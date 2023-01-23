ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Abena drops ‘Your Love’

Abena Amory, the daughter of accomplished Vincentian singer Jacqueline Erlene Williams-King, a Brooklyn resident, and the late Vance Amory, former premier of Nevis, revels in every opportunity to share her love for music and her appreciation for her proud Caribbean upbringing. Abena, also a Brooklyn resident, told Caribbean Life that...
