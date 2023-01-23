ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
WOWT

Omaha nonprofit speaks against LB258

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Over the last decade, officials with Project Extra Mile noticed a decrease in the number of underage youth getting caught up in alcohol use. Now, they say the pandemic has reversed that trend. “Since the pandemic, it’s really increased because of isolation and not having school,...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Roughly 154,000 Nebraska residents apply for student loan forgiveness

A flasher was arrested, and a 14-year-old's fears relieved -- thanks to a Six On Your Side viewer. Four options presented for heavy truck traffic on North 30th Street in Omaha. A final report has been prepared on the four options the city is considering to address heavy truck traffic on North 30th Street in northeast Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Meet Clayton Anderson, Nebraska’s only astronaut

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s only astronaut is back in his hometown of Ashland. He’s the new president and CEO of the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum. “I think astronaut has been described as the greatest job in the universe and I totally agree,” says Anderson.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Huskers infielder Mya Felder starts work on her PhD this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mya Felder comes from a family of educators and she is driven to earn a PhD. Her career aspirations involve higher education and athletics, she doesn’t need a PhD to be successful in the field, she simply wants the highest postgraduate achievement available. After earning a bachelors degree in three years and a master’s degree in year and a half she started work on her doctorate this week with the beginning of the spring semester at UNL.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Administrators respond to Iowa school choice bill

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the state’s school choice bill into law, it set off a public-private school war in the eastern part of the metro. “Council Bluffs School District and Dr. Murillo has put them in a really good place, and they’ve grown since she’s been here,” said Larry Gray, executive director of Heartland Christian School in Council Bluffs.
IOWA STATE
WOWT

Saunders County crash kills one, injures four

For the sixth consecutive year, Nebraska lawmakers are attempting to overturn the state's helmet law. Open-carry legislation was the talk of the table in Lincoln today. Water main break on Dodge forces lane restrictions. Updated: 8 hours ago. A water main break has forced lane restrictions on Dodge Street near...
SAUNDERS COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy