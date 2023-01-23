It’s still relatively early in the trend lifecycle, but it’s probably safe to say that Lizzo’s curly bob with bangs will go down as one of the best short-hair transformations of 2023. This year is already shaping up to be a big moment for bob haircuts, and January isn’t even over yet. Just a few days ago, Hailey Bieber nearly broke the internet with her dramatic chop, debuting a chin-length blunt cut with her millions of TikTok followers. Now, Lizzo has followed suit — but of course, she put her own totally unique spin on the trend. The star dropped a series of selfies on Instagram revealing her transformation, and even shared a selfie video showing the voluminous new cut in action.

