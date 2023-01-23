Read full article on original website
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Baseball history unpacked, January 27
On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cub Tracks’ what a great little asteroid
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Thanks are in order for the fine accounting work...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
An updated estimate of the 2023 Cubs payroll and luxury tax
Earlier this offseason, we took a look at the Cubs’ estimated payroll and luxury tax figures, helped out as always by BCBer The Deputy Mayor of Rush Street. That was seven weeks ago and the Cubs went on a mini-spending spree after that, signing quite a number of free agents.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs' first game at West Side Grounds
May 14 will be the 130th anniversary of a major event in the history of the Cubs: their first game at the West Side Grounds, which would be their home for nearly a quarter of a century. ... The Cubs were established in the fall of 1869 and played their...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs face long gaps between in-division games
Al Yellon has published several posts recently about the new scheduling format for 2023, in which the number of games between each team and the 4 others in its division will be sharply reduced, to 13, instead of 19. That means each team will play fewer than one third of...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Wrigley Field historical sleuthing: 1970s aerial edition
You have probably seen this photo before; it’s floated around the internet for quite some time. Recently, while searching for more photos to sleuth, I came across it here:. Just to give you a larger version to look at while I explain the sleuthing process, here it is:. The...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Outside The Confines: Tuning up for spring
Just 39 days until the start of the World Baseball Classic. News that is likely to affect many MLB teams is that Diamond Sports, the subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcasting that operates the Bally Sports Networks, is on the verge of bankruptcy. It’s unclear what would happen, but the contracts to carry MLB games could get ripped up and re-negotiated. In that case, and I’m sure that this will choke up many of you, the Cardinals could be the team most impacted.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Who will be elected to the Hall of Fame in 2024?
This week, the Baseball Writers Association of America elected Scott Rolen to the Hall of Fame, just one player from a ballot that had 28 names on it. (Granted, some of those players really weren’t Hall-worthy, and 12 of them received either no votes or one vote, and dropped off next year’s ballot.)
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Wrigley Field historical sleuthing: Another marquee photo
This photo appears to be somewhat out of its time. Looking at the top, at the marquee itself, it looks somewhat ancient. The paint on the marquee looks faded, and the shading of the letters doesn’t quite match. On the other hand, scan down to the bottom of the...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs single-game tickets go on sale February 24
The Cubs announced Wednesday afternoon that single-game tickets for games at Wrigley Field for the 2023 season would go on sale Friday, February 24 at 10 a.m. CT. You know, the first day of ticket sales used to be a mad rush. I can remember back in 2004, when the Cubs were coming off a division title and NLCS appearance, they handed out wristbands for getting in line at the Wrigley ticket office. The line to get wristbands was a 90-minute wait and some people sat online or in phone queues all day and failed to get tickets. That year, 66 of the 81 games sold all bleacher tickets on the first weekend of sales. I used to run “Tales from the Virtual Waiting Room” here at BCB for stories of woe from people who couldn’t get tickets.
