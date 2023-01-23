Read full article on original website
Longtime Sailing Center Is a Casualty of the Lake Champlain Real Estate Boom
A rising tide of development in northwestern Vermont has claimed a fixture of the Malletts Bay community, the International Sailing Center, which for decades has provided an affordable route for young people to learn how to sail. The sailing center and school is losing its lease and looking for another...
mountainlake.org
Hub on the Hill is the first food hub to accept SNAP payments online
The closure of dozens of local grocery stores in recent years is increasing the number & size of food deserts across the Adirondacks and New York State where families, especially food stamp recipients, face challenges finding fresh, nutritious, locally grown food. Food hubs are trying to help, and Hub on the Hill, in Essex County, is the first food hub in the nation to accept SNAP payments, now, through their online grocery store. Producer Michael Hansen tells us how the move will help many of the people who need that food the most.
Spending a Day Boating on Lake George Just Got Easier
Spending a lazy day on the water will be a whole lot easier in Lake George this summer. Boaters will be able to buy all-day use permits online for the Lake George Islands rather than wasting time going to an island headquarters to purchase in person. "Automating the sales of...
Glens Falls traffic light has temporarily changed
The City of Glens Falls put out an update on downtown traffic, following Wednesday night's winter weather conditions. In an update that the city says does not seem directly tied to the weather, drivers should expect a traffic light change along Ridge Street.
Will NY State Repurpose Iconic Structures in Abondoned Frontier Town? [PICS]
Once a major theme park in the Adirondacks, Frontier Town has been abandoned since 1998. Many kids, now adults, in the Capital Region, remember going to Frontier Town and being trusted back in time to the wild wild west but those are just distant memories. The memories live on, but...
WCAX
Snowstorm covers roads, closes schools
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Snow and some mixed precipitation continue Thursday as the latest in a string of winter storms hits the region. The storm began Wednesday night and led to a messy commute and some scattered power outages. Vermont State Police say between 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., troopers responded to 10 crashes in Chittenden County alone. Police say most of them were on Interstate 89. Troopers say all of them were single-vehicle crashes and that two drivers had to be taken to the hospital.
glensfallschronicle.com
Townhome plan advances for former Mead’s Nursery
Two years ago, when Dick Mead was still living, Foothills Builders LLC signed a contract to purchase the former Mead’s Nursery property on the 11 acres that stretches from Ridge Road to Meadow Brook Road just below Quaker Road in Queensbury. Now the project, which envisions as many as...
Middlebury Campus
Let’s bring panthers back to Vermont
The Jan. 14 issue of The New York Times contains an interesting op-ed entitled: “Cougars Are Heading East. Welcome Them.” Its author, Mark Elbroch, describes the gradual return of big American cats (also known as cougars, mountain lions, pumas or panthers) to their former habitats east of the Mississippi River. He refers to research that indicates there are about “a dozen landscapes large enough to sustain cougars indefinitely” in the Eastern U.S.
WNYT
Washington County family says intersection near high school is dangerous
CAMBRIDGE – If you’re driving sober and alert, there’s no reason why you should get into any trouble on Gilbert Street in Cambridge. So then why are so many drivers getting into trouble there?. Some of the crashes at Gilbert (State Route 313) and South Park Street...
WNYT
Lake George Ice Castles to offer free preview
Operators are opening part of the Lake George Ice Castles for free on Friday and Saturday evening. They’re having a free preview of their Mystic Lake Trail and their new Polar Ice Bar. People will access the trail at the east end of the park, closest to Canada Street.
mychamplainvalley.com
Business owners struggle with new parking policy in Plattsburgh
In October, a new paid parking policy went into effect in the City of Plattsburgh; and a few business owners were worried it would have a negative impact on their business. Now a few months later, some owners said that negative impact came to fruition. The owner of gem goddess...
mynbc5.com
Police investigating after car drives into Family Dollar in Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Police are investigating after a car crashed into a Family Dollar on 357 Cornelia St. in Plattsburgh. There were no injuries in the crash. A store employee confirmed that the store is still open. Police have removed the car. Police told NBC5 that the driver was...
I-89 South reopens after shutdown snarls traffic
Colchester, VT – A section of Interstate 89 South near Colchester and Milton was shut down for more than hour Wednesday evening. The closure of southbound lanes at mile marker 98 was caused by poor weather conditions that led to multiple slide-off accidents. The interstate has reopened just before 6 pm. A camera from the […]
mynbc5.com
Underage teens arrested after allegedly stealing truck in Franklin County, NY
FORT COVINGTON, N.Y. — Two underage teens from Wynantskill were arrested on Thursday after police said they stole a truck and led officers on a pursuit in Fort Covington. New York State Police were informed that the teens, who were not named because of their age, had stolen a Ford F-250.
Crime Pays: Burlington Police Officers Land a Lucrative Side Gig
Off-duty Burlington police officers are providing private security for a Queen City condo complex — even as the police union, chief and mayor have repeatedly complained about a staffing crisis within the department. Members of the Burlington Police Officers' Association report for their eight-hour overnight shifts at the River...
mynbc5.com
Police investigating grand larceny in Williston
WILLISTON, Vt. — Williston Police are reminding residents to lock their car doors after a recent video showed a group of people going through vehicles. A Ring camera video shows the group going through vehicles parked at Finney Crossing on early Sunday morning. Officials also said residents should remove...
WNYT
Man charged with shoplifting $1,600 in goods at Granville Price Chopper
A Washington County man is accused of shoplifting more than $1,600 worth of items from the Price Chopper in Granville, last month. David Bratianu Jr. surrendered on Tuesday, state police told NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Post-Star.
State Wants to Sell Downtown Burlington Office Building
Gov. Phil Scott's administration wants to sell a sprawling state office building in downtown Burlington as part of an ongoing effort to consolidate government operations. The potential sale of 108 Cherry Street, which requires legislative approval, would relocate hundreds of jobs within the Agency of Human Services, including the central offices of the Vermont Department of Health.
newportdispatch.com
2 arrested for stealing guitar, credit card in Rutland
RUTLAND — Police say they have arrested two people in Rutland following a theft that took place last month. On December 18, authorities were notified of a theft complaint on Vale Road. The caller told police that someone had just taken two vintage guitars from his vehicle by breaking...
wwnytv.com
UPDATE: Tupper Lake man charged with making a terroristic threat
TUPPER LAKE, New York (WWNY) - A Tupper Lake man is charged with making a terroristic threat after a standoff with police at a village Stewart’s Shop. David Payrot, 44, is charged with three felonies after Tupper Lake police say he pretended to have an explosive device in a backpack, while holding what appeared to be a detonator device.
