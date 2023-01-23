Pedestrian hit by suspected DUI driver in Pacific Beach, suffers neck, back fractures

A 30-year-old man crossing a street in Pacific Beach Sunday evening was hit by a suspected drunken driver in a sedan and suffered fractures to his back and neck, San Diego police said.

The collision was reported shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Mission Boulevard at Thomas Avenue, police said.

The pedestrian was crossing the intersection in a crosswalk, crossing from east to west, when a 60-year-old driver heading south on Mission Boulevard in a Nissan Altima ran into the man, police said.

Police said the pedestrian crossed in front of the vehicle "close enough to put himself in danger" before he was hit.

The man suffered a cut on his forehead, a fractured leg and fractures of his neck and back vertebrae. His injuries were not considered life threatening.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI. No other details were released.





This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .