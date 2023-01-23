Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football putting full-court press on five-star QB Dylan RaiolaThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football visiting four-star Missouri OT on FridayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
From Rock Salt to Beet Juice: How Some American Cities Use Beet Juice to Fight Snow During WinterNew York CultureMinneapolis, MN
Nebraska Football visiting five-star St. Louis WR on ThursdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Jeremiah Charles commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Corn Nation
Friday Flakes: Matt Rule Said Last Season was the “Slow Burn” and Nebraska is Different than Temple and Baylor
So all about the semantics of what needs to happen with the Nebraska job. John Bishop, of Unsportsmanlike Conduct threw out the following poll:. The Nebraska job needs one of the three R’s or it is starting from scratch. Is it a rebuild, a reload or a reset? Or maybe it’s starting from scratch.
Nebraska Football visiting four-star Missouri OT on Friday
Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule was in the Kansas City area on Friday to check out 2024 four-star offensive lineman Andrew Sprague. This was first reported by On3’s Sean Callahan who confirmed the news following Rhule’s tweet.
Husker Mash: Phone call leaves impression on Alberts; Tony White on LBs; Chris Collins feels NU hoops' pain
Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine daily breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. There was a heartfelt phone call at the end of Trev Alberts' radio show on Tuesday night. It came from Al Hansen. He hasn't been to...
hawkeyesports.com
Game Notes: Nebraska at No. 10 Iowa
No. 10 Iowa (15-4, 7-1) is set to host Nebraska (12-8, 4-5) on Saturday afternoon. Tipoff for this contest is set for Noon (CT) inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Mediacom Court. The game will broadcast nationally on FOX. Brandon Gaudin and Sarah Kustok will call the action. THE SERIES. This will...
Nebraska Football visiting five-star St. Louis WR on Thursday
Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule was in St. Louis, Missouri on Thursday afternoon ,trying to find more recruits for the 2024 class. Rivals.com’s Greg Smith reported that Rhule was likely going to visit 2024 five-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo.
kmaland.com
Nebraska adds Felder to staff
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football has hired Gus Felder to its staff. Felder will serve as executive of player development. Felder previously worked with Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule when Rhule was with the NFL's Carolina Panthers.
No. 1 recruit has telling comment about his ties to Nebraska
Nebraska fans may have dreams of landing top quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola, particularly considering his family ties. His latest quote, however, may dampen some of those expectations. Raiola, the top-ranked recruit in the 2024 class, offered a rather bland quote about potentially committing to Nebraska when asked about the school. Raiola’s father Dominic, a former... The post No. 1 recruit has telling comment about his ties to Nebraska appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska football trainer, athletic medicine director no longer with program
LINCOLN — Two longtime members of Nebraska football’s medical and training staff are no longer with the program. Head athletic trainer Mark Mayer, and Dr. Lonnie Albers — associate athletic director for athletic medicine — are not listed in the Nebraska Athletic Department directory. A NU official confirmed their departure.
Husker baseball: '23 prospect Jesske fulfills 'dream' by committing to Nebraska
2023 Lincoln Southeast infielder Will Jesske had been committed to Wichita State since the start of his senior year, but after a coaching change in December, Jesske made the decision in early January to decommit and reopen his recruitment. The decision was a bit of a risk, but after performing...
KETV.com
Weekend snow chances, dangerous cold forecast for Nebraska, Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. — Winter weather returns to eastern Nebraska and western Iowa this weekend. After a windy and mild Friday, light snow will move in north of the Omaha metro area overnight Friday into Saturday. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Nebraska and Iowa counties to the...
Demitrius Bell Commits, Boo Carter and Jaydan Hardy Set Visits, and More Prospects in the News
Julio Gonzales updates us with the latest news in the recruiting world, including names like Demitrius Bell, Boo Carter, Jaydan Hardy, and more!
doniphanherald.com
Mutual of Omaha kicks off construction of skyline-changer
OMAHA — With Wednesday’s ceremonial groundbreaking, Mutual of Omaha kicked off construction of its $600 million new headquarters poised to outstretch all buildings in Nebraska and five other surrounding states. At 677 feet tall, the glassy tower slated to open in 2026 is to include 800,000 square feet...
Omaha, Lincoln police chiefs call ‘constitutional carry’ of concealed weapons dangerous
LINCOLN — Police chiefs from Omaha and Lincoln opposed the latest proposal to allow Nebraskans to carry concealed weapons without obtaining a state permit and required training, saying Thursday that it was dangerous. “This bill jeopardizes the safety of our city,” said Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins. Omaha Chief Todd Schmaderer told members of the […] The post Omaha, Lincoln police chiefs call ‘constitutional carry’ of concealed weapons dangerous appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
nebraskaexaminer.com
New governor fires back at ‘cheap stunts’ attacking his hog farms
LINCOLN — Newly sworn-in Gov. Jim Pillen is firing back at billboards in Lincoln and Columbus that went up recently attacking the governor’s hog operations, calling the billboards “cheap stunts.”. Pillen, in a press release Tuesday, said the aim of the billboards was to “destroy Nebraska’s way...
kmaland.com
East Mills dominates Riverside en route to fourth straight victory
(Oakland) -- East Mills girls basketball extended its win streak to four with a 53-29 rout of Riverside (6-12) Friday. The Wolverines (13-4) completed a perfect 3-0 week in which they beat Stanton, Clarinda and Riverside. “It’s tough to play three [games] in a week,” Moreno said. “We started off...
klkntv.com
Nebraskans split on bill that would allow concealed carry without permit
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Dozens testified in a hearing Thursday for a bill that would allow Nebraskans to carry concealed weapons without a permit. Sen. Tom Brewer’s LB77 would allow the carrying of concealed weapons without a permit or a safety training course. Right now in Nebraska, you...
klkntv.com
Officials release preliminary details of fatal plane crash in southeast Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – No one witnessed the plane crash that killed two near Auburn, safety officials said in a report. The National Transportation and Safety Board released its preliminary investigation report of the crash, which happened back on Jan. 12. Investigators say the Cessna 150H, flown by 24-year-old...
klkntv.com
Constitutional carry bill opposed by Nebraska police will be discussed Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A reworked and less restrictive constitutional carry proposal is scheduled for a hearing at the Nebraska State Capitol this Thursday. Like the measure that fell just two votes short last year, LB77 would allow people to carry a concealed handgun without a permit. But this...
Grand Jury Indictments District of Nebraska
United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 9 unsealed Indictments charging 13 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. *...
KETV.com
Three Nebraska airports among national count with 2022 firearm discoveries
OMAHA, Neb. — Transportation Security Administration officers in Nebraska found 17 firearms in travelers' carry-on luggage in 2022, contributing to the 6,542 firearms discovered at 262 airports across the country. The previous record of firearms discovered by TSA was 5,972 in 2021. "As a responsible gun owner, we really...
