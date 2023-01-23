ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

The Associated Press

Tyre Nichols' brutal beating by police shown on video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities released video footage Friday showing Tyre Nichols being beaten by five Memphis police officers who held the Black motorist down and repeatedly struck him with their fists, boots and batons as he screamed for his mother. The video is filled with violent moments showing the officers, who are also Black, chasing and pummeling Nichols and leaving him on the pavement propped against a squad car as they fist-bump and celebrate their actions. The footage emerged one day after the officers were charged with murder in Nichols’ death. The chilling images of another Black man dying at the hands of police renewed tough questions about how fatal encounters with law enforcement continue even after repeated calls for change. Protesters gathered for mostly peaceful demonstrations in multiple cities, including Memphis, where several dozen demonstrators blocked the Interstate 55 bridge that carries traffic over the Mississippi River toward Arkansas. Semitrucks were backed up for a distance. In Washington, dozens of protestors gathered in Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House and near Black Lives Matter Plaza.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden called man who disarmed Monterey Park shooting suspect to thank him for act of bravery

President Joe Biden called 26-year-old Brandon Tsay to thank the California man for disarming the Monterey Park shooting suspect over the weekend. Tsay can be seen in surveillance video wresting a firearm from the shooting suspect Huu Can Tran at a dance studio in Alhambra. Authorities say Tran had just opened fire at a Lunar New Year celebration at another dance studio in nearby Monterey Park, killing 11 people and injuring 10 others.
ALHAMBRA, CA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

California bar unveils disciplinary charges against Trump lawyer John Eastman

The State Bar of California unveiled new disciplinary charges against John Eastman for his involvement in former President Donald Trump's efforts to subvert the 2020 election results. The state bar's trial counsel is bringing 11 counts against Eastman, accusing him of violating a variety of attorney ethics rules in multiple...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

The latest leadership test for the Republican Party will be settled by secret ballot

A fresh family feud is boiling inside the Republican Party. As the GOP begins looking ahead to the 2024 presidential campaign -- and following a disappointing midterm election and a disorderly race to elect House Speaker Kevin McCarthy -- members of the Republican National Committee are set to elect a leader Friday in a contest that has exposed deep divisions inside the party.
ARIZONA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Justice Department announces new arrests in plot to kill New York-based journalist directed from Iran

The Justice Department announced new arrests Friday in a plot to kill a New York-based journalist and human rights activist who is critical of the Iranian government. The three men charged, who are allegedly part of an Eastern European criminal organization with ties to Iran, are facing murder-for-hire and money laundering charges for plotting to kill journalist Masih Alinejad.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Legal fight around abortion drug mifepristone escalates with new lawsuits challenging state restrictions

The legal fight around medication abortion -- the two-pill regimen that allows women to terminate their pregnancies -- escalated Wednesday with separate lawsuits filed in two states challenging their restrictions on the method. One lawsuit was filed by GenBioPro, a major manufacturer of mifepristone, which is the first drug used...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Video and audio in Paul Pelosi attack case will be released Friday

Video and audio recorded last year during the attack on Paul Pelosi in the San Francisco home he shares with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will be released on Friday, according to the San Francisco Superior Court. The released material will include 911 audio calls, police body camera footage and...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

What to know about George Santos and his campaign finance issues as questions grow

Rep. George Santos began his third week as a congressman with an array of questions still swirling around the New York Republican's personal and campaign finances. He ended the week with even more unanswered questions -- after his campaign submitted a raft of changes to federal election regulators, including appearing to install a new campaign treasurer without that person's permission.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

New questions arise around George Santos' campaign loans

The campaign of embattled Rep. George Santos on Tuesday filed updated reports with federal regulators that appear to raise fresh questions about the source of the substantial personal loans he said he made to his campaign. The New York Republican, the subject of multiple inquiries into his finances and fabrications...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

