LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal regulators have rejected a request from the operator of California's last nuclear power plant that could have smoothed its pathway to securing a longer operating life. The decision marks the latest skirmish in a long-running fight over the operation and safety of the decades-old Diablo Canyon reactors. Gov. Gavin Newsom said he wants the seaside plant to keep running beyond a scheduled 2025 closure to ward off possible blackouts. Pacific Gas & Electric asked the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to resume consideration of an application initially submitted in 2009 to extend the plant's life, which was later withdrawn. PG&E says it will submit a new application. The post Regulators nix proposal on California’s last nuclear plant appeared first on News Channel 3-12.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO