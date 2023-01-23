Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
18-wheeler carrying thousands of gallons of gasoline crashes in E Williamson County
An 18-wheeler carrying thousands of gallons of gasoline was involved in a crash with a small vehicle in east Williamson County Thursday morning. At 10:53 a.m., the Round Rock Fire Department responded to the scene in the 11000 block of Chandler Road. To minimize the environmental impact that the fuel...
fox44news.com
Suspects sought in Copperas Cove Junior High burglary
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – Police are still looking to identify suspects in a burglary at the Copperas Cove Junior High School during the holiday season. The department says this burglary of a building occurred on December 25 and again on December 26. The public’s help is needed in identifying the individuals in pictures below.
dailytrib.com
Granite Shoals Police Chief John Ortis sees city as second family
This story was written by Isabella Cutler, a junior at Marble Falls High School, and Kate Dooley, a junior at Faith Academy of Marble Falls. They volunteered as reporters at DailyTrib.com and KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune on Thursday, Jan. 26, as part of the Rotary Club of Marble Falls 2023 career day program.
fox44news.com
Killeen ISD bus causes crash in Harker Heights
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – A Killeen Independent School District bus causes a crash in Harker Heights. An officer of the Harker Heights Police Department’s Traffic Unit responded around 7:29 a.m. Thursday to a vehicle accident. The accident occurred at the intersection of FM-2410 and Cedar Knob Road.
Missing woman from Pflugerville found, TCSO says
After the Travis County Sheriff's Office sought help from public to locate a missing woman from Pflugerville, officials confirmed she was found safe just before 9 p.m. Wednesday.
cun.news
The name of the individual who died at the Red Hills Villas last week is released
Round Rock Police responded to a shooting that occurred in an apartment complex around 8:50 PM Thursday night, January 19, 2023. When officers arrived at the Red Hills Villas, located at 1401 South AW Grimes Boulevard, they found a male with apparent gunshot wounds. The male with the gunshot wounds...
APD: Fatal Pflugerville shooting ruled self defense
A 37-year-old man died after a shooting Saturday night in Pflugerville, the Austin Police Department said in a press release
New speed limits for Round Rock drivers
Council members passed new limits for drivers in Old Settlers Park.
KWTX
‘It can happen in a matter of minutes’: Police warn central Texans not to fall victim to ‘bank jugging’
(KWTX) - Authorities want central Texans to be more aware of “bank jugging,” which is when criminals look for customers leaving banks with cash and then follow the unsuspecting victims with the hope the customers will leave the money in their cars while running other errands, giving the criminals the opportunity to break into the vehicles to steal the money.
Williamson County raises corrections officer salaries to highest in state
The Williamson County Commissioners Court approved pay raises for sheriff's office personnel Jan. 24. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) The Williamson County Commissioners Court approved pay-scale increases for sheriff’s office personnel Jan. 24, raising wages to the highest starting salary for corrections officers in the state. County Judge Bill Gravell called...
1 dead, 3 injured in Round Rock 2-vehicle crash
One person is dead, and four others were injured after a two-vehicle crash in Round Rock Monday.
dailytrib.com
City of Bertram, quarry granted increases in groundwater use
The city of Bertram and Capitol Aggregates Inc. were granted large increases to their groundwater use permits during a Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District Board of Directors meeting and public hearing on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Bertram’s annual allowable groundwater use increased by 116 percent, from 366.5 acre-feet to 792.58 acre-feet....
Georgetown Police Department experiencing rise in mental health calls
Georgetown Police Chief Cory Tchida gave the Georgetown City Council a public safety update Jan. 24. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) In a public safety update to the Georgetown City Council on Jan. 24, Police Chief Cory Tchida said the department has experienced an increase in calls related to mental health incidents over the last four years.
TxDOT to prepare Central Texas highways for possible freezing temperatures
WACO, Texas — Texas Department of Transportation crews will treat highways in the Waco district with a brine solution ahead of possible freezing temperatures beginning Monday, according to a TxDOT news release. The brine lowers the freezing point of moisture on the road to help prevent ice from forming.
fox7austin.com
Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas - A woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Round Rock Monday afternoon. Police said around 3:20 p.m., first responders responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 1600 block of E Palm Valley Blvd. When first responders arrived, they provided aid to a woman involved in...
fox7austin.com
Family of Kingsland man killed in Austin hit-and-run marks his 25th birthday
KILLEEN, Texas - January 22, 2023 would have been Ian Lewis' 25th birthday. 24-year-old Lewis was driving home from a concert in Austin, Texas on August 27, 2022 with his son, girlfriend, and girlfriend's daughter when a vehicle rear-ended them on I-35. The collision occurred on the upper deck between 38th and 39th Street.
Round Rock mom heartbroken after daughter’s ashes are stolen
She has filed a police report with the Austin Police Department and asks anyone with information about the crime, or knows what happened to the ashes to come forward.
KWTX
Water “purification” to be done in certain Bell County cities during the entire month of February: Your water may smell/taste different
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Starting Feb. 1, the Bell County Water Control & Improvement District No. 1 will start its water treatment process. The process involves removing certain disinfectants found in the water, soloing out any unwanted bacteria’s and adding fresh disinfectants that keeps the water clean. Disinfection...
Pics – Dream Home In Killeen Texas Has Everything
Believe it or not, this mansion is right off Highway 195 between Ding Dong and Killeen, Texas. It sits on over 40 acres of fenced property, and features over 4,000 feet of living space in the with 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms in the main house alone. You can enjoy hiking, lounging, swimming, and a host of other outdoor living experiences.
KWTX
Oncor: multiple power outages in Central Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Hundreds are without power in parts of Central Texas, according to Oncor’s map. As of 8 a.m., 775 homes are without power in Waco around Hillcrest Dr. Oncor reports power is expected to be restored around 10:30 a.m. Around 30 homes are without power in Nolanville,...
