Dell is offering a Dell G15 15" gaming laptop with Intel Core i9 CPU and RTX 3070 Ti GPU for only $1367.09 after $300 in instant savings and stackable coupon codes "AWSMITE09" and "ARMMPPS". The G15 is Dell's line of 15" gaming oriented laptops. It features similar specs as the Alienware laptops at a much lower price point. At the same time, the G15 boasts a much better cooling design and overall superior components to Dell's non-gaming Inspiron lineup. If you want the maximum gaming prowess for the best value, you should seriously consider the Dell G-series lineup.

1 DAY AGO