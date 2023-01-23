Read full article on original website
Unit Two Releases State Of District Report
Bond County Community Unit 2 has released its State of the District Report for 2023. Superintendent Wes Olson advised the school board the district finances have improved since 2017-18. He urges citizens to look at the report on the Unit 2 website. He said this presentation is an opportunity to...
Greenville Firm Awarded KC Contract
The Kaskaskia College Board of Trustees has awarded a contract to a Greenville firm. The board passed a motion to hire Bruce Unterbrink Construction of Greenville to work on the KC Vandalia Art Gallery. The bid price was $572,822. The project involves replacement of ceiling light fixtures with LED fixtures,...
Whitetails Unlimited Sponsors Hunter Safety Instructors Training
On Saturday, January 21, the Shoal Creek Chapter of Whitetails Unlimited sponsored an IDNR Policies and Procedures Instructors Meeting. This event was held at the Bond County Memorial VFW Post 1377 in Greenville. The purpose of this event was for a review for current and beginning Hunter Safety Education instructors...
Mulberry Grove District Building Project Progressing
Before the Christmas break, the Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Board of Education approved a building project to eliminate the use of the modular units for classrooms. The project to construct four classrooms in the area of the library is well underway, according to Unit 1 Superintendent Casie (KC) Bowman. She...
GHS Cheerleaders In ICCA Competition
The Greenville High School varsity and junior varsity cheerleading squads competed in the Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association state contest in Springfield over the weekend. The junior varsity Comets placed fourth. The varsity GHS squad placed 10th out of 32 teams. The Comet cheerleaders are in the Illinois High School Association...
KPD Soccer Registration Underway
Spring soccer will once again by played in the Kingsbury Park District by local boys and girls. Registration is currently underway, according to Kayla Curry, KPD recreation programmer. Curry says the early bird deadline is February 3rd, and anyone attempting to register after February 10th is not guaranteed a roster spot.
GU Women’s Gymnastics Host First Meet
It was a historic Saturday night for Greenville University when it hosted its first gymnastics meet at the American Farm Heritage Museum. The Lady Panthers finished second against Illinois State. The local team’s best score was in the vault. Amara Nelson finished third in the all-around, and was the...
Seventh Grade Basketball Results
Two Bond County teams played in the IESA Class 7-1A basketball regional at Carrollton. In first round action, Pocahontas was defeated by Carrollton Grade School, 26-23; and Mulberry Grove lost to Carrollton St. John, 37-9. After beating East Alton in their first game, the Greenville Blue Jays played in the...
Hutchinson Inducted Into Baseball Hall Of Fame
Greenville Comets Head Baseball Coach Todd Hutchinson was officially inducted over the weekend into the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame. The ceremony took place in the Chicago area. Hutchinson has been the head baseball coach at his high school alma mater the past 28 years. During that...
Leo G. “J.R.” Mathis, Jr.
Leo G. “J.R.” Mathis, Jr., age 83, of Carlyle, passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese. He was born October 24, 1939 in Sparta, a son of the late Charlotte Mae, nee Henson, and Leo G. Mathis, Sr.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Ryan C. Mathis; step-grandson, Ian Faber; father-in-law and mother-in-law, George N. and Emma, nee Henrici, Laufer; and sisters-in-law and brothersin-law, Viola (Frank) Kessler, Russell (Lena) Laufer, Harley Laufer, Earl (Edna) Laufer, Flora (Melvin) Lentz, Ruby (Clarence) Schiber, Otis (Lillian) Laufer, Melba (Raeburn) Leuschke, and Hazel Wilson.
Indiana Man Killed In Fayette County Crash
An Indiana man was killed in a traffic accident Tuesday afternoon in Fayette County. Fayette County Coroner David Harris reported a pickup truck struck the rear of a tractor trailer unit on Interstate 70 near the 60 mile marker. The driver of the pickup truck, James E. Krieger, age 52, of Batesville, Indiana was pronounced dead at the scene.
William Strotheide
William Strotheide, age 83 of Carlyle, passed away at Carlyle Healthcare and Senior Living on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Mr. Strotheide was born in Breese on April 17, 1939, a son of Harold and Leona (Engelhardt) Strotheide. He married Carol Kennett on November 22, 1959, and she preceded him in death on February 28, 2013.
Lady Comets Lose To Breese Central
Playing at home Tuesday night, the Greenville Lady Comets were dealt a loss by Breese Central. The final score was 51-38. The Lady Comets led 16-11 after one quarter then trailed 26-20 at halftime. Central’s margin was eight points after three stanzas then the Lady Cougars held an 11-6 advantage...
Jerold J. “Jim” Thomas, Jr.
Jerold J. “Jim” Thomas, Jr., age 57, of New Baden, passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 at his home. He was born December 7, 1965 in Westminster, CA, a son of the late Mary Ann Tallant, nee Hodges and Jerold J. Thomas, Sr. In addition to his parents,...
Sentenced On Substance Related Offences
Tamara N. Morgan, age 36 of Greenville, was sentenced to prison earlier this month in Bond County Circuit Court on controlled substance related offenses. She pleaded guilty to controlled substance trafficking, a Class 1 felony, and was sentenced to eight years and six months in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Delores Watson
Delores Watson, 87, of Litchfield, passed away at 5:35 a.m. on Monday, January 23, 2023, at Carriage Crossing Senior Living. Delores was born December 15, 1935, in Sorento, the daughter of Robert W. and Fern Louise (Helgen) Watson. As a child, she attended the Kirkland Community School. Delores relocated to Litchfield in the late 70’s, where she worked for over 30 years as an in-home healthcare provider. She attended St. Timothy United Methodist Church and was a member of the Gillespie Order of the Eastern Star. Delores enjoyed cooking.
Taylor Springs Woman Sentenced On Drug Charges
A Taylor Springs woman was recently sentenced in Bond County Circuit Court to state prison on drug offenses. Tristine J. Hampton pleaded guilty to a count of controlled substance trafficking, a Class 1 felony, and was given eight years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. She must serve 75 percent of the term.
