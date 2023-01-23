Acorn is a bunny who enjoys her own space. She would benefit from having a free-roaming situation, as being in a cage makes her a little antsy. She does not like when her belongings get touched/rearranged, and is very specific on how she wants her space to look. We don't blame her. Acorn allows certain staff members to pet and hold her, when she is in the mood.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO