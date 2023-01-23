Read full article on original website
Mega-publisher Dotdash Meredith cuts 7% of its workforce, citing weakened ad market
CNN — Dotdash Meredith, the publisher that houses well-known brands such as People, Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, Travel + Leisure, and others, will lay off 7% of its staff, the company's chief executive said Thursday. It's the latest example in a brutal wave of layoffs that have consumed...
Southwest Airlines is testing a software fix it developed after the Christmas travel meltdown
CNN — Southwest Airlines said it is testing software fixes that the company developed after its Christmas travel meltdown, as the airline faces multiple federal investigations. The software fixes are an "upgrade," rather than a replacement of the crew scheduling system, Southwest executives said on a conference call with...
Do you have money tied up in FTX? Share your story
CNN — Before its collapse at the end of 2022, FTX was one of the biggest names in crypto. It boasted endorsements from celebrities like Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen and its name was emblazoned on the Miami Heat's home arena. Sam Bankman-Fried, its eccentric founder, graced the cover of magazines that hailed him as the Warren Buffett of crypto.
BuzzFeed says it will use AI to help create content, stock jumps 150%
CNN — BuzzFeed said Thursday that it will work with ChatGPT creator OpenAI to use artificial intelligence to help create content for its audience, marking a milestone in how media companies implement the new technology into their businesses. Jonah Peretti, the company's co-founder and chief executive, told employees in...
BuzzFeed's CEO says AI could usher in a 'new model for digital media,' but warns against a 'dystopian' path
CNN — Over the holidays, while most media executives were perhaps looking to get a reprieve from work, Jonah Peretti was online, fully immersed in experimenting with artificial intelligence. The BuzzFeed co-founder and chief executive, who has always raced to test out the latest technologies, was familiar with AI...
ChatGPT has only been around for two months and is causing untold chaos
While ChatGPT's long-term influence remains to be seen, people are already finding creative ways to use it.
'A war of attrition': Humans and extreme drought damaging Amazon rainforest much more than thought, study suggests
CNN — Human activity and extreme drought is causing far more damage to the Amazon rainforest than previously thought, exacerbating climate change, according to a new study. While many climate studies focus on Amazon deforestation -- where trees are completely cleared and land use changes -- this study looks at "degradation." This is when the rainforest becomes damaged and weakened, undermining its ability to store carbon and support nature and local communities.
Netflix movie ‘Glass Onion’ sets streaming viewership record
“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” drew the largest weekly viewership on record for a streamed movie, according to figures released Friday by Nielsen. Viewers spent 2.886 billion minutes watching the Netflix mystery from Dec. 26-Jan. 1, its first full week of release. The previous record was 2.725 billion minutes for “Hocus Pocus 2” the week of Sept. 26-Oct. 2, 2022, which included the first three days the fantasy comedy was available on Disney+.
