhood on Monday morning. However, the KING 5 weather team doesn’t expect it to be as severe as the one last month. About 90,000 sandbags have been placed in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood by the...
Tri-City Herald
Best pizza shops in the US? Two in Washington are top contenders, Yelp says
Washington pizza lovers can get their fix for deep dish pies at two of the top places in the country. Yelp released its top 100 pizza spots in the U.S. rankings Monday, Jan. 23, and it featured two places in Seattle: Moto and West of Chicago Pizza. To find the...
Comments / 1