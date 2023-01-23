Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Lit Youngstown to host Just Desserts: a Lit Winter Gala
Lit Youngstown's first winter gala will be packed with book-themed events for those who enjoy the written word. At Just Desserts: a Lit Winter Gala, guests can find book themed desserts such as "butter-beer cupcakes (Harry Potter), Turkish Delights (The Chronicles of Narnia) and a huge chocolate cake (Matilda)," according to the press release. Gluten free and vegan options will be available.
Is Swenson's misleading customers with "shrinkflation?"
If you haven't been to Swenson's in a while, you could be in for a bit of a surprise. An individual named ImnotnotZack shared a picture of the Galleyboy on Reddit in the Akron community where he shared, Swenson's this is a slider, not a burger.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown receiving $6 million for public transit
The City of Youngstown will receive over $6 million in funding through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Over the next five years, the act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will provide $1.3 billion in transit funding throughout the state. In 2023, Youngstown will receive $6,672,968 through the...
WFMJ.com
WRTA asking Valley residents who they love this Valentine's Day
WRTA is celebrating Ohio Loves Transit Week and Valentine's Day by asking riders and residents an important question: "Who do YOU love?" Valley residents who would like to share that love for their special someone can click here. From there, they can complete a simple form and enter the contest.
WFMJ.com
ROAR Center hosts fundraiser for sober environment facility
It's a program that offers a safe space for people recovering from drug addictions to spend their time. "We offer them a place to go where they can feel comfortable and be around people that can understand where they're at," said Mary Jane Yesh, Assistant Program Manager of the ROAR Center in Sharon.
New retail store pOpshelf opens its first location in Ohio
POpshelf recently opened its first ever store in Ohio recently at 755 Howe Ave, in Cuyahoga Falls, a suburb of Akron. So what is pOpshelf? It's a store that can best be described as a mix between Five Below and Dollar General.
WFMJ.com
Hundreds lose electricity in Youngstown
FirstEnergy was working to restore power to hundreds of customers in Youngstown early Wednesday. According to the utility's website, as of 10:15 am, 432 homes and businesses were without electricity on the city's south side. Crews were working on a damaged utility pole along East Indianola Avenue. It's estimated that...
WFMJ.com
Penguins & Oakland on national television Friday
The Youngstown State and Oakland basketball teams will get some national attention Friday on ESPN2. Their matchup was selected by the Horizon League. 'We want to get close to a sell out," said sixth year head coach Jerrod Calhoun, whose team is 16-5 overall & 7-3 in the league. "We...
WFMJ.com
Warm up at Christ Lutheran Church's Winterfest
Winter has settled in, but despite the cold and snow flurries, a Sharon church is hosting a Winterfest. A chili cook-off and hot chocolate bar will help warm up guests. There will be crafts, winter movies and games open to people of all ages. The free Winterfest will be held...
River otters spotted in Portage County
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources caught several river otters in action in the Triangle Lake Bog State Nature Preserve in Portage County according to their Facebook post on Jan. 14.
Car goes into pond in Trumbull County
The driver made it onto the roof before it submerged.
HometownLife.com
Patel Brothers plan to build new grocery store in Canton
Patel Brothers, the U.S. based grocery chain focused on foods from India and the Middle East, is planning a new store in Canton. The Canton Township Planning Commission recently reviewed a site plan for the 20,000 square-foot store proposed on a 2.6-acre parcel on the east side of Canton Center Road, between Ford and Hanford roads.
27 First News
Linda M. Branch, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Marie Branch. 69, transitioned from her earthly labor Monday, January 16, 2023, at her home. Linda was born May 25, 1953, in Youngstown, a daughter of Thomas and Gloria Pack Mason. She was a high school graduate and went on to be employed as a caregiver by InVision Home Health Care.
WFMJ.com
AT&T sues East Liverpool over damaged equipment
The City of East Liverpool is being sued by a phone company for damage done to it’s underground equipment. Ohio Bell Telephone Company, doing business as AT&T, filed the suit in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court seeking $35,000 to recover the cost of repairing underground equipment allegedly damaged by a city excavator on January 27, 2021 at West 9th and Dresden Ave.
$20K lottery prize won in NE Ohio
A Warren man is a bit richer after winning a prize on an Ohio Lottery scratch-off ticket.
Local car dealership passes to new owner
The Sweeney name has a storied history and legacy in this area, but today it passed along the dealerships to someone ready to write the next chapter.
WFMJ.com
Church group where fire victim volunteered to host her memorial Saturday
"She was there, she was a smile," recalls Captain Chris Williams with the Warren Salvation Army. "Chassidy has been coming here to the Salvation Army for church and for the youth programs for years," Williams said Friday. But those 16 years were long enough for Chassidy Broadstone to brighten so...
cleveland19.com
‘I’m just afraid’: Akron woman fears for her safety due to no outdoor lights
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron woman told 19 News she is scared to leave her home, because there have been no outdoor lights in her apartment complex for the past several months. Regina Wells reached out to the 19 Troubleshooters after she management at the Summit Ridge Apartments were...
WFMJ.com
Boys, 12 and 14, accused of dropping rocks on cars along I-680
Youngstown Police say they have arrested two male juveniles on the second night that rocks were onto vehicles driving along Interstate 680. The arrests were made late Thursday after police say half a dozen vehicles were damaged in the area of the Mahoning Avenue overpass. Officers were told that the...
