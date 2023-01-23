Read full article on original website
Tyre Nichols' brutal beating by police shown on video
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities released video footage Friday showing Tyre Nichols being beaten by five Memphis police officers who held the Black motorist down and repeatedly struck him with their fists, boots and batons as he screamed for his mother. The video is filled with violent moments showing the officers, who are also Black, chasing and pummeling Nichols and leaving him on the pavement propped against a squad car as they fist-bump and celebrate their actions. The footage emerged one day after the officers were charged with murder in Nichols’ death. The chilling images of another Black man dying at the hands of police renewed tough questions about how fatal encounters with law enforcement continue even after repeated calls for change. Protesters gathered for mostly peaceful demonstrations in multiple cities, including Memphis, where several dozen demonstrators blocked the Interstate 55 bridge that carries traffic over the Mississippi River toward Arkansas. Semitrucks were backed up for a distance. In Washington, dozens of protestors gathered in Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House and near Black Lives Matter Plaza.
CNN's Van Jones says Tyre Nichols' death might have been 'driven by racism' despite Black cops being charged
CNN's Van Jones raised eyebrows on social media for suggesting racism may have led to the death of Tyre Nichols despite five Black police officers being charged.
Trump suggests providing tanks to Ukraine will lead to 'nukes' and says ending the war with Russia would be 'easy'
Trump, who referred to Putin as a "genius" the week Russia invaded Ukraine, was once impeached over his dealings with Kyiv.
Donald Trump argues in wild court filing that New York can't sue the Trump Organization because it doesn't legally exist
'Trump Organization' is branding shorthand, so it can't be sued, the defendants said repeatedly in the lengthy court filing.
CNN Poll: Nearly three-quarters of Americans think House GOP leaders haven't paid enough attention to most important problems
Fewer than one-third of Americans believe that House GOP leaders are prioritizing the country's most important issues, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. Neither party's congressional leadership earns majority approval, and Republicans are particularly likely to express discontent with their own party leadership.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Former Vice President Pence on classified docs found at his home: 'Mistakes were made'
Former Vice President Mike Pence said Friday that he had been previously unaware classified documents were at his Indiana home but that "mistakes were made" and he takes full responsibility. Pence said during remarks at Florida International University that he had thought "out of an abundance of caution, it would...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Charges dropped against Afghan soldier who was detained seeking asylum at US border with Mexico
Criminal charges have been dropped against an Afghan national who served with the US military in Afghanistan and was apprehended after fleeing to the US by crossing the southern border with Mexico. Abdul Wasi Safi, called Wasi, served alongside US special operations forces in Afghanistan as an Afghan special forces...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Peter Navarro contempt of Congress trial delayed for months over executive privilege issues
A federal judge on Friday delayed the contempt of Congress trial for former Donald Trump adviser Peter Navarro, likely for months, to allow for additional pre-trial debate over the role executive privilege could play when the case goes to a jury. Over the course of a nearly two-hour hearing Friday,...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden called man who disarmed Monterey Park shooting suspect to thank him for act of bravery
President Joe Biden called 26-year-old Brandon Tsay to thank the California man for disarming the Monterey Park shooting suspect over the weekend. Tsay can be seen in surveillance video wresting a firearm from the shooting suspect Huu Can Tran at a dance studio in Alhambra. Authorities say Tran had just opened fire at a Lunar New Year celebration at another dance studio in nearby Monterey Park, killing 11 people and injuring 10 others.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
California bar unveils disciplinary charges against Trump lawyer John Eastman
The State Bar of California unveiled new disciplinary charges against John Eastman for his involvement in former President Donald Trump's efforts to subvert the 2020 election results. The state bar's trial counsel is bringing 11 counts against Eastman, accusing him of violating a variety of attorney ethics rules in multiple...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
George Santos' ex says congressman will never resign because 'his ego is too big'
The former boyfriend of New York Rep. George Santos says the Long Island Republican facing growing calls to resign for extensively lying about his past will never do so, even as he faces multiple investigations, including into his finances. "His ego is too big. He's not gonna resign. If they...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
The latest leadership test for the Republican Party will be settled by secret ballot
A fresh family feud is boiling inside the Republican Party. As the GOP begins looking ahead to the 2024 presidential campaign -- and following a disappointing midterm election and a disorderly race to elect House Speaker Kevin McCarthy -- members of the Republican National Committee are set to elect a leader Friday in a contest that has exposed deep divisions inside the party.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Justice Department announces new arrests in plot to kill New York-based journalist directed from Iran
The Justice Department announced new arrests Friday in a plot to kill a New York-based journalist and human rights activist who is critical of the Iranian government. The three men charged, who are allegedly part of an Eastern European criminal organization with ties to Iran, are facing murder-for-hire and money laundering charges for plotting to kill journalist Masih Alinejad.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
More than 7,500 migrants approved to come to the US under new program, data shows
More than 7,500 migrants from Cuba, Nicaragua and Haiti have been approved to come to the United States under a program set up by the Biden administration earlier this month, which administration officials have cited as contributing to a drop in border crossings, according to data obtained by CNN. President...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Legal fight around abortion drug mifepristone escalates with new lawsuits challenging state restrictions
The legal fight around medication abortion -- the two-pill regimen that allows women to terminate their pregnancies -- escalated Wednesday with separate lawsuits filed in two states challenging their restrictions on the method. One lawsuit was filed by GenBioPro, a major manufacturer of mifepristone, which is the first drug used...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Democrat Adam Schiff announces bid for Feinstein's US Senate seat in California
Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff announced a 2024 Senate bid on Thursday, launching a campaign for Sen. Dianne Feinstein's seat in what is shaping up to be a competitive Democratic primary. "I look forward to campaigning hard in this race, meeting Californians where they are, and listening to what they want...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Video and audio in Paul Pelosi attack case will be released Friday
Video and audio recorded last year during the attack on Paul Pelosi in the San Francisco home he shares with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will be released on Friday, according to the San Francisco Superior Court. The released material will include 911 audio calls, police body camera footage and...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
What to know about George Santos and his campaign finance issues as questions grow
Rep. George Santos began his third week as a congressman with an array of questions still swirling around the New York Republican's personal and campaign finances. He ended the week with even more unanswered questions -- after his campaign submitted a raft of changes to federal election regulators, including appearing to install a new campaign treasurer without that person's permission.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
New questions arise around George Santos' campaign loans
The campaign of embattled Rep. George Santos on Tuesday filed updated reports with federal regulators that appear to raise fresh questions about the source of the substantial personal loans he said he made to his campaign. The New York Republican, the subject of multiple inquiries into his finances and fabrications...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Kavanaugh says he's 'optimistic' about the Supreme Court and trashes US News law school rankings
Justice Brett Kavanaugh said this week that he is "optimistic" about the court, his colleagues, and the country in the first-known public comments any justice has made off the bench since the release of an investigative report into the leak of a draft opinion reversing Roe v. Wade. Kavanaugh, speaking...
