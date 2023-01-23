NFL World Reacts To Monday's Patrick Mahomes Update

© Albert Cesare / USA TODAY NETWORK

Patrick Mahomes hasn't missed a whole handful of games since Kansas City drafted him in 2017.

That stat was threatened in the Chiefs' divisional round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday. Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain in the first quarter and was marked questionable to return before leading the team out of the tunnel in the second half.

Mahomes has since insisted he will be ready to play in the AFC Championship Game and maintained that stance on Sunday. Chiefs coach Andy Reid further supported that notion, saying Mahomes "worked hard on the treatment and is doing OK."

"I don’t trust this at all. Just saw [Tony] Pollard have the same injury. One bad sack and it could be worst," one fan said .

Reid said Mahomes will play in the AFC Divisional Championship, though he will firmly reevaluate Mahomes' status during their Wednesday practice.

"This seems like a very positive update from Andy Reid. Everything has sounded pretty positive so far. Hopefully it continues to trend this way!" a fan said .

"The drugs he will be on come game day will have him smelling colors and tasting numbers," another fan said .

Mahomes managed to finish the divisional round with 195 yards and two touchdowns. Mahomes reportedly never wanted to leave the game, despite limping off the field and walking awkwardly. The Chiefs then gave him an ultimatum , saying if he didn't get checked out in the locker room, he wasn't allowed to return in the game.

The 27-year-old has proven he'll do anything to win, so he surrendered.

This ankle injury isn't as serious as the one Mahomes suffered in 2019, which he didn't miss any time for, Reid said.

"Mahomes winning it all regardless," a fan said .

Mahomes injured his ankle in Week 1 of the 2019 season, also against the Jaguars. He threw for seven touchdowns and averaged 409 passing yards while leading the Chiefs to victory over the next two games, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

"Patrick Mahomes will play. How effective will he be? Won’t know until they lace ‘em up on Sunday," one fan said .

The Chiefs take on the Bengals in the AFC Divisional Championship on Jan. 29.