In wake of mass shootings nationwide, Virginia Democrats advance gun legislation

NORFOLK, Va. - In the wake of another mass shooting nationwide over the weekend, Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee advanced several gun bills on Monday morning.

The committee hearing drew strong opinions on both sides in an issue that could see gridlock later in the session due to Democrats and Republicans sharing power in the General Assembly.

In the Senate, Democrats have the majority and have the votes to pass their agenda, but the House of Delegates under Republican control could later block those votes.

In votes generally along party lines Monday, senators advanced a slew of bills, including one to ban the sale and possession of assault weapons manufactured after July 1, 2023.

"Weapons of war have no place in this country and I would say that those who oppose this bill - it's cowardly and you're on the wrong side of history," said Andy Parker, whose daughter Allison was shot and killed while reporting on TV in 2015.

"I sell guns online. This bill would prohibit me from selling half or more of what I currently sell to anybody in any state and that would severely damage my business," said one speaker opposed to the measure.

In a 9 - 6 vote, the bill was advanced to the Senate Finance Committee.

Another bill to require adults to lock-up their guns if they are not on their person and a minor is in their home also advanced. "We all know about the six year old who brought a gun to school and shot his teacher, but this is not a unique situation," said Sen. Jennifer Boysko (D-Fairfax).

Republicans have their own proposals on gun legislation, as well.

A bill introduced by DeSteph would've increased penalties for people who use a gun when committing certain felony crimes. "I believe that if you stiffen penalties that that is a deterrent to more criminal activity," said DeSteph.

The bill did not advance out of committee in a party-line vote.

Stay with News 3 for updates on legislation in the General Assembly.