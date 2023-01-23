ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Llano County, TX

fox44news.com

Suspects sought in Copperas Cove Junior High burglary

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – Police are still looking to identify suspects in a burglary at the Copperas Cove Junior High School during the holiday season. The department says this burglary of a building occurred on December 25 and again on December 26. The public’s help is needed in identifying the individuals in pictures below.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
dailytrib.com

Granite Shoals Police Chief John Ortis sees city as second family

This story was written by Isabella Cutler, a junior at Marble Falls High School, and Kate Dooley, a junior at Faith Academy of Marble Falls. They volunteered as reporters at DailyTrib.com and KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune on Thursday, Jan. 26, as part of the Rotary Club of Marble Falls 2023 career day program.
GRANITE SHOALS, TX
fox44news.com

Killeen ISD bus causes crash in Harker Heights

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – A Killeen Independent School District bus causes a crash in Harker Heights. An officer of the Harker Heights Police Department’s Traffic Unit responded around 7:29 a.m. Thursday to a vehicle accident. The accident occurred at the intersection of FM-2410 and Cedar Knob Road.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
KWTX

‘It can happen in a matter of minutes’: Police warn central Texans not to fall victim to ‘bank jugging’

(KWTX) - Authorities want central Texans to be more aware of “bank jugging,” which is when criminals look for customers leaving banks with cash and then follow the unsuspecting victims with the hope the customers will leave the money in their cars while running other errands, giving the criminals the opportunity to break into the vehicles to steal the money.
KILLEEN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Williamson County raises corrections officer salaries to highest in state

The Williamson County Commissioners Court approved pay raises for sheriff's office personnel Jan. 24. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) The Williamson County Commissioners Court approved pay-scale increases for sheriff’s office personnel Jan. 24, raising wages to the highest starting salary for corrections officers in the state. County Judge Bill Gravell called...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
dailytrib.com

City of Bertram, quarry granted increases in groundwater use

The city of Bertram and Capitol Aggregates Inc. were granted large increases to their groundwater use permits during a Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District Board of Directors meeting and public hearing on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Bertram’s annual allowable groundwater use increased by 116 percent, from 366.5 acre-feet to 792.58 acre-feet....
BERTRAM, TX
fox7austin.com

Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas - A woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Round Rock Monday afternoon. Police said around 3:20 p.m., first responders responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 1600 block of E Palm Valley Blvd. When first responders arrived, they provided aid to a woman involved in...
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox7austin.com

Family of Kingsland man killed in Austin hit-and-run marks his 25th birthday

KILLEEN, Texas - January 22, 2023 would have been Ian Lewis' 25th birthday. 24-year-old Lewis was driving home from a concert in Austin, Texas on August 27, 2022 with his son, girlfriend, and girlfriend's daughter when a vehicle rear-ended them on I-35. The collision occurred on the upper deck between 38th and 39th Street.
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Water “purification” to be done in certain Bell County cities during the entire month of February: Your water may smell/taste different

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Starting Feb. 1, the Bell County Water Control & Improvement District No. 1 will start its water treatment process. The process involves removing certain disinfectants found in the water, soloing out any unwanted bacteria’s and adding fresh disinfectants that keeps the water clean. Disinfection...
BELL COUNTY, TX
US105

Pics – Dream Home In Killeen Texas Has Everything

Believe it or not, this mansion is right off Highway 195 between Ding Dong and Killeen, Texas. It sits on over 40 acres of fenced property, and features over 4,000 feet of living space in the with 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms in the main house alone. You can enjoy hiking, lounging, swimming, and a host of other outdoor living experiences.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Oncor: multiple power outages in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Hundreds are without power in parts of Central Texas, according to Oncor’s map. As of 8 a.m., 775 homes are without power in Waco around Hillcrest Dr. Oncor reports power is expected to be restored around 10:30 a.m. Around 30 homes are without power in Nolanville,...
WACO, TX

