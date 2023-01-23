ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Fugitive Gillespie brothers may have been killed in Brazil

Detectives have confirmed for the first time that two of Scotland's most wanted men may have been killed while on the run in Brazil. Speculation about the fate of James and Barry Gillespie, who previously featured in Crimestoppers appeals, was first reported last year. But Police Scotland have now revealed...
BBC

The lost history of Tynemouth's Holocaust safe house for girls

Number 55 Percy Park looks much like all the other town houses on a well-kept seafront parade in Tynemouth. But more than 80 years ago, it played a small yet significant part in the rescue of Jewish children from the Nazis. Following a BBC investigation, a blue plaque was unveiled...
BBC

Caf officer banned for 'indecency' denies wrongdoing

A media officer banned by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) for five years for "indecent conduct" during an ongoing tournament in Algeria has denied wrongdoing. Beninois journalist Felix Peperipe, who was working for Caf at the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in the north African nation, was suspended on Monday.

