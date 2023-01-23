Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Look: Colin Kaepernick's Announcement Is Going Viral
On Wednesday afternoon, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick gave fans a peek at what he's been working on. No, the former star quarterback isn't trying to make it back into the NFL - at least not with his latest social media post. This time he's shedding light on police brutality in a new ...
Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship
Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend: 5 Things To Know About Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott has been dating his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, since 2020. Natalie works as a content manager for a fitness company. Dak and Natalie are fairly private about their relationship. Dak Prescott started out the 2022 football season with an injury, but now that he’s back on the field, he’s...
Ice Cube Reacts to Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin’s ‘Next Friday’ Scene Reenactment: ‘They Did That’
The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Washington Commanders Sunday, 26-6. Anybody who watches sports knows that Stephen A. Smith lives for moments like this, seeing the Cowboys fall apart just to rub it in Michael Irvin’s and every Cowboys fan’s faces. And that’s exactly what he did on Monday’s episode of First Take. He and Irvin started the episode off with a reenactment of the scene at Pinky’s record store between Craig and Pinky in Next Friday.
Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!
So this is where Dak Prescott is gearing up for the playoffs! Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some? Looks like a great place to throw a Birthday Party! What impressed me the most is the Sports Bar, and FOOTBALL FIELD, take a look!
LeSean McCoy fabricates Eagles-49ers storyline, gets embarrassed
"I feel like people have been talking more about the Niners in this playoffs than the Eagles. Like, we not the No. 1 seed?"
Tom Brady sends former teammate harsh text
Rob Ninkovich probably isn’t welcome at Tom Brady’s retirement party, whenever that might happen. Ninkovich was teammates with Brady when the two played for the New England Patriots. The former linebacker now works as an ESPN NFL analyst and during Friday’s appearance on the Keyshawn, JWill, and Max show he said that he had texted Read more... The post Tom Brady sends former teammate harsh text appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Meet San Francisco 49ers Fred Warner’s Wife, Sydney Warner
Fred Warner, a football middle linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers, has performed magnificently in the recent match against Dallas. His versatility was on full display, and he was literally all over the field. Meanwhile, the NFL pro’s personal life is also flourishing. Fred Warner’s wife, Sydney Warner, doesn’t need an introduction. She is a well-known model and personality from Alabama. So get to know her full background in this Sydney Warner wiki.
Jalen Hurts makes frank admission about his health
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will be playing through pain in Sunday’s NFC Championship game. Hurts made a frank admission about his health on Wednesday as he continues to deal with a shoulder injury. The Eagles standout dismissed the injury as an excuse, but made clear that he has “felt better.” Jalen Hurts on how... The post Jalen Hurts makes frank admission about his health appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Warner hilariously crashes Bosa's 49ers media availability
Just like he is on the football field, Fred Warner is everywhere around the 49ers’ practice facility. While players spoke to the media Wednesday ahead of the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Warner crashed the party and sat in while his teammate Nick Bosa answered questions. And...
Eagles primed to exploit a major weakness in the 49ers defense
If there was one major takeaway from the Eagles’ playoff matchup against the New York Giants, it was the success of Philadelphia’s 4-headed rushing attack. Miles Sanders and Kenny Gainwell led what looked to be an unstoppable ground game all the way to victory, silencing rumors that the Eagles offense might start the playoffs looking disjointed. While the performance of Jalen Hurts may very well tip the scales, the road to another Super Bowl appearance will be paved by the ground attack.
Cheer on the 49ers in this discounted Nike George Kettle jersey
Plus, a promo code for free shipping on your order.
Report: 3 Key San Francisco 49ers Players Missed Wednesday's Practice
When the San Francisco 49ers took the practice field Wednesday for their first preparation session for this weekend's NFC Championship Game, three big names were missing. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel and running backs Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell all did not participate in the team's ...
Warriors' Jordan Poole took a shot so bad it got Steph Curry ejected
Curry's most recent germ javelin was in response to Jordan Poole's taking an ill-advised shot.
Two Minute Drill 01-25-23 The 49ers-Eagles lovefest is getting to be a bit much
Faithful Hit the Road to See 49ers Battle Eagles for NFC Championship
The 49ers Faithful are leaving the Bay Area for the City of Brotherly Love, to root on their team, who is one win away from getting into the Super Bowl. NBC Bay Area's Ian Cull catches up with several fans making the cross-country trip to see the San Francisco 49ers take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday for the NFC Championship.
Comments / 0