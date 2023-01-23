Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Man and woman shot inside Kansas City home; multiple persons of interest
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man was killed and a woman shot early Friday morning inside a Kansas City home, leading police to take several persons of interest into custody to figure out what happened. Officers arrived around 12:30 a.m. to a house on Chestnut Avenue at East 34th...
KCPD investigating fatal shooting in 2100 block of East 24th Terrace
A fatal shooting killed a 35-year-old man about 1 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of East 24th Terrace in Kansas City, Missouri.
KCTV 5
FBI offers $5k reward as investigation into KCMO bank robbery from 2019 continues
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward as they continue investigating a bank robbery that happened in February of 2019. The agency shared pictures of the two suspects again Thursday in hopes of solving the case. The had previously re-shared the information in 2020. There...
KMBC.com
Man dead, woman hurt in overnight shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, police department is investigating after an overnight argument escalated to gunfire, leaving one man dead. Officers were called to a home in the 3400 block of Chestnut Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Friday to investigate a shooting. Police noted several people inside...
KCTV 5
Shooting victim found dead in street on Friday afternoon
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating after a shooting left a man dead in the street on Friday afternoon. Officers received a call at 1 p.m. about a shooting in the 2100 block of E. 24th Terrace, just west of Brooklyn Avenue. When officers arrived,...
KCTV 5
Kansas City man charged after Raytown officer is assaulted
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A KCMO man has been charged, accused of causing the Raytown officer who was arresting him to fall down the stairs and break an ankle. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 41-year-old Twann J. McGill Jr. has been charged with second-degree assault and resisting arrest.
kttn.com
Kansas City authorities charge 27 defendants in 112 counts of drug trafficking and illegal firearms
Three more defendants have been indicted as part of an investigation into an armed and violent drug-trafficking organization operating in the Kansas City, Mo., metropolitan area. Anthony D. Harris, 40, and Latrell O. Dean, 19, both of Grandview, Mo., and Seville S. Gardner, 37, address unknown, were charged in a...
Man killed in overnight shooting near 34th and Chestnut Ave
UPDATE: Police have identified the victim in this shooting as 31-year-old Mark Young. ————– KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead after an overnight shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, Friday morning. Just after 12:30 a.m. police were called to a shooting at a home in the 3400 block of Chestnut Ave. There officers found several […]
27 people charged in Kansas City drug trafficking operation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than two dozen people have been charged in connection to a violent drug trafficking operation in the Kansas City metro. Anthony D. Harris, 40, Latrell O. Dean, 19, and Seville S. Gardner, 37, are the latest defendants to be charged in a 112-count indictment unsealed by federal courts Thursday. In addition […]
KCTV 5
Prairie Village man sentenced for fatal DWI crash in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Prairie Village, Kansas, man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for a fatal DWI crash that happened in Kansas City, Missouri, last summer. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 31-year-old Zachary J. Zorich received the sentenced after pleading guilty to the class B felony driving while intoxicated -- resulting in death.
KCMO police investigating homicide near 3400 block of Chestnut
Kansas City, Missouri, police say two people were shot inside a home near the 3400 block of Chestnut. One man died and a woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Kansas City police called to Plaza Academy prior to shooting
Kansas City, Missouri, police responded to Plaza Academy High School in midtown about an hour before someone shot a staff member.
KCTV 5
KCK police investigate homicide after person is found dead in vehicle
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a homicide after a person was found dead inside a vehicle. According to the police, officers went to the 6100 block of Haskell Ave. at 1:50 p.m. Thursday. When police arrived, they found a female inside a...
KTTS
Springfield Rappers Indicted For Guns Linked To Recent Shootings
(KTTS News) — Two members of a local rap group have been indicted by a federal grand jury for illegally possessing several firearms linked to shootings in Springfield and Kansas City. Ezekiel King, 19, and Jardell Williams, 19, both from Springfield, each face two counts of being an unlawful...
KCK police launch homicide investigation after finding woman dead inside car
Kansas City, Kansas, detectives have launched a homicide investigation after finding a woman dead inside a vehicle on Thursday.
northwestmoinfo.com
Two St. Joseph Residents Sentenced to Federal Prison
Federal courthouse-Kansas City, Missouri. KANSAS CITY, MO – Thirty-one-year-old St. Joseph resident Earl Penn was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after being found guilty at trial of being a felon in possession of a firearm. St. Joseph Police officers contacted Penn in June of 2020 for outstanding warrants for violations of his federal supervised released. Penn provided a false name and attempted to flee. He also struck an officer in the face multiple times and pulled pepper spray from the officer’s vest. After he was restrained, officer’s found a loaded handgun in Penn’s sweatshirt pouch. Penn was previously convicted for residential burglary, arson, conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine and unlawfully carrying a loaded handgun.
KCTV 5
Police identify 2 people killed in Thursday morning US 69 Highway crash in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Two people died after a car flipped several times during rush hour Thursday morning near U.S. 69 Highway and 103rd Street. Around 7:45 a.m., 911 dispatchers received calls from concerned drivers in the area who reported seeing two people who had been ejected from a vehicle.
State agency investigates Kansas City-area animal shelter after complaints
The Kansas Department of Agriculture and Mission Police are currently investigating Unleashed Pet Rescue following multiple complaints.
KCTV 5
KCK police seize $100,000 in fentanyl during sweep of shipping facility
KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Kansas, police seized over 10,000 counterfeit prescription pills laced with fentanyl last weekend, accounting for a street value of around $100,000. The seizure occurred during a routine sweep of a local shipping distribution center, although police have not said exactly where the bust...
kcur.org
John Keith Calvin, allegedly framed by KCKPD detective, 'died an innocent man' in prison
Like he had done at many other rallies and vigils, Eric Calvin told a crowd gathered in front of the Wyandotte County Courthouse last October just how a former police detective victimized his family. “The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department has destroyed my family, but they only make us stronger,”...
