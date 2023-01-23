Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
House Dem. Whip Katherine Clark Deleted a Defund the Police Post Just Weeks Before Her Child Attacked Cops in BostonWild Orchid MediaBoston, MA
Lindsay Clancy: Mother charged with murdering her two kids, attempted murder of her infant before suicide attemptLavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
Former All Star Designated for AssignmentOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Fast-growing discount grocery store opens another new location in MassachusettsKristen WaltersDanvers, MA
IT’SUGAR announces the expansion of it’s Marketstreet Lynnfield locationJudith MastersLynnfield, MA
Related
Ex-Yankees outfielder will fall off Hall of Fame ballot
Scott Rolen has been elected to the Hall of Fame, and he’s the only member in the class of 2023. Rolen is the sole candidate who surpassed the minimum 75% of votes needed for induction (76.3%). The other 27 players on the ballot will not be inducted this year.
Yardbarker
Yankees desperately trying to move big-money infielder
The New York Yankees have a few big position battles preparing to unfold during spring training, notably at shortstop and even third base. The team is keen on letting Isiah Kiner-Falefa battle it out with Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe, but the hot corner is a bit more intriguing given Josh Donaldson remains on the roster, and DJ LeMahieu is headed toward a full recovery from his toe injury.
Yardbarker
Shohei Ohtani's departure from the Angels seems inevitable
It's believed that Moreno walking away from the highest sales price in baseball history diminishes Shohei Ohtani's chances of returning to Anaheim after this season, per SNY's Andy Martino. A franchise-altering decision could be in store for GM Perry Minasian at the July trade deadline. Ohtani was likely to hit...
Former All-Star, ex-Mets infielder whines about Hall of Fame snub
Scott Rolen has been elected to the Hall of Fame as the only member in the class of 2023. And some people won’t get a shot again. That’s the case for former infielder Jeff Kent, who failed to get the minimum 75% of votes in his 10th appearance on the ballot. And he’s not happy about it.
Popculture
Alex Rodriguez Receives Disappointing News Again After New Baseball Hall of Fame Ballot
Alex Rodriguez just learned the news about his status on making the Baseball Hall of Fame. The ballots for the Baseball Hall of Fame class of 2023 were counted, and Rodriguez did not have enough votes to be inducted. The former Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers and New York Yankees star received 35.7% of the vote on the ballots cast by the Baseball Writers' Association of America. He needed at least 75% of the vote, and only one person reached that threshold — Scott Rolen. Last year, Rodriguez received 34.3% of the vote.
Another MLB Legend Dies
Just hours after learning of the death of White Sox legend Gary Peters, we have now learned of the death of another legendary Chicago White Sox player, who was Peters’ teammate.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Yardbarker
Ronald Acuña Jr. announces retirement from baseball in Venezuela following altercation with family
It’s sad that something like this had to occur. Acuña clearly enjoys playing in front of his home country. They look at him like a king, but situations like this oftentimes cannot be avoided. There will always be people jealous of the heights Acuña has been able to reach, and with that can come some unfortunate violent situations.
Yardbarker
Yankees linked to another free-agent left fielder
The New York Yankees have taken a conservative and patient approach filling the vacant left field position. While Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera will have a crack at the starting job during spring training, that hasn’t stopped general manager Brian Cashman from connecting with several free-agent options and trade targets.
Electric Young Red Sox Prospect Pegged As Top Breakout Candidate In 2023
Boston certainly has a bright future
NBC Sports
Tomase: Mondesi signing exposes flaw in Red Sox' roster strategy
Adalberto Mondesi is the perfect Red Sox player -- talented, injured, tantalizing, cheap, undervalued, flawed. For every positive attribute, there's a negative. Have you seen his wheels? He's going to need them, since he's not exactly an on-base machine. That glove is legit at short, provided he can stay on the field. His athleticism is off the charts, but he's also recovering from surgery to repair a torn ACL.
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox 'checked in' on free-agent veteran LHP
The Boston Red Sox reportedly have their eye on veteran left-hander Matt Moore as they look to add a southpaw to their righty-heavy bullpen. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reports the Red Sox have "checked in" on Moore, who's a free agent after a strong 2022 with the Texas Rangers. Moore, 33,...
The Hockey Writers
4 Bruins Who Could Be Traded at the 2023 Deadline
When it comes to the NHL trade deadline, anything is possible. It really is. There are moves made for both the present and future. One of those teams that will look at making a move for not only the present, but also the future, is the Boston Bruins. There is a need for a bottom-six wing, defensive depth and if possible a top-six forward with an eye toward the future at center.
Reunion With World Series Champion May Make Sense For Red Sox After Tuesday's Trade
Should the Red Sox consider a reunion?
NBC Sports
Joe Mauer will become 38th member of Twins Hall of Fame
MINNEAPOLIS — Joe Mauer will be the next addition to the Minnesota Twins Hall of Fame. Mauer will become the 38th member of the group when he’s inducted on Aug. 5 before the Twins host Arizona, the team announced Friday. Mauer was the 2009 AL MVP. He won...
