ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

In wake of mass shootings nationwide, Virginia Democrats advance gun legislation

By Brendan Ponton
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XiUTc_0kOUyoV900

NORFOLK, Va. - In the wake of another mass shooting nationwide over the weekend, Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee advanced several gun bills on Monday morning.

The committee hearing drew strong opinions on both sides in an issue that could see gridlock later in the session due to Democrats and Republicans sharing power in the General Assembly.

In the Senate, Democrats have the majority and have the votes to pass their agenda, but the House of Delegates under Republican control could later block those votes.

TRENDING: Richneck Elem. remains closed 17 days after student shot teacher; Reopening date to come

In votes generally along party lines Monday, senators advanced a slew of bills, including one to ban the sale and possession of assault weapons manufactured after July 1, 2023.

"Weapons of war have no place in this country and I would say that those who oppose this bill - it's cowardly and you're on the wrong side of history," said Andy Parker, whose daughter Allison was shot and killed while reporting on TV in 2015.

"I sell guns online. This bill would prohibit me from selling half or more of what I currently sell to anybody in any state and that would severely damage my business," said one speaker opposed to the measure.

TRENDING: Rivers Casino Portsmouth hosts grand opening & ribbon cutting ceremony

In a 9 - 6 vote, the bill was advanced to the Senate Finance Committee.

Another bill to require adults to lock-up their guns if they are not on their person and a minor is in their home also advanced. "We all know about the six year old who brought a gun to school and shot his teacher, but this is not a unique situation," said Sen. Jennifer Boysko (D-Fairfax).

Republicans have their own proposals on gun legislation, as well.

A bill introduced by DeSteph would've increased penalties for people who use a gun when committing certain felony crimes. "I believe that if you stiffen penalties that that is a deterrent to more criminal activity," said DeSteph.

The bill did not advance out of committee in a party-line vote.

Stay with News 3 for updates on legislation in the General Assembly.

Comments / 56

Jeff Spicoli
4d ago

Yes, ram more gun laws down lawful owners throats while going weak on crime. I live outside DC who just destroyed their criminal code. It's not safe.

Reply(2)
44
Jimmie Montgomery
4d ago

They need to worry more about getting guns out of the gangs hands and the criminals!Which is never going to happen as long as the clown in the White House keeps a open border ideology your going to see a big uptick in people,drugs,weapons,and people with the idea of hurting our country from with in come across that southern border

Reply(5)
34
Aaron Fralin
4d ago

It only penalizes law abiding citizens. thugs will never follow gun laws. Ridiculous the democrats always seem to want to limit law abiding citizens from buying or owning guns.

Reply
18
Related
WBOC

Virginia House GOP Votes Down Gun Control Measures

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia House Republicans have voted down a range of bills that would have added new restrictions on firearms. Among the measures defeated in a marathon Thursday subcommittee meeting were a ban on assault-style weapons, a college campus gun ban and a gun-storage bill that were priorities for Democrats.
VIRGINIA STATE
WBOC

Virginia Democrats Defeat Bills Limiting Abortion Access

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A Democrat-led Virginia Senate panel has defeated several bills that would have restricted abortion access in the state. Among them was a measure that was a priority for Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin. The Senate Committee on Education and Health voted the measures down without debate Thursday morning after a subcommittee had previously recommended that they be defeated. The votes were not a surprise. Democrats who control the state Senate have promised since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year to defeat any effort to curtail abortion access, including a push by Youngkin and fellow Republican lawmakers to enact a 15-week ban with exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother.
VIRGINIA STATE
WBTM

New Poll Shows that Virginians Give Youngkin Solid Marks and Reflects they Think the State is Heading in the Right Direction

The Wason Center for Civic Leadership at Christopher Newport University today released the results of the Center’s latest survey of the Commonwealth, finding Virginians to be generally positive about their Commonwealth and their governor, but decidedly less so about their country and the president. And the split verdict continues in education, with Virginians feeling much better about their own schools as compared to the current state of public education nationally. Perhaps not surprisingly with those findings in mind, respondents to the latest survey also indicated they’d prefer the governor stay right here in Virginia with them.
VIRGINIA STATE
thenewsprogress.com

Republicans Were Right on Crime

Week Two of the General Assembly Session is underway, and we’ve heard from community leaders and police all over the Commonwealth: crime is a rising problem in Virginia, and our constituents expect action. This isn’t partisan. Local Democratic leaders have asked for this as they see an unacceptable spike...
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

SNAP benefits ending for thousands in Virginia

Day 2 of Public hearing into Coast Guard’s investigation …. Virginia, North Carolina lawmakers weigh abortion …. WAVY News 10's KaMaria Braye reports. 1 person injured following shooting on Spring Lake …. Gilmerton Bridge weekend closures delayed. Virginia Beach hospital makes 2023 best hospitals …. Petersburg casino bill moves...
VIRGINIA STATE
wvtf.org

Where will Virginia's next casino project end up?

Lawmakers are about to roll the dice on casinos, and a bill to allow for a referendum in Petersburg has already cleared an early hurdle. The Virginia Casino Act allows for five casinos in Virginia, and four of those five are already open or will open soon. But the location of that fifth and final casino is up for debate. After voters in Richmond rejected a potential casino in a referendum, advocates in Petersburg started making plans for a casino they hope will revitalize a struggling local economy.
PETERSBURG, VA
630 WMAL

GOP-Controlled House Passes Youngkin Tax Cut Agenda

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Virginia House of Delegates signed off Tuesday on a slate of business and personal income tax-reduction proposals from GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin. The measures would increase the standard deduction and reduce the rate on the top income tax bracket. They would also reduce...
VIRGINIA STATE
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

60K+
Followers
16K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy