wgel.com
Whitetails Unlimited Sponsors Hunter Safety Instructors Training
On Saturday, January 21, the Shoal Creek Chapter of Whitetails Unlimited sponsored an IDNR Policies and Procedures Instructors Meeting. This event was held at the Bond County Memorial VFW Post 1377 in Greenville. The purpose of this event was for a review for current and beginning Hunter Safety Education instructors...
advantagenews.com
Madison County Clerk settles in to new job
The new Madison County Clerk is settling into the job after winning election in November. Republican Linda Andreas unseated incumbent Democrat Debbie Ming-Mendoza and is now busy not only with the daily functions of the job but getting ready for the spring election. She tells The Big Z she’s been...
advantagenews.com
Ameren Illinois continues modernization of natural gas system
Ameren Illinois customers in Madison County will be the beneficiaries of a $39 million investment the company is making to modernize its natural gas energy delivery infrastructure. Beginning in mid-April, approximately 90 contractors, working on behalf of Ameren Illinois, will start construction to upgrade a seven-mile stretch of natural gas...
edglentoday.com
Liberty Middle Teacher Lauren Davis Brings Home Importance Of Language Arts To Her Students
EDWARDSVILLE - Teachers are often asked by their students, “Why do I have to learn this?” and “When will I ever use this in life?” For Liberty Middle School sixth-grade language arts teacher Lauren Davis, the answer is simple. “You must learn to read and write. Language arts is one of the only classes that significantly impacts every person’s daily life.”
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville Police Investigate Social Media Post From Non-EHS Student With 'Threatening Photo'
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Police are investigating a social media posting from a non-student of EHS that created significant attention on Thursday afternoon. Edwardsville Superintendent Dr. Patrick Shelton said the following: “Late this afternoon, District #7 and Edwardsville High School became aware of a threatening photo from a non-EHS student that had been widely shared. We promptly worked with the Edwardsville Police Department to ensure the safety of all our students and have determined that there is no active threat to any of our students.
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Department says they are not calling people offering to take care of warrants
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department number and an officer’s name is being used in a scam. The sheriff’s department reports their phone number shows up on the phone ID and the name of an actual officer is being used to tell the person called they have an outstanding federal warrant. The person called is then asked to buy gift cards to avoid being arrested on the warrant.
10 St. Louis Employers That Pay Over $35 an Hour
1. Fast Fix - HVAC/R Technician. Fast Fix is hiring to fill multiple commercial HVAC/R technician roles. These full-time jobs pay between $32 and $45 an hour. Candidates must have at least 2 years of HVAC/R experience.
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/28 – Austin Ryan Witthaus
Austin Ryan Witthaus, 25, of Centralia, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL surrounded by his family. Austin was born March 23, 1997, in Centralia, the son of Christine Witthaus. Austin is survived by his mother: Christine Witthaus of Centralia; 2 brothers: Blake...
Macoupin County Enquirer-Democrat
Miss Macoupin County competes, places in Final 15 at Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant
Miss Macoupin County Fair Queen MacKenzie Moyer recently joined her 72 fellow County Fair Queens on Stage at the Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant held in Springfield over the weekend. The 2023 Pageant was the 63rd County Fair Queen Pageant. The winner of the Pageant is the official hostess...
kttn.com
Owner of construction company in Missouri pleads guilty to multiple counts of wire fraud
The former owner and chief operating officer of a Clayton, Missouri construction company on Wednesday admitted committing fraud to sidestep St. Louis, Missouri requirements that encourage the participation of minority-owned businesses in city contract opportunities. Brian Kowert Sr. pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to...
stlpublicradio.org
East St. Louis police chief among city leaders fired. ‘It was political,’ he says
Editor's note: This story was originally published by the Belleville News-Democrat. Two days after being appointed East St. Louis’ interim city manager, Calvin Riley began firing key city employees, including high-ranking police department and code enforcement officials. Among them was Police Chief Kendall Perry. Perry said he learned of...
advantagenews.com
Alton church hosts food & supply giveaway
Messiah Lutheran Church on Milton Road in Alton recently applied for and received a $5,000 grant, and it’s using that money to reach out to the community. For the next five Saturdays, running through the end of February, the church will be giving away a warm meal and various other necessities for those in need.
edglentoday.com
Glen Carbon Chick-fil-A Construction Update
Having Chick-fil-A in the community is something that has long been sought around the Glen Carbon and Edwardsville areas. "It will be a huge addition to the Village Of Glen Carbon," Marcus said. "We are excited to have Chick-fil-A in Glen Carbon. We welcome them with open arms."
advantagenews.com
Alton Police Chief speaks on gun crime
The Alton Police Department responds to gun crimes on a routine basis, and many of those arrested are young men and juveniles. It troubles Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford, who tells The Big Z he sees a lot of multi-generational criminals in the city. Your browser does not support the...
edglentoday.com
Granite City Man Returns To Prison After Ditching Firearm On Playground During Police Pursuit
BENTON – In a U.S. District Court on Thursday, a Granite City man was sentenced to seven years in federal prison after possessing a firearm as a felon while out on supervised release from previous gun convictions. Donnie A. Sherrell, 30, pled guilty to one count of Possession of a Firearm as a Felon.
wgel.com
Indiana Man Killed In Fayette County Crash
An Indiana man was killed in a traffic accident Tuesday afternoon in Fayette County. Fayette County Coroner David Harris reported a pickup truck struck the rear of a tractor trailer unit on Interstate 70 near the 60 mile marker. The driver of the pickup truck, James E. Krieger, age 52, of Batesville, Indiana was pronounced dead at the scene.
wgel.com
GHS Cheerleaders In ICCA Competition
The Greenville High School varsity and junior varsity cheerleading squads competed in the Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association state contest in Springfield over the weekend. The junior varsity Comets placed fourth. The varsity GHS squad placed 10th out of 32 teams. The Comet cheerleaders are in the Illinois High School Association...
What’s the Smallest Town in Illinois? – It’s Complicated
Illinois is like any other state in that it has large metro areas and tiny towns. Which one is the smallest? It's actually a somewhat complicated answer that appears to be a tie...or is it?. One of the sources I checked to learn which Illinois town has the honor of...
southernillinoisnow.com
Fire destroys half of large pole barn on southwest side of Wamac
Fire destroyed about half of a 60 by 100-foot pole barn in the southwest corner of Wamac Thursday night. Centralia Fire Protection District Chief Ross Boshera says flames were already coming through the roof of the building upon their arrival at 29,396 Kretzer Lane. He reports they were able to save about half the structure owned by Kenny Finke. In addition to the building, a motorcycle, zero turn mower, and a number of tools were also lost.
wgel.com
County Teams In Eighth Grade Regionals
Bond County eighth grade boy’s basketball teams are preparing for regional play in the Illinois Elementary School Association tournaments. The Greenville Blue Jays are assigned to the Staunton Class 8-3A Regional. The Jays begin regional competition Saturday at 9 a.m. against Roxana. If they win, they will face Staunton...
