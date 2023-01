Nebraska lost to a fairly decent Northwestern squad on Wednesday night. They were out shot, rebounded, and destroyed on defense by the Wildcats. Sure the evening started out well. Nebraska kept it close for the first 15 minutes or so. They relied upon the sharp shooting of Keisei Tominaga from the get go. When no one else could even get a shot on the bucket. But like many nights, that dried up too.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO