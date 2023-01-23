Read full article on original website
Almeria beats Espanyol 3-1 to stay unbeaten after World Cup
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Almeria eased to a 3-1 win over Espanyol at home on Friday and remained unbeaten since the Spanish league restarted following the World Cup. Almeria, which was promoted for this season, has gone undefeated in five league games since the end of December.
Lorient copes without top scorer Moffi to beat Rennes 2-1
PARIS (AP) — Lorient showed it can cope without top scorer Terem Moffi by beating Rennes 2-1 in the French league on Friday. Moffi's 12 goals put him second in the scoring chart and one behind Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappé.
Marcos Alonso agrees to contract extension with Barcelona
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona and defender Marcos Alonso have reached an agreement to extend his contract until the end of the 2023-24 season, the Spanish club said Friday. Alonso joined Barcelona as a free agent in September after terminating his contract with Chelsea. His initial contract only tied...
Hoffenheim brings American John Brooks back to Bundesliga
SINSHEIM, Germany (AP) — Hoffenheim is bringing American defender John Brooks back to the Bundesliga from Portuguese club Benfica. The 29-year-old Brooks signed a deal through June 2024, Hoffenheim said Thursday in a statement. Kicker magazine reported Hoffenheim paid 300,000 euros ($327,000) for the transfer.
