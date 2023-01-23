Read full article on original website
wgel.com
William Strotheide
William Strotheide, age 83 of Carlyle, passed away at Carlyle Healthcare and Senior Living on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Mr. Strotheide was born in Breese on April 17, 1939, a son of Harold and Leona (Engelhardt) Strotheide. He married Carol Kennett on November 22, 1959, and she preceded him in death on February 28, 2013.
wgel.com
Doris Sugg
Doris Sugg, 90, of Smithboro, passed away January 24, 2023, at the Fayette County Hospital, Vandalia, IL. Doris was born February 16, 1932, in Fayette County, IL, the daughter of Curtis Leo and Fern Irene (Bone) Smith. She married Lloyd Marion Sugg in Wisetown, IL, on June 2, 1950. They were married for 64 years, before he preceded her in death.
Alestle
Historic Stagger Inn makes for a satisfying, low-cost sandwich
The single best grilled cheese sandwich in the world is right here in Edwardsville, and comes from an institution with a long history tied to SIUE. The Stagger Inn sits at the entrance to Main Street, and dates back to 1974 when SIUE was new and the town was flooded with flower children. Stagger Inn was their chosen hangout, and has been the home base for generations of students.
Effingham Radio
Jackson Theodore Wagner, 18
Jackson Theodore Wagner, 18 of Palestine, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023. A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham. Memorial donations may be given to Jackson’s family to assist with final expenses. https://www.gofundme.com/f/brmvg-jackson-memorial?qid=203ac7252deb29c71d1a01b37e8ff044. Jackson...
wgel.com
Elizabeth A. “Liz” Brenton
Elizabeth A. “Liz” Brenton, age 93 of Edwardsville IL, died Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Addington Place retirement home in Edwardsville, IL. She was born January 19, 1930 in Wood River IL, the daughter of John and Charlotte (nee Dinwiddie) Rothe. After graduating from Roxana High School, she...
What happened to the St. Louis snow? The snow void
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are a lot of people asking about the snow forecast to fall in the St. Louis area Wednesday. Around ten inches fell south of St. Louis near Farmington. But, the amount that fell near St. Louis was on the very low end of the forecast, at around a trace to […]
Effingham Radio
Closings And Cancellations For January 25th
Charleston Schools switching to e-learning Wednesday. Vandalia Schools switching to e-learning Wednesday. North Clay switching to e-learning Wednesday. South Central switching to e-learning Wednesday. Beecher City switching to e-learning Wednesday. Lake Land College is closed. Altamont Unit 10 is closed. Cowden-Herrick CUSD 3A is closed. Altamont Lutheran is closed. St....
mymoinfo.com
More Winter Weather Could Be On The Way
(St. Louis) We may not have to wait too long for our next snowfall. Marshall Pfahler is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says there’s a chance of freezing rain and snow next Tuesday that could develop into something more intense. Temperatures are expected...
wgel.com
Jerold J. “Jim” Thomas, Jr.
Jerold J. “Jim” Thomas, Jr., age 57, of New Baden, passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 at his home. He was born December 7, 1965 in Westminster, CA, a son of the late Mary Ann Tallant, nee Hodges and Jerold J. Thomas, Sr. In addition to his parents,...
5 Top Pancakes in St. Louis, Chosen by Our Critic
Our weekly roundup of some of our favorite St. Louis dishes
wgel.com
Donald E. Smith
Donald E. Smith, 89, of Vandalia, IL passed away on January 20, 2023 at Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco, TX. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, January 30, 2023 at Hohlt & File Funeral Home, Vandalia with Rev. Dennis Warner officiating. Interment will follow at Green Hill Cemetery, Van Burensburg with Military Rites accorded by the Mulberry Grove American Legion Post #1180. Visitation will be held from 2:00- 4:00 PM, Sunday, January 29, 2023 at Hohlt & File Funeral Home and one hour prior to services Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mulberry Grove American Legion, Northside Christian Church, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfielfh.com.
southernillinoisnow.com
Miss Clay County Fair crowned Miss Illinois County Fair Queen
Miss Clay County Fair Paige Van Dyke of Louisville is the 63rd Miss Illinois County Fair Queen. She was crowned Sunday night at the end of the weekend pageant. Van Dyke will be the official hostess of the Illinois State and DuQuion State Fair. She is the daughter of John and Katrina Van Dyke and is currently attending Oklahoma State University majoring in ag communications with a minor in special education. She hopes someday to start an agriculture program for special needs students.
wgel.com
GU Women’s Gymnastics Host First Meet
It was a historic Saturday night for Greenville University when it hosted its first gymnastics meet at the American Farm Heritage Museum. The Lady Panthers finished second against Illinois State. The local team’s best score was in the vault. Amara Nelson finished third in the all-around, and was the...
wgel.com
Clinton County CEO Informational Meeting February 3
Clinton County CEO is accepting applications from juniors in high school who are interested in participating in the 2023-2024 program. Interested students are invited to visit the class on Friday, February 3 at 7:30 a.m. at Poettker Construction in Breese. This will let them see first-hand what happens in the class.
wgel.com
GHS Cheerleaders In ICCA Competition
The Greenville High School varsity and junior varsity cheerleading squads competed in the Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association state contest in Springfield over the weekend. The junior varsity Comets placed fourth. The varsity GHS squad placed 10th out of 32 teams. The Comet cheerleaders are in the Illinois High School Association...
Recreational marijuana town hall meeting taking place today
The impact of recreational marijuana in Missouri is going to be addressed Thursday night at a town hall meeting.
Missouri’s six best ‘underrated’ towns
The state of Missouri is in the middle of the United States. It is bordered by Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Nebraska. Kansas City is the state's biggest city, and Jefferson City is its capital.
wgel.com
Delores Watson
Delores Watson, 87, of Litchfield, passed away at 5:35 a.m. on Monday, January 23, 2023, at Carriage Crossing Senior Living. Delores was born December 15, 1935, in Sorento, the daughter of Robert W. and Fern Louise (Helgen) Watson. As a child, she attended the Kirkland Community School. Delores relocated to Litchfield in the late 70’s, where she worked for over 30 years as an in-home healthcare provider. She attended St. Timothy United Methodist Church and was a member of the Gillespie Order of the Eastern Star. Delores enjoyed cooking.
mymoinfo.com
Winter Storm Watch Going Into Effect
(St. Louis) It looks like we could be getting our first major snowfall of 2023 this week. Marashall Pfahler is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says it looks right now like central and southern Missouri are in the impact area. The system is expected...
Winter storm warning: When to expect snow near St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A winter storm is coming from the southwest and is expected to arrive in the St. Louis area this evening. It should be in the St. Louis metropolitan area by around 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. tonight. The storm will start as rain and then transition to snow at around midnight. The […]
