Read full article on original website
Related
Joe Budden Doesn’t Think It’s a Coincidence That Gucci Mane’s Artists Are Constantly Getting Into Trouble
Joe Budden recently addressed the string of arrests and bad future that has befallen several of Gucci Mane's artists and concluded that it may not be a coincidence. On Wednesday (Jan. 11), Joe aired the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast and made it a point to talk about the speculated Gucci Mane curse involving artists who signed to his label meeting a foul fate and questioned the Atlanta rapper-CEO's A&R skills.
50 Cent Clowns Kanye West Due to Reports That Ye’s Lawyers Plan to Drop Ye Via Newspaper Ad
Reports that Kanye West's legal team plan to announce they are dropping him as a client via a newspaper ad has 50 Cent cracking jokes. Last night (Jan. 16), 50 Cent offered some commentary about the situation on Instagram, after multiple outlets reported Ye's legal team, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, is at its wits' end with the controversial rapper after being unable to get in touch with him to talk about his mounting legal issues. According to Fif, there must be real problems because lawyers typically stand by a client's side as long as they are footing the bill. In the IG post, 50 shared a screenshot of an article about the legal team's last-ditch effort to reach Ye by way of newspaper ad.
Gunna’s DS4Ever Album Goes No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Jan. 22, 2022: On this day, Gunna nabbed his second No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart with his third studio effort, DS4Ever. DS4Ever was initially released on Jan. 7, 2022, via YSL Records and 300 Entertainment. The LP moved...
Blueface and DJ Akademiks Trade Shots After Ak Claims Blue’s House Is in Pre-Foreclosure
Blueface and DJ Akademiks are trading shots on social media after Ak reported one of Blue's homes is in pre-foreclosure. The situation popped off on Jan. 20, when DJ Akademiks made a fiery report on his Twitch stream that alleged one of the "Thotiana" rapper's homes was in jeopardy of being repossessed by the bank. Ak's claims began to circulate the internet, causing Blueface to respond on Sunday (Jan. 22).
2 Chainz Appears on Nancy Grace, Discusses Marijuana Legalization – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Jan. 13, 2015: Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz paid a highly publicized visit to the Nancy Grace show on HLN, on this day in 2015. The Atlanta rapper, formerly known as Tity Boi, made this appearance on the program, a first in hip-hop history, to discuss the legalization of weed.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss reportedly had a hard time during Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘toxic workplace’ scandal
It is always hard when your workplace is in turmoil, but when you work for one of the most recognizable tv figures and popular tv shows, it adds an extra layer of worrisome. According to Todrick Hall, this might have happened to Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who worked as...
Family Guy Called Out for Nipsey Hussle Joke in Resurfaced Episode
A Nipsey Hussle joke in a resurfaced episode of Family Guy has some people calling foul. On Tuesday morning (Jan. 24), Twitter user @lowkeykai_ shared a snippet of the Family Guy episode that contained a joke referencing the late rapper. The episode, which originally aired in April of 2021, is titled "Young Parent Trap." In one scene, Chris notifies his father he is going to a concert event called Quachella.
Chrisean Rock Fights Multiple Women While Trying to Get Blueface in a Car to Leave With Him
Chrisean Rock reportedly got into a fight with multiple women hours after making her pregnancy announcement on social media over the weekend. On Sunday (Jan. 22), TMZ posted a video of Chrisean Rock in a physical altercation with multiple women while trying to get Blueface in a car to leave with him. In the clip, an eyewitness is filming the fight, which reportedly occurred near Blue's home. According to the media outlet, Chrisean dropped in unannounced at the Los Angeles rapper's home while he was having his 26th birthday party on Friday (Jan. 20) and tried to lure him away.
Blueface and Chrisean Rock Break Up Amid Pregnancy News, Blue Claims Child Isn’t His
Chrisean Rock has announced that she is pregnant just hours after Blueface formally announced they have broken up. However, Blue claims he's not the father. On Friday (Jan. 20), Chrisean Rock jumped on her Instagram Story to reveal that she is pregnant just hours after Blueface announced on his Twitter page that he and Rock are "officially done." Additionally, Blue added that he may not be the father of Chrisean's child.
Gunna Faces Backlash From Fans and Seems to Anger Lil Gotit After Returning to Social Media
Gunna's return to social media got a not-so-warm welcome, which included apparent shade from Lil Gotit. Last night (Jan. 10), Gunna shared his first personal social media posts in months. On Instagram, he shared a photo of himself preparing to record in a home studio. "Niggas acting like they switching...
