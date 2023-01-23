Read full article on original website
iheart.com
4 Arizona Cities Among The Dirtiest Places In America
There are many perks to city life. But because those larger cities bring along greater populations, drawbacks such as pollution, litter, pests, and lower air quality are usually pretty prominent. LawnStarter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities in America. The website states. "We compared over 150 of the biggest...
KTAR.com
Survivor, advocates bring awareness to human trafficking prevention in Arizona
PHOENIX — As human trafficking continues to alarm the nation, advocates and a survivor in Arizona discussed bringing awareness to human trafficking prevention on Wednesday. “Every experience was a rock bottom for me. Thinking about what I just did, thinking about what I had to endure, wanting those late nights and early mornings to be over,” Alicia Tucker said.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona father to spend years in Mexican prison over gun possession: 'A nightmare for our family'
GILBERT, Ariz. - A father in Gilbert is asking for the community's help after his son faces years in a Mexican prison over what he calls an honest mistake. In May 2022, Andrew Harrison and his family were heading to Mexico for vacation, but the vacation took a turn for the worse when Andrew got to the border.
Murder suspect on the run arrested in Arizona
A 34-year-old man was arrested in Phoenix who was wanted by the Milwaukee Police Department for first-degree intentional homicide and for possessing a firearm as a felon. The post Murder suspect on the run arrested in Arizona appeared first on KYMA.
KTAR.com
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs issues executive order to form 12-person prison oversight commission
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs issued an executive order on Wednesday establishing a commission overseeing the state’s prison system. The commission will be comprised of 12 members and is designed to ensure both prisoners and prison workers receive safe and humane treatment in Arizona’s correctional facilities.
azbigmedia.com
Renting in Phoenix costs $1,116 less per month than buying
For many Americans hoping to make the transition to first-time buying in 2023, renting will likely offer relatively more affordable options in the months ahead, according to the Realtor.com® Monthly Rental Report released today. On average across the 50 largest U.S. metros in December, a typical renter faced a 41.4% ($792) lower monthly payment than a starter homeowner. Renting in Phoenix seems to be the way to go. Metro Phoenix ranks No. 9 among markets with the largest monthly savings for renters. The monthly starter home cost in Metro Phoenix is $2,708, while the median monthly rent cost is $1,592, a difference of more than 70%.
arizonasuntimes.com
Phoenix Police Department Taking Steps to Limit Use of Force Policy
The Phoenix Police Department (PPD) proposed a new limit of force policy focusing on de-escalation, which it intends to adopt after seeking public comment. The public can comment on the proposed changes through January 31. The proposed policy, announced under Interim Police Chief Michael Sullivan, revises how and when officers...
Gilbert parents of shooting victim propose Arizona gun storage law
GILBERT, Ariz. — Turning their grief into action, Bruce and Claire Petillo hope a proposed gun storage law named after their deceased son will prevent future tragedies. “I think most people agree if you own a gun it should be properly stored," Bruce Petillo said on Tuesday from his Gilbert home.
AZFamily
Over 20 victims accuse Scottsdale man of running fake golf charity
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Robert Alexander, 57, was arrested and charged, accused of helping raise money for veterans. Instead, Scottsdale police said he pocketed the cash. Since his arrest back in August, Arizona’s Family Investigates obtained police reports showing more than 20 additional people have come forward, some losing tens of thousands of dollars.
ABC 15 News
Audit of Maricopa County finds 'Disaffected Republicans' a major factor in GOP statewide losses
PHOENIX — Everyone wants work to be double-checked. That’s exactly what Larry Moore and Benny White of The Audit Guys did by conducting an analysis of the 2022 election using the cast vote record, a digital copy of all 1.5 million ballots cast in November. Moore is the...
Are Crimes Against African Americans Worth Law Enforcements Time: Teenagers Are Losing Their Lives!
The founding fathers quote the idea that all citizens should be treated equally. The young are not living to become old. "The department understands the importance of community policing, and will continue to listen to the needs of our community." - Harry Grizzle Chief of Police.
Arizona First responders handle several scary incidents.
Trouble comes to town: The drug deal gone bad.Photo byInMaricopa. It was a busy year for city police and fire personnel, with a particularly active month of March. Here are the highlights — and lowlights — from 2022:
statepress.com
College Republicans at ASU reevaluate after Arizona Democrats' midterm wins
After Arizona Democrats won races for governor, secretary of state, attorney general and a U.S. Senate seat in the November midterm elections, College Republicans at ASU are resetting their goals. Despite the Democrats' wins in November, the Republican Party still controls both chambers of the state Legislature and plans to...
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake’s Team Announces ‘More Evidence to Come’ after Arizona Gov. Hobbs Requests Case Dismissal
Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s team announced Monday that there’s more evidence to come regarding her election lawsuit soon after Democrat Gov. Katie Hobbs requested the case be thrown out. “Yesterday @katiehobbs filed to get our lawsuit thrown out,” the Kari Lake War Room tweeted. “Today, records...
Judge excludes key DNA evidence in Allison Feldman murder case
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona — The murder trial of a man accused of killing a Scottsdale woman in her home eight years ago will be delayed a while longer after a Maricopa County Superior Court judge ruled to suppress key DNA evidence in the case. The 12News I-Team learned that in...
AZFamily
Man dead after shooting in west Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after a shooting in a west Phoenix neighborhood on Friday afternoon. Officers arrived near 36th and Missouri avenues and found a man shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he died. The man hasn’t been identified. Video from Arizona’s Family...
AZFamily
Popular Mesa pizza shop, Phoenix sushi restaurant hit with health code violations
Arizona’s Family Investigates obtained police reports showing more than 20 additional people have come forward, some losing tens of thousands of dollars. Gov. Hobbs expanding program that ships migrants out of state. Updated: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:21 PM MST. |. According to a new contract obtained by Arizona's...
ABC 15 News
Remains identified as missing Oklahoma girl, caregiver arrested in Phoenix
CYRIL, OK — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday they have identified the remains of a child in rural Grady County as Athena Brownfield. Authorities found the remains last week and were waiting on the medical examiner to confirm the remains belonged to the 4-year-old girl from Cyril, Oklahoma.
Arizona man arrested after trying to sell tiger cub on social media to undercover officers
PHOENIX — A man in Phoenix, Arizona, was arrested for allegedly trying to sell a tiger cub on social media to undercover officers. Phoenix Police Department on Twitter said that Carlos Castro-Alcaraz, 25, was arrested Monday for possession of live wildlife as well as game and fish violations for allegedly advertising the tiger cub on social media.
KTAR.com
Federal agent from Mesa loses job, pay for doing side gigs while on duty
PHOENIX — A federal agent from Mesa lost his job and has to repay more than $130,000 in salary because he drove for Amazon, Uber and Lyft while on duty, authorities said Tuesday. A U.S. District Court judge in Phoenix recently ordered Sean M. Nelson, 44, to pay $133,999...
