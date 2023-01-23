OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mya Felder comes from a family of educators and she is driven to earn a PhD. Her career aspirations involve higher education and athletics, she doesn’t need a PhD to be successful in the field, she simply wants the highest postgraduate achievement available. After earning a bachelors degree in three years and a master’s degree in year and a half she started work on her doctorate this week with the beginning of the spring semester at UNL.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO