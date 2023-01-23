Read full article on original website
GU Women’s Gymnastics Host First Meet
It was a historic Saturday night for Greenville University when it hosted its first gymnastics meet at the American Farm Heritage Museum. The Lady Panthers finished second against Illinois State. The local team’s best score was in the vault. Amara Nelson finished third in the all-around, and was the...
Recreational marijuana town hall meeting taking place today
The impact of recreational marijuana in Missouri is going to be addressed Thursday night at a town hall meeting.
Unit Two Releases State Of District Report
Bond County Community Unit 2 has released its State of the District Report for 2023. Superintendent Wes Olson advised the school board the district finances have improved since 2017-18. He urges citizens to look at the report on the Unit 2 website. He said this presentation is an opportunity to...
Whitetails Unlimited Sponsors Hunter Safety Instructors Training
On Saturday, January 21, the Shoal Creek Chapter of Whitetails Unlimited sponsored an IDNR Policies and Procedures Instructors Meeting. This event was held at the Bond County Memorial VFW Post 1377 in Greenville. The purpose of this event was for a review for current and beginning Hunter Safety Education instructors...
County Teams In Eighth Grade Regionals
Bond County eighth grade boy’s basketball teams are preparing for regional play in the Illinois Elementary School Association tournaments. The Greenville Blue Jays are assigned to the Staunton Class 8-3A Regional. The Jays begin regional competition Saturday at 9 a.m. against Roxana. If they win, they will face Staunton...
Doris Sugg
Doris Sugg, 90, of Smithboro, passed away January 24, 2023, at the Fayette County Hospital, Vandalia, IL. Doris was born February 16, 1932, in Fayette County, IL, the daughter of Curtis Leo and Fern Irene (Bone) Smith. She married Lloyd Marion Sugg in Wisetown, IL, on June 2, 1950. They were married for 64 years, before he preceded her in death.
Tracy Ann Kistler, 54
Tracy Ann Kistler, 54, of Watson, IL, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023 at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date in Woodlawn Cemetery.
William Strotheide
William Strotheide, age 83 of Carlyle, passed away at Carlyle Healthcare and Senior Living on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Mr. Strotheide was born in Breese on April 17, 1939, a son of Harold and Leona (Engelhardt) Strotheide. He married Carol Kennett on November 22, 1959, and she preceded him in death on February 28, 2013.
Woman sentenced for her role in ‘Sweetie Pie’ star’s death
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A woman who lured a former star of a St. Louis-based reality TV show to a spot where he was killed was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison. Terica Ellis, 39, was sentenced for conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire in the March 2016 death of 21-year-old Andrew Montgomery Jr.
10 St. Louis Employers That Pay Over $35 an Hour
1. Fast Fix - HVAC/R Technician. Fast Fix is hiring to fill multiple commercial HVAC/R technician roles. These full-time jobs pay between $32 and $45 an hour. Candidates must have at least 2 years of HVAC/R experience.
Donald E. Smith
Donald E. Smith, 89, of Vandalia, IL passed away on January 20, 2023 at Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco, TX. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, January 30, 2023 at Hohlt & File Funeral Home, Vandalia with Rev. Dennis Warner officiating. Interment will follow at Green Hill Cemetery, Van Burensburg with Military Rites accorded by the Mulberry Grove American Legion Post #1180. Visitation will be held from 2:00- 4:00 PM, Sunday, January 29, 2023 at Hohlt & File Funeral Home and one hour prior to services Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mulberry Grove American Legion, Northside Christian Church, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfielfh.com.
Elizabeth A. “Liz” Brenton
Elizabeth A. “Liz” Brenton, age 93 of Edwardsville IL, died Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Addington Place retirement home in Edwardsville, IL. She was born January 19, 1930 in Wood River IL, the daughter of John and Charlotte (nee Dinwiddie) Rothe. After graduating from Roxana High School, she...
Indiana Man Killed In Fayette County Crash
An Indiana man was killed in a traffic accident Tuesday afternoon in Fayette County. Fayette County Coroner David Harris reported a pickup truck struck the rear of a tractor trailer unit on Interstate 70 near the 60 mile marker. The driver of the pickup truck, James E. Krieger, age 52, of Batesville, Indiana was pronounced dead at the scene.
Former Dierbergs executive, Roger Dierberg, dead at 88
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Former Dierbergs executive and philanthropist Roger Dierberg died on Jan. 18 at the age of 88. Dierberg was a third-generation grocer, joining Dierbergs Markets in 1969 after his time at McDonnell Aircraft. Dierberg, with his cousin and business partner Bob Dierberg, made an impact on the company growing it from two to 20 stores during his time as an executive.
Delores Watson
Delores Watson, 87, of Litchfield, passed away at 5:35 a.m. on Monday, January 23, 2023, at Carriage Crossing Senior Living. Delores was born December 15, 1935, in Sorento, the daughter of Robert W. and Fern Louise (Helgen) Watson. As a child, she attended the Kirkland Community School. Delores relocated to Litchfield in the late 70’s, where she worked for over 30 years as an in-home healthcare provider. She attended St. Timothy United Methodist Church and was a member of the Gillespie Order of the Eastern Star. Delores enjoyed cooking.
Sentenced On Substance Related Offences
Tamara N. Morgan, age 36 of Greenville, was sentenced to prison earlier this month in Bond County Circuit Court on controlled substance related offenses. She pleaded guilty to controlled substance trafficking, a Class 1 felony, and was sentenced to eight years and six months in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
32-year sentence for 2020 Madison County murder
An 18-year-old from Granite City, Illinois, was sentenced Monday for the 2020 murder of a Madison teenager.
Thousands of doses of fentanyl, other drugs reported missing from local hospital
FENTON (KMOV) - A local hospital claimed it cannot find thousands of doses of fentanyl and other controlled drugs meant for patients. Fentanyl is a drug that’s caused many overdose deaths. But it’s also used in hospitals, very effectively and safely, for sick patients to relieve pain. Now,...