Sada Baby Celebrates His Sobriety, Reveals He Spent Up to $20,000 Weekly on Lean
Sada Baby is celebrating his sobriety after revealing that at one time he was spending up to $20,000 per week on lean. On Tuesday (Jan. 24), Sada Baby hit up Twitter to address people saying he looked high in a recent video he uploaded on social media. In the clip, Sada is in the studio vibing to the playback of a song he just recorded.
50 Cent Thinks Eminem’s Impact on Hip-Hop Is Bigger Than Jay-Z
50 Cent believes Eminem has had a bigger impact on hip-hop than Jay-Z. Back on Jan. 12, Shaquille O'Neal's new podcast The Big Podcast aired an episode with former NBA player Jamal Crawford. During the talk, the topic of hip-hop came up when Crawford compared the ranking of his top five NBA players to hip-hop artists, with Crawford using Jay-Z and Eminem's impact on the culture as an example.
Meek Mill Reacts to Speculation He’s Shading Lori Harvey About Her New Relationship With Actor Damson Idris
Meek Mill is shooting down speculation that he threw shade at Lori Harvey about her new relationship with actor Damson Idris. The situation sparked on Friday (Jan. 13), when Meek Mill posted the tweet "Y’all let that gal f#%k anybody." The post is actually a line from PartyNextDoor's new single "Her Old Friends."
The Game Drops The Documentary Album – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Jan. 18, 2005: On this day in 2005, The Game dropped his major label debut album, The Documentary. As the newest signee to G-Unit Records at the time, The Game set out to prove his worth in the crew, as well as revive the rep of the West Coast. After signing, the Compton, Calif. rhymer began working on his debut, both in 50 Cent's home studio in Connecticut and in Los Angeles.
People Think Lil Durk Disses Gunna In New Song Clip – Listen
Over the weekend, a Lil Durk song snippet has everyone thinking that the Chicago rapper is dissing Gunna. On Saturday (Jan. 14), a video surfaced of a Lil Durk song snippet that seemingly features him dissing Gunna for taking a plea deal in the YSL racketeering case. Many people believe that Gunna snitched on YSL to gain his freedom, which the Atlanta rapper and his attorney vehemently denied in a statement.
Juice Wrld’s Ex-Girlfriend Ally Lotti Arrested for Possession of Meth or Cocaine and Theft, Lil Bibby Reacts
Juice Wrld's ex-girlfriend, Ally Lotti, was arrested today on charges of drug possession and theft. According to a jail inmate record obtained by XXL from the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office in West Memphis, Ark., Ally Lotti, born Alicia L. Leon, was arrested on early Saturday morning (Jan. 14) on charges of possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft of property. The 29-year-old Instagram model and influencer is currently jailed at the Crittenden County Detention center on a $2,525 bond.
Run-DMC Release King of Rock Album – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Jan. 21, 1985: The innovative and iconic hip-hop crew Run-DMC released their second studio album, King of Rock on this day in 1985. Today marks the 38th anniversary of their genre-blending collection. With a heavy rock influence intertwined throughout the nine-song...
Chrisean Rock Gets Carried Out of Blueface Interview Kicking and Screaming
UPDATE (Jan. 20):. Blueface has responded to the video clip below in which Chrisean Rock was carried out of a recent interview on No Jumper's Sharp Tank. In the early hours of Friday morning (Jan. 20), Blueface hit up Twitter with his thoughts on Chrisean's outburst during his interview, her current state of mind and alcohol potentially being a factor.
Drake Wears Over $2.5 Million of Pharrell’s Old Jewelry in ‘Jumbotron Sh!t Poppin’ Video
Drake just released his new music video for the Her Loss single "Jumbotron Shit Poppin," which features Drizzy revealing he purchased some of Pharrell's jewelry collection. Drake continues to roll out visuals for his collab album with 21 Savage. On Tuesday (Jan. 17), the OVO head honcho delivered the video for the solo track "Jumbotron Shit Poppin." The Tristan C-M-directed video finds Drizzy rich flexing outside a posh mansion in front of a classic Ferrari. In others scenes, she displays more wealthy tropes like dining at a fancy restaurant and posting up inside the Rolex store. Throughout most of the duration of the visual, Drake is wearing a healthy amount of jewelry that once belonged in Pharrell's collection, including his famed multi-color N.E.R.D pendant chain, Bape astronaut bust, N.E.R.D brain pendants and skateboard charms.
Ab-Soul Opens Up About New Album, Asking for Help and Kendrick Lamar Leaving TDE
Six years between albums has provided Ab-Soul with the kind of self-reflection necessary for growth. Now he's back to restore the feeling of great lyricism while sharing his testimony. Interview: Aleia Woods. Editor’s Note: This story will appear in the Winter 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now.
XXL Mag
25K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Hip-hop news, rap videos, rap music reviews, rapper interviews - hip hop on a higher level.https://www.xxlmag.com/
Comments / 0