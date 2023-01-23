The closure of dozens of local grocery stores in recent years is increasing the number & size of food deserts across the Adirondacks and New York State where families, especially food stamp recipients, face challenges finding fresh, nutritious, locally grown food. Food hubs are trying to help, and Hub on the Hill, in Essex County, is the first food hub in the nation to accept SNAP payments, now, through their online grocery store. Producer Michael Hansen tells us how the move will help many of the people who need that food the most.

ESSEX COUNTY, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO