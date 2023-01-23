ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendocino County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Willits News

Roadwork planned in Mendocino County

Route 1 (.01/42) – Tree work from the Mendocino County line to south of Navarro Ridge Road began on Friday, Jan. 27. One-way traffic control will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays. Motorists should anticipate up to 15-minute delays. Route 1 (1.1/10) – Tree work...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Willits News

Bridge removed Friday at Creekside Cabins near Willits; not all residents evacuated

A bridge allowing residents to evacuate from the Creekside Cabins RV park and resort near Willits was removed Friday morning, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office reported. Capt. Greg Van Patten said that residents were given a bit more time Friday morning to leave the facility, which the county has declared a “public health menace,” but that the temporary bridge was removed at about 8:30 a.m. Jan. 27.
WILLITS, CA
mendocinobeacon.com

Local citizen pushes County to repair popular road

MENDOCINO, CA — Heeser Drive, the north exit from Highway 1 into Mendocino Headlands State Park, lies along iconic ocean bluffs just north of Mendocino village. It is a popular route for tourists and locals alike. However, a one-mile section of Heeser Drive is riddled with potholes, some deep into the roadbed. Vehicle drivers have taken to veering off the road onto the dirt shoulder.
The Mendocino Voice

County may sue Creekside landlord; move-out begins via temporary bridge

WILLITS, CA, 1/25/23 — Move-out has begun for residents of Creekside Cabins & RV Resort, as a temporary bridge has been installed crossing the sinkhole that opened Dec. 30 and blocked all ingress and egress to the property. Following Public Health’s declaration of a local health emergency due to “very high” levels of E. coli in the property’s water supply, on Tuesday night Mendocino County announced plans to pursue litigation against Creekside owner Teresa Thurman and her company, Houser Holdings, Inc.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
indybay.org

DO NOT BE ATTACHED TO ANYTHING AT ALL!

Warmest spiritual greetings, It has been the most incomprehensible eleven months since being given a bed at the Building Bridges homeless shelter in Ukiah, California. Aside from the fact that it has been impossible to make any sense of why exactly I am even in a homeless shelter in Ukiah, California, the months of walking all around Ukiah, in order just to do something to fill up the time, is impossible to make any sense of. The fact is that I do not have any socially relevant reason to be in Mendocino county presently, (after being put out of the place that I was living at in Redwood Valley for over a year, by the marijuana trimmers who did not want an intentional community environment or anything activist oriented there). Frankly, if I now get a subsidized apartment, I will move in. But if I don't, it is not a serious problem, because I have no reason to be living in Mendocino County.
UKIAH, CA
Willits News

Bridge over sinkhole near Willits opens to residents of Creekside Cabins

As the process of moving dozens of residents from an RV park declared a “public health menace” by Mendocino County officials began Wednesday, a woman helping provide basic necessities to approximately 50 people living behind an impassable road for nearly a month said it was neither practical nor humane to expect most of them to leave their homes within two days.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

State Attorney General Drops Objections to Proposed Resort in Lake County

Plans to build a luxury resort in a fire-prone area of southeastern Lake County are moving forward. The California Attorney General’s Office has dropped its objections to the Guenoc Valley ultraluxury resort and residential project. This comes after its developers made concessions related to wildfire risk, evacuation safety and greenhouse gas emissions. Plans call for the so-called “luxury international destination resort” being built on 25 square miles of fire-prone land east of Middletown. It would feature five boutique hotels, about 600 rooms and resort apartments, and 14-hundred residential villas. It would also include a golf course, polo fields, a spa, wellness facilities, an equestrian center, and high-end commercial and retail services.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
The Mendocino Voice

Creekside residents have two days to move: “They just want this place to go away”

WILLITS, CA, 1/23/23 — On Saturday morning, a smattering of residents of all ages streamed to a small footbridge adjacent to Creekside Cabins & RV Resort to meet volunteers from United Disaster Relief of Northern California (UDRNC). A well-oiled machine, residents began unloading more than 100 boxes of fresh produce onto small wagons to haul across the wooden bridge, depositing the food in the back of the managers’ truck to drive to families around the property.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Willits News

UPD: Washington State man arrested for multiple acts of vandalism in Ukiah

A man from Washington State was arrested this week for allegedly damaging several businesses by throwing rocks through their windows early Wednesday, the Ukiah Police Department reported. According to the UPD, around 5:30 a.m. Jan. 25 it was reported that a man vandalized several businesses on North State Street: Big...
UKIAH, CA
Willits News

Fort Bragg police officers prevent jump from Noyo Bridge Sunday

The Fort Bragg Police Department reports that officers stopped a suicide attempt Sunday evening by “preventing a distraught person from (jumping) off the Noyo Bridge.”. In a post on Facebook, the FBPD offered no more details regarding the incident, but added: “We are here for you. If you are depressed and having suicidal thoughts, or know someone that is, call us, or call 9-1-1; or call/text 9-8-8 (National Suicide Hotline); or call RCS Crisis 1-855-838-0404. Just call. Also, school counselors in the Fort Bragg Unified School District are ready to assist any student. It’s OK to not be OK, but please let someone know.”
FORT BRAGG, CA
Willits News

Mendocino County 4th District Supervisor Dan Gjerde announces he won’t seek another term

Fourth District Mendocino County Supervisor Dan Gjerde announced Tuesday that he will not seek re-election next year. “With the early campaign schedule prompted by California’s early Presidential Primary Election, I feel it is in the best interest of Fourth District residents that today I make a public announcement that I will not be seeking a fourth term,” Gjerde is quoted as saying in the Tuesday press release.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Willits News

WPD: Willits business robbed of at least 40 pounds of marijuana

The Willits Police Department is seeking assistance from the public as it investigates the robbery of a home-based marijuana business last weekend. According to the WPD, the owner of the business on Creekside Drive reported around 12:30 p.m. Jan. 22 that it had been robbed at gunpoint of a large amount of marijuana bud.
WILLITS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy