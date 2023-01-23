Read full article on original website
Deal Alert: Dell G15 15" QHD Intel Core i9 RTX 3070 Ti Gaming Laptop for Under $1400
Dell is offering a Dell G15 15" gaming laptop with Intel Core i9 CPU and RTX 3070 Ti GPU for only $1367.09 after $300 in instant savings and stackable coupon codes "AWSMITE09" and "ARMMPPS". The G15 is Dell's line of 15" gaming oriented laptops. It features similar specs as the Alienware laptops at a much lower price point. At the same time, the G15 boasts a much better cooling design and overall superior components to Dell's non-gaming Inspiron lineup. If you want the maximum gaming prowess for the best value, you should seriously consider the Dell G-series lineup.
GoldenEye 007 Comes to Nintendo Switch Online and Xbox Game Pass This Week
N64 classic GoldenEye 007 will finally arrive on Nintendo Switch Online's Expansion Pass and Xbox Game Pass on January 27. Announced via Nintendo's YouTube channel and the Xbox Wire, the long-anticipated release date finally confirms when players can jump back into the role of James Bond both in single-player and its beloved multiplayer.
Forspoken PS5 Performance Review
What do you get when you cross Alice in Wonderland with Iron Man? Square Enix’s latest action-RPG Forspoken aims to answer that question, with a fish out of water plot as the protagonist Frey is thrown into a world of dragons and sorcery. Built on the same Luminous Engine that powered the team's last game, Final Fantasy XV, it has a similar open world design, with animation, art, creature design and more that will feel familiar.
How to Get More Iron, Steel, and Silver
In Fire Emblem Engage, there are various materials and ingredients you can claim to build up your team's resources. The most prominent items to find are different types of metal materials, and can be used to purchase everything from weapon upgrades to cosmetic clothing. This page contains information on how to get more types of iron, steel, and silver to help in base management.
How Battlefield 2042 Is Returning to Its Classic Class System in Update 3.2
The Class System is back in Battlefield after Battlefield 2042 launched without the classic system in place. With Battlefield’s 3.2 update launching next week, the 2042 Specialists will be organized into four classes and the equipment they’re able to use are being redistributed and adjusted. Battlefield’s four returning...
Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct January 2023: Everything Announced
The Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct for January 2023 aired earlier today, as Microsoft and its partners shared updates on games including Redfall, The Elder Scrolls Online, Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, and more. Read on to learn about everything announced at today's event. Redfall Gets Extended Gameplay Showcase, Coming May...
Tips and Tricks for Combat, Combos, and High Ratings
We're collecting our best combat tips and tricks for Hi-Fi Rush to keep your combos going and get a great ranking in your battles and boss fights. Hi-Fi Rush was surprise-released on Jan 25, 2023 for Xbox Series S, Series X and PC. Dash to Cancel. You can cancel the...
Plasma Cutter
The Plasma Cutter is the first weapon you obtain in Dead Space. This basic weapon provides a big punch against aliens and allows for plenty of upgrades if you have the Power Nodes for it. It comes with two Special Abilities: Heat Accumulator (Special 1) and Cartridge Pack (Special 2). You can upgrade Damage (DMG), Capacity (CAP), Reload Time (REL), and Rate of Fire (ROF).
Walmart just dropped a ton of weekend deals — starting at just $5!
The days are starting to get just a little bit longer, and Walmart's weekend deals a whole lot hotter! Snag a Shark vac for less than $100, a 55" smart TV for under $360 and earbuds for only $26! And oh yeah: If you're ready to start getting in shape for summer, we've got deals on workout equipment as well.
