Donald E. Smith, 89, of Vandalia, IL passed away on January 20, 2023 at Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco, TX. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, January 30, 2023 at Hohlt & File Funeral Home, Vandalia with Rev. Dennis Warner officiating. Interment will follow at Green Hill Cemetery, Van Burensburg with Military Rites accorded by the Mulberry Grove American Legion Post #1180. Visitation will be held from 2:00- 4:00 PM, Sunday, January 29, 2023 at Hohlt & File Funeral Home and one hour prior to services Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mulberry Grove American Legion, Northside Christian Church, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfielfh.com.

VANDALIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO