mainebiz.biz
Maine's 2022 top 10 'hottest towns' for home sales reflect booming market
The 2022 home-buying trends for Maine real estate show that fewer homes are hitting the market, resulting in competitive offers from demanding buyers, according to this year's "Maine's Hottest Towns" top 10 rankings. The list, compiled by Maine Life Real Estate in Scarborough, measures which towns and cities had the...
ROAD TRIP WORTHY: Maine Maple Sunday Weekend Is Coming In March
This is a great way to kick of the spring of 2023!. Usually held on the fourth Sunday in March, Maine Maple Sunday, is a long-standing tradition where Maine’s Maple producers open their doors to their sweet operations for a day of educational demonstrations, sugarbush tours, games, treats, music, fun family activities, and samplings of syrup and other great maple products.
WMTW
Roofs in Maine collapse under weight of rain-sodden snow
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Evacuations after concerns of a potential roof collapse shutting down several businesses. Officials said it was just after 10 a.m. Thursday when a 911 call came into Scarborough police dispatch from the Super Walmart store. Officials became worried about the structural integrity of the roof considering...
L.L. Bean renovating flagship store, opening new Mass. location
PEABODY - Iconic New England brand L.L. Bean is making over its flagship store in Maine while also planning to open a new outlet in Massachusetts.The company said the $50 million renovation at its retail campus in Freeport will improve accessibility, offer "immersive experiences" for customers and "honor the New England village aesthetic while celebrating the company's Maine legacy."The store will keep normal operating hours during the project, but there will be some temporary changes like the closure of the 1912 cafe. L.L. Bean in Freeport is the second most visited tourist attraction in Maine, the company says.For those that don't want to make the drive north, it was also announced this week that an L.L. Bean outlet is coming to the Northshore Mall. Mall owner Simon Property Group said furniture store Arhaus and salad eatery Sweetgreen are also opening this year as part of the Promenade redevelopment. "Additional new retailers and dining destinations are soon to follow," Simon said.L.L. Bean currently has nine Massachusetts outlets in Berlin, Boston, Burlington, Dedham, Hadley, Mansfield, Mashpee, Millbury and Wareham.
When Will Maine See the $450 Winter Energy Relief Checks?
You should be seeing the $450 relief checks in the mail soon. The initial round of winter energy money should be in the mail this week, according to the Department of Administrative and Financial Services. 200,000 Checks Going in the Mail Each Week. Up to 200,000 checks will be sent...
2 Pizza Places Named Best in the Entire U.S. Are Both in Portland, Maine
We've already got a lot going for us but this just levelled our state up. Pizza is an iconic food staple that has been practiced to perfection and served for decades. The world is full of different ways to make a pie and in my opinion, they're all delicious, but Maine has stood out in the Pizza world.
Applications Now Accepted for the 2023 Maine Moose Permit Lottery
The application period is now open for the 2023 Moose Permit Lottery. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is now accepting applications for the 2023 Moose Permit Lottery. You have until, May 15 to apply. Applications are only being accepted online. Once completed, you'll receive a confirmation email indicating that you successfully entered.
Can You Help the Maine State Police-Troop F Identify Subjects in Photos?
Troop F – UPDATE ** We have identified the two subjects in the photo, thank you for everyone's assistance. The Maine State Police Troop F is trying to identify the individuals in the photos related to an ongoing investigation in southern Aroostook County. Contact the Maine State Police if...
If a Snowplow Hits Your Mailbox in Maine, Does the Town or State Have to Replace It?
We've all seen them on the side of the roads after a storm. A mailbox tilted to the side, pulled off its mount, or worse yet, completely knocked over and buried in the snow. This isn't the work of kids playing mailbox baseball and knocking mailboxes off the bats. This is what's left of mailboxes after being hit by the snowplow as it cleared the road. It can be a frustrating situation.
Maine snow totals: A town-by-town look at Monday's storm
MAINE, USA — Monday's storm brought lots of snow to Maine and New Hampshire. This article details some of the recorded snow totals across the two states. The counties are listed in alphabetical order, and all info is from the National Weather Service offices in Gray and Caribou. ANDROSCOGGIN...
L.L.Bean Plans to Renovate Its Flagship Store in Freeport, Maine
The second-most visited tourist spot in the entire state of Maine is going to look a whole lot different over the next few years. L.L.Bean announced that they plan to reimagine their flagship store in Freeport, Maine, over the next several years with a $50 million dollar investment that will make their campus an even larger destination.
Looking for Your Heat Assistance Check? First Round Goes Out This Week.
They always say... the check's in the mail. When I was a kid, my mom was the queen of surprises. She'd sometimes make up these elaborate tales to throw someone off the scent of one of her schemes. They were harmless schemes... Always meant to add to the excitement of an already over-the-top event. If she can elevate that experience in any way, she always will.
More heavy snow on the way to Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Things are on track so far with this storm as the precipitation shield slowly works into Maine from Southwest to Northeast. Now if you are good at decoding radar (chicks dig it), you may notice some big gaps in the precipitation shield right now. That means initially the snow will be light and intermittent before the heavier bands settle in this evening.
WPFO
Can you identify the Maine mystery critter in this nighttime trail camera photo?
ANDOVER (BDN) -- Sometimes trail cameras can provide us with amazing and beautiful images that take our breath away. Other times, given the limitations of the technology and the conditions, they can give us fits — to the point where we can’t really tell exactly what we’re seeing.
Maine, New Hampshire GoodWill Stores Will Not Accept These 21 Items
It's the start of a new year, and cleanouts are in progress across New England. Clothes closet purging, kitchen discards, garage cleanouts, and bedroom spruce ups all create unwanted or unneeded items which are still useful to others. Before you go all Marie Kondo in your cleaning, decide what you're...
When Are Mainers Getting That $450 to Help With Our Heating Bills?
Remember a few weeks ago the news most Mainers were getting help with heating costs?. Where is that assistance? According to WMTW, if you are eligible, you should start seeing those $450 winter energy assistance checks this week! The department of Administrative and Financial Services said the first round of payments will be in the mail by the end of this week.
Mainers Share Their Blizzard Videos On Social Media
Some people chose to make the best of the crappy weather on Sunday & Monday. What a storm! The state of Maine got walloped with some pretty intense snow the last two days. It turns out that our buddy Todd Simcox. from Channel 5, was right on the money with his snowfall predictions.
mainebiz.biz
New president of Maine's oldest bank is longtime lending leader
Maine’s oldest bank has named its next leader with the planned retirement transition of Bob Quentin. Mark Jones stepped into the role of president at Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution on Jan. 1. Jones joined SBSI in 1985, in the lending department, and will continue to serve as the director of lending.
Maine to Get Dumped on Wednesday Night Into Thursday, Snowfall Total Predictions Here
Okay, whoever keeps using all their magical Genie wishes on more snow for the State of Maine, if you could kindly stop, that'd be just terrific. Just kidding- kind of. But it does look like we're set to receive another dollop of snow this week. Fresh off the heels of a storm that I feel like most weather people got slightly wrong. I mean, I don't know about you all, but we definitely got more snow in our area than was predicted. And, not just by a little, but a whole lot!
WMTW
Remote learning, closings & delays for Maine schools ahead of Thursday's winter weather
PORTLAND, Maine — Closings, delays and switches to remote learning are already being reported for Thursday morning in Maine. Visit this link to view the closings list and refresh that page often for updates.
