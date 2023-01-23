Read full article on original website
Bob Short
3d ago
This seems to be the only thing democrats can talk about, ask about the border, inflation, gas prices classified documents, and their answer, abortion. How about telling people to have safe sex.
Helix
3d ago
How dare they what? Who TF are “they?” SCOTUS? Look lady, I know the court is right heavy, but they’re the ones who sent abortion choice back to the states. A LEGAL decision, and constitutionally where the issue belong. How dare you. You had 50 years to codify Roe federally, and did nothing.
Veronica Johansen
3d ago
When these lefty loons give their ignorant views...they are laughable. Nowhere in the Constitution does it say you have a "right" to abortion. God does not give you that right either. How about just doing your job laughing hyena. Whatever that may be. Hack
