thezoereport.com
Maude Apatow & Jennifer Lopez Style Reformation’s Reversible Puffer So Differently
Ever since Maude Apatow landed the role of Lexi Howard, a quiet and bookish character in HBO’s Euphoria, the actor’s popularity has skyrocketed in Hollywood. Her fans, in particular, love Apatow’s unfiltered personality and style. The It girl not only sits front row at fashion shows, but she also rocks many imitable outfits at high-profile events like the Venice Film Festival, leaving her fans in awe. And even when she isn’t walking a glamorous red carpet, her off-duty style is just as good. Take Apatow’s Canada Goose x Reformation puffer jacket look for instance, which she posted about on Instagram earlier this week.
thezoereport.com
Anne Hathaway’s Sultry Bedhead Waves Are Peak French-Girl Glam
Anne Hathaway has been a stunner since day one, but her most recent red-carpet appearances prove that she’s entered a new league of beauty icons — and that she only gets better with time. The Oscar-winning actor never fails to embody classic elegance with the perfect dose of modern influence, resulting in a string of utterly chic and unforgettable looks. Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week has officially kicked off, and, of course, the star is already off to a awe-inducing start. Anne Hathaway’s soft cat eye makeup and brunette bombshell waves create an expertly crafted beauty moment that you’ll definitely want to bookmark for future inspo.
thezoereport.com
Kate Middleton’s Wedding Dress Brand Makes Her Trusty Everyday Staples, Too
When you think about celebrities who remain loyal to their closet favorites, the Princess of Wales Kate Middleton immediately comes to mind. By now, it’s no secret that her most beloved pieces come from a select roster of trusted brands and they stay in her wardrobe for years. (She especially loves her tried-and-true staples from Zara.) Additionally, Middleton has a penchant for her Alexander McQueen black blazer. The tailored jacket has been in her closet for over two years and she recently re-wore it on Jan. 25 while meeting early childhood development experts at Windsor Castle.
thezoereport.com
Kate Hudson’s Wellness Routine Is All About Movement
If you’re looking for some workout inspiration, you just found it in what seems to be Kate Hudson’s go-to wellness routine. On January 25, the Glass Onion actor and INBLOOM founder posted a series of photos on Instagram doing the Tracy Anderson Method, wherein a wooden staff is used to do various movements. In her Instagram caption, Hudson wrote, “Movement bubbles up some happy vibes … Try it … ” She also suggested making her Happy Vibe Smoothie afterwards using one of her INBLOOM supplements, the chocolate-flavored Clean Green Protein Powder, and other good-for-you ingredients like almond butter and oat milk. But back to the Tracy Anderson Method …
thezoereport.com
Lizzo's Dramatic New Haircut Exudes 'Rich Aunt Vibes' In The Absolute Best Way
It’s still relatively early in the trend lifecycle, but it’s probably safe to say that Lizzo’s curly bob with bangs will go down as one of the best short-hair transformations of 2023. This year is already shaping up to be a big moment for bob haircuts, and January isn’t even over yet. Just a few days ago, Hailey Bieber nearly broke the internet with her dramatic chop, debuting a chin-length blunt cut with her millions of TikTok followers. Now, Lizzo has followed suit — but of course, she put her own totally unique spin on the trend. The star dropped a series of selfies on Instagram revealing her transformation, and even shared a selfie video showing the voluminous new cut in action.
thezoereport.com
Dakota Johnson’s Relatable Looks At Sundance Are So Easy To Recreate
Every time there’s an award show or major movie premiere, your favorite celebrities will shut down the red carpet in style. In certain cases, one celeb look might even top everyone else’s — on Jan. 10 at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards, it was Rihanna’s Schiaparelli Haute Couture piece that arguably stunned everyone into silence. The following week, at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, it was Dakota Johnson’s many outfits that dominated the fashion conversation. She was in Park City, Utah for a bevy of star-studded events and was dressed to impress.
thezoereport.com
Maximalists, This Spring’s Biggest Decor Trends Are For You
Spring cleaning may already be on your agenda, but hear us out: A little decor refresh for the upcoming season is in order as well. Winter is long (is it really still January?), depressing, and just plain dreary. So when warmer weather finally starts to roll around, there’s nothing that will help boost your mood more than giving your home some new life. And fortunately, spring 2023’s top decor trends are perfectly poised to help you do so.
thezoereport.com
Taylor Swift’s Corduroy Pants In “Lavender Haze” Taps Into ‘70s Style
For those who didn’t catch Taylor Swift’s announcement on Instagram, which she made less than 24 hours ago to be fair, her music video for “Lavender Haze” came out at midnight. (This was appropriate as her new album is called, you guessed it, Midnights.) Per usual, the singer left plenty of hidden references to her past romantic relationships, which her fans will happily decode in the days and weeks ahead. For Swifties who love and closely follow her style, too, you’ll find a good amount of sartorial inspiration. In “Lavender Haze,” Swift wore corduroy pants, which was a clever styling choice as they perfectly fit with the video’s retro-inspired aesthetic.
