ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
mountainlake.org

Hub on the Hill is the first food hub to accept SNAP payments online

The closure of dozens of local grocery stores in recent years is increasing the number & size of food deserts across the Adirondacks and New York State where families, especially food stamp recipients, face challenges finding fresh, nutritious, locally grown food. Food hubs are trying to help, and Hub on the Hill, in Essex County, is the first food hub in the nation to accept SNAP payments, now, through their online grocery store. Producer Michael Hansen tells us how the move will help many of the people who need that food the most.
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
WCAX

Snowstorm covers roads, closes schools

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Snow and some mixed precipitation continue Thursday as the latest in a string of winter storms hits the region. The storm began Wednesday night and led to a messy commute and some scattered power outages. Vermont State Police say between 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., troopers responded to 10 crashes in Chittenden County alone. Police say most of them were on Interstate 89. Troopers say all of them were single-vehicle crashes and that two drivers had to be taken to the hospital.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
glensfallschronicle.com

Townhome plan advances for former Mead’s Nursery

Two years ago, when Dick Mead was still living, Foothills Builders LLC signed a contract to purchase the former Mead’s Nursery property on the 11 acres that stretches from Ridge Road to Meadow Brook Road just below Quaker Road in Queensbury. Now the project, which envisions as many as...
QUEENSBURY, NY
Middlebury Campus

Let’s bring panthers back to Vermont

The Jan. 14 issue of The New York Times contains an interesting op-ed entitled: “Cougars Are Heading East. Welcome Them.” Its author, Mark Elbroch, describes the gradual return of big American cats (also known as cougars, mountain lions, pumas or panthers) to their former habitats east of the Mississippi River. He refers to research that indicates there are about “a dozen landscapes large enough to sustain cougars indefinitely” in the Eastern U.S.
VERMONT STATE
WNYT

Lake George Ice Castles to offer free preview

Operators are opening part of the Lake George Ice Castles for free on Friday and Saturday evening. They’re having a free preview of their Mystic Lake Trail and their new Polar Ice Bar. People will access the trail at the east end of the park, closest to Canada Street.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
mychamplainvalley.com

Business owners struggle with new parking policy in Plattsburgh

In October, a new paid parking policy went into effect in the City of Plattsburgh; and a few business owners were worried it would have a negative impact on their business. Now a few months later, some owners said that negative impact came to fruition. The owner of gem goddess...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
MyChamplainValley.com

I-89 South reopens after shutdown snarls traffic

Colchester, VT – A section of Interstate 89 South near Colchester and Milton was shut down for more than hour Wednesday evening. The closure of southbound lanes at mile marker 98 was caused by poor weather conditions that led to multiple slide-off accidents. The interstate has reopened just before 6 pm. A camera from the […]
COLCHESTER, VT
mynbc5.com

Police investigating grand larceny in Williston

WILLISTON, Vt. — Williston Police are reminding residents to lock their car doors after a recent video showed a group of people going through vehicles. A Ring camera video shows the group going through vehicles parked at Finney Crossing on early Sunday morning. Officials also said residents should remove...
WILLISTON, VT
sevendaysvt

State Wants to Sell Downtown Burlington Office Building

Gov. Phil Scott's administration wants to sell a sprawling state office building in downtown Burlington as part of an ongoing effort to consolidate government operations. The potential sale of 108 Cherry Street, which requires legislative approval, would relocate hundreds of jobs within the Agency of Human Services, including the central offices of the Vermont Department of Health.
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

2 arrested for stealing guitar, credit card in Rutland

RUTLAND — Police say they have arrested two people in Rutland following a theft that took place last month. On December 18, authorities were notified of a theft complaint on Vale Road. The caller told police that someone had just taken two vintage guitars from his vehicle by breaking...
RUTLAND, VT
wwnytv.com

UPDATE: Tupper Lake man charged with making a terroristic threat

TUPPER LAKE, New York (WWNY) - A Tupper Lake man is charged with making a terroristic threat after a standoff with police at a village Stewart’s Shop. David Payrot, 44, is charged with three felonies after Tupper Lake police say he pretended to have an explosive device in a backpack, while holding what appeared to be a detonator device.
TUPPER LAKE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy