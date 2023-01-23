ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

The UK car industry hasn't been this weak since 1956. And it's losing the EV race

UK car manufacturing hit a 66-year low in 2022, as the closure of two plants, a global shortage of semiconductors and the effect of Covid lockdowns in China on auto supply chains crippled output. Figures published Thursday by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), an industry body, showed...
LVMH cheers the 'spectacular' return of Chinese tourists

LVMH posted record results Thursday, and expressed confidence that China's luxury market would bounce back this year as the country continues to reopen. The world's biggest luxury group logged revenue of €79.2 billion ($86.2 billion) and profit of €21.1 billion ($22.9 billion) for 2022, both up 23%. In...

