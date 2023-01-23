Read full article on original website
Chris Castro
4d ago
how about we cut the salaries of all politicians by 25% that will save millions of dollars and they have to pay for there own medical

Nohline SL
4d ago
This is unbelievably stupid! So when the stock market dips, these people claim a loss and refund. Budget shortfall coming up, let's go further down the ladder... look out folks, tax increases coming across the board for those who stay!

Marvin Jones
4d ago
I guess Sacramento hasn't figured out they haven't chased out all the rich keep chasing them out who's going to pay your threats

Can California go any stronger on gun laws?
Has California reached an upper limit on what it can do to regulate guns? Following a pattern as old as gun control itself, state lawmakers are responding to the back-to-back mass shootings that killed 18 people this week with more legislation: Democratic Sens. Catherine Blakespear of Encinitas and Nancy Skinner of Oakland announced Thursday they’re […]
Is California going into a recession?
You've probably wondered if California is entering a recession. Before we dive into that, let's talk a little about recessions. A recession is typically caused by a combination of factors, including a decline in consumer spending, an increase in unemployment, a decrease in business investment, a decrease in exports, and a decrease in government spending. Other factors that can contribute to a recession include a decrease in the money supply, an increase in interest rates, and a decrease in the availability of credit.
Over one billion dollars is available to California homeowners through new programs
Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Maybe you're even behind on your payments? If so, well, here is some good news for some individuals that meet a few simple requirements. As part of the 2021 American Rescue Act, the Homeowner Assistance Fund has $1 billion in mortgage relief funds is now available to California homeowners who have fallen behind on housing payments or property taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Three California Cities Rank Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
California lawmakers want to require gun owners to have insurance
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Following two mass shootings across the state that left several dead and injured, some Democratic California lawmakers introduced a bill that would require gun owners to purchase liability insurance for negligent or accidental use of their firearms. Previous coverage in the video player above. The measure,...
New Wealth Tax (ACA 3) Introduced in California
The original story can be read here. It will take a Democrat bill to force Mark Zuckerberg and other billionaires to leave California. If ACA 3 is passed, rich people will be taxed not only on their income, but on their accumulated wealth, EACH YEAR. Literally this is an effort to end investments in California and lose tax revenues. When Elon Muck left California, it cost us $13 BILLION in tax revenues. Now we have a minimum of $24 billion deficit—in large part because California did not want Musk.
Do you need to report your inflation relief check when filing taxes?
If you received a little extra money in the form of a California inflation relief payment, does that count as income on your taxes? Yes and no.
California assemblyman considers bid for Speaker, raising questions about recent leadership deal
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Assm. Joaquin Arambula confirmed on Wednesday that he is considering launching a bid to be the Speaker of the state Assembly, a move that has raised questionsabout the solidity of a succession deal Democrats in that house made to determine their next leader. Arambula, a...
California one of the worst U.S. states to drive in, report says
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – Traffic, road conditions and the cost of vehicle maintenance are all things that can make drivers grip the steering wheel a bit tighter. These conditions vary across states for a variety of reasons including population, weather and government investments. Personal finance website WalletHub took...
Californians will vote on whether to overturn fast-food law
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A voter initiative that would overturn a California law aimed at raising wages and improving working conditions for more than a half-million fast food workers has qualified for next year’s ballot, authorities said Tuesday. The referendum raised more than 623,000 valid voter signatures to be placed on the Nov. 5, 2024, The post Californians will vote on whether to overturn fast-food law appeared first on KION546.
Regulators nix proposal on California’s last nuclear plant
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal regulators have rejected a request from the operator of California's last nuclear power plant that could have smoothed its pathway to securing a longer operating life. The decision marks the latest skirmish in a long-running fight over the operation and safety of the decades-old Diablo Canyon reactors. Gov. Gavin Newsom said he wants the seaside plant to keep running beyond a scheduled 2025 closure to ward off possible blackouts. Pacific Gas & Electric asked the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to resume consideration of an application initially submitted in 2009 to extend the plant's life, which was later withdrawn. PG&E says it will submit a new application. The post Regulators nix proposal on California’s last nuclear plant appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
What Record Rainfall Means for California Winemakers
The first three weeks of 2023 have dealt California a colossal amount of rain. To date, the state is almost 170 percent ahead of where it would normally be in terms of precipitation, with areas in central California even wetter than that. The mountains have seen a historic amount of snow, and the valleys have been doused with rainstorm after rainstorm, resulting in flooding, major power outages, and even deaths.
California witness describes fast-moving rectangle crossing evening sky
A California witness at Halfmoon Bay reported watching a fast-moving, rectangle-shaped object in the evening sky at 6:48 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
KCRA Today: Vigils across CA for shooting victims, expiration of inflation relief debit cards, plan for 102 acres in Sac
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
California Gov. Gavin Newsom Pledges $750 Million to Sweep Homeless Encampments
Overall, California will operate with a budget of $297 billion over the next fiscal year, which includes a general fund of more than $223.6 billion and more than $15.3 billion to address homelessness, Newsom said. While he pledged there would be “no cuts” in funds for homeless services, Newsom also...
Farmworker tells TV station he killed 7 on California farms
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. — (AP) — A farmworker charged in the killings of seven current and former co-workers at two Northern California mushroom farms admitted during a jailhouse interview Thursday that he committed the fatal shootings. Chunli Zhao, 66, told KNTV-TV said he wasn't right in his mind...
Use it or lose it? Here’s when California’s Middle Class Tax Refund debit cards expire
California has issued more than 9.4 million debit cards so far as part of the Middle Class Tax Refund program, but the money won’t be stored on those cards forever. Haven’t spent your funds yet? Don’t worry; there is still time, about three years. After that point, the money “reverts to the state.” As of this article’s publication, it’s not exactly clear what happens next.
California Restaurant Named 'Best In America'
Yelp put together a list of the top 100 restaurants of 2023.
California witness says bright object appeared after night sky lit up orange
A California witness at Santa Barbara reported watching an orange glow that lit up the sky followed by a bright, orange-colored object rising upwards at 3:47 a.m. on December 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
California witness reports orange ball of light 'flying oddly'
A California witness at Fallbrook reported watching an orange ball of light “flying oddly” at 5:36 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
