Lincoln, NE

hawkeyesports.com

Game Notes: Nebraska at No. 10 Iowa

No. 10 Iowa (15-4, 7-1) is set to host Nebraska (12-8, 4-5) on Saturday afternoon. Tipoff for this contest is set for Noon (CT) inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Mediacom Court. The game will broadcast nationally on FOX. Brandon Gaudin and Sarah Kustok will call the action. THE SERIES. This will...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Nebraska adds Felder to staff

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football has hired Gus Felder to its staff. Felder will serve as executive of player development. Felder previously worked with Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule when Rhule was with the NFL's Carolina Panthers.
LINCOLN, NE
Larry Brown Sports

No. 1 recruit has telling comment about his ties to Nebraska

Nebraska fans may have dreams of landing top quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola, particularly considering his family ties. His latest quote, however, may dampen some of those expectations. Raiola, the top-ranked recruit in the 2024 class, offered a rather bland quote about potentially committing to Nebraska when asked about the school. Raiola’s father Dominic, a former... The post No. 1 recruit has telling comment about his ties to Nebraska appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska football trainer, athletic medicine director no longer with program

LINCOLN — Two longtime members of Nebraska football’s medical and training staff are no longer with the program. Head athletic trainer Mark Mayer, and Dr. Lonnie Albers — associate athletic director for athletic medicine — are not listed in the Nebraska Athletic Department directory. A NU official confirmed their departure.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Weekend snow chances, dangerous cold forecast for Nebraska, Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. — Winter weather returns to eastern Nebraska and western Iowa this weekend. After a windy and mild Friday, light snow will move in north of the Omaha metro area overnight Friday into Saturday. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Nebraska and Iowa counties to the...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Mutual of Omaha kicks off construction of skyline-changer

OMAHA — With Wednesday’s ceremonial groundbreaking, Mutual of Omaha kicked off construction of its $600 million new headquarters poised to outstretch all buildings in Nebraska and five other surrounding states. At 677 feet tall, the glassy tower slated to open in 2026 is to include 800,000 square feet...
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Omaha, Lincoln police chiefs call ‘constitutional carry’ of concealed weapons dangerous

LINCOLN — Police chiefs from Omaha and Lincoln opposed the latest proposal to allow Nebraskans to carry concealed weapons without obtaining a state permit and required training, saying Thursday that it was dangerous. “This bill jeopardizes the safety of our city,” said Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins. Omaha Chief Todd Schmaderer told members of the […] The post Omaha, Lincoln police chiefs call ‘constitutional carry’ of concealed weapons dangerous appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
OMAHA, NE
nebraskaexaminer.com

New governor fires back at ‘cheap stunts’ attacking his hog farms

LINCOLN — Newly sworn-in Gov. Jim Pillen is firing back at billboards in Lincoln and Columbus that went up recently attacking the governor’s hog operations, calling the billboards “cheap stunts.”. Pillen, in a press release Tuesday, said the aim of the billboards was to “destroy Nebraska’s way...
NEBRASKA STATE
kmaland.com

East Mills dominates Riverside en route to fourth straight victory

(Oakland) -- East Mills girls basketball extended its win streak to four with a 53-29 rout of Riverside (6-12) Friday. The Wolverines (13-4) completed a perfect 3-0 week in which they beat Stanton, Clarinda and Riverside. “It’s tough to play three [games] in a week,” Moreno said. “We started off...
RIVERSIDE, IA
North Platte Post

Grand Jury Indictments District of Nebraska

United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 9 unsealed Indictments charging 13 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. *...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Three Nebraska airports among national count with 2022 firearm discoveries

OMAHA, Neb. — Transportation Security Administration officers in Nebraska found 17 firearms in travelers' carry-on luggage in 2022, contributing to the 6,542 firearms discovered at 262 airports across the country. The previous record of firearms discovered by TSA was 5,972 in 2021. "As a responsible gun owner, we really...
NEBRASKA STATE

