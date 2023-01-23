Read full article on original website
Driver injured after car flips over on I-280 near South SF
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — One driver is injured after a car flipped over on I-280 Friday morning near South San Francisco, California Highway Patrol (CHP) confirmed to KRON4. The car was overturned after a three-car collision around 10 a.m. on the northbound lanes of the highway, according to CHP Officer Mark Andrews. The […]
Hwy 92 reopens in both directions in San Mateo Co. after closure due to storm-related slip out
This slip out is not related to the sinkhole on the highway near Upper State Route 35. There is still two-way traffic control in place.
Lamborghini driver accused of DUI after fiery overnight crash in Petaluma
PETALUMA – A driver in a Lamborghini sports car was arrested on suspicion of DUI following a fiery crash in Petaluma early Friday morning.According to Petaluma Police, officers were called to a traffic collision in the area of Casa Grande Road and Ely Boulevard South around 12:20 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a lime green Lamborghini overturned and fully engulfed in flames. Several other nearby parked vehicles also sustained major damage.Police said an investigation determined that the sports car was traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control at a nearby roundabout before striking the parked vehicles.Officers also...
Lane on I-580 westbound closed due to emergency repairs
TRACY — Caltrans has closed the number two lane on westbound I-580 east of Patterson Pass Road due to the need for emergency repairs.Although the number one lane will remain open, Caltrans says the morning commute for Jan. 26th and 27th will be severely impacted.Travelers should expect delays and search for an alternate route.
Driver involved in crash on Interstate 80 in Richmond hit and killed by another car
RICHMOND -- The driver of a car involved in a collision on eastbound Interstate 80 late Wednesday in Richmond was then struck by a car in the westbound lanes, according to a California Highway Patrol officer.Initial investigation indicates a Mercedes was traveling at an unsafe speed when it rear-ended a Honda in the eastbound lanes and overturned, according to the CHP. Investigators are not yet certain how the driver of the Mercedes -- who died at the scene -- wound up in the westbound lanes where he was struck by a Nissan. Officers responded to reports just before 10:30 p.m. of a collision involving multiple vehicles on the eastbound highway at the off-ramp of the high-occupancy vehicle lane at East Richmond Parkway. The highway wound up being closed in both directions for just under two hours. The CHP contacted the coroner soon after arrival and issued a SigAlert at 10:55 p.m. closing the entire highway. The CHP reopened the eastbound lanes at 11:54 p.m. and the westbound lanes at 12:22 a.m.
2 dead in crash where car burst into flames
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Early Friday morning, the San Jose Police Department investigated a solo car accident in the area of Cottle Road and Blossom Hill Road that killed two people. Around 4:20 a.m., police responded to the scene where they found a Hyundai Sedan, reported stolen Thursday, occupied by a juvenile male driver […]
A close call for some: Drivers ignore roadblocks in San Joaquin County that warns of giant sinkhole
TRACY, Calif. — Residents living near Tracy’s Kasson Road woke up to a shocking sight: A driver had plunged into a nearby sinkhole that was several feet deep. Roadblock signs and large cement blocks were placed on both sides of the road leading up to the large hole, which left residents wondering how and why this happened.
Evacuation warning issued in Vacaville due to ‘hazardous’ road conditions
(KTXL) — An evacuation warning has been issued in parts of Vacaville due to “hazardous” road conditions from the storms, according to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office. — Video Above: Some residents at Acampo mobile home park allowed to return home The sheriff’s office issued an evacuation warning for Gates Canyon Road “above the 2.5-mile […]
Juvenile Arrested After Crashing Stolen Car, Leaving 2 Dead in San Jose
Two people died, and a juvenile driver was arrested after he crashed a stolen vehicle in South San Jose, according to police. At about 4:20 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the area of Cottle and Blossom Hill roads in San Jose on a report of a vehicle crash, police said.
Roads close due to ‘major police activity’ in Oakley
OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) — The City of Oakley announced there is “major police activity” taking place at a busy intersection on Wednesday afternoon, according to a post from the city. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area of Empire Avenue and Laurel Road. The road is...
Two die in San Jose stolen car crash; Teen driver arrested for vehicular manslaughter
SAN JOSE -- Two teenagers were killed and a third arrested for vehicular manslaughter early Friday after the stolen Hyundai Sedan they were in careened out of control at high speed, slammed into a light pole and burst into flames.San Jose police said that approximately 4:20 a.m. officers responded to the area of Cottle Road and Blossom Hill Road to investigate a solo vehicle traffic collision. The preliminary investigation has revealed that a 2018 Hyundai Sedan, reported stolen to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department on January 26, was traveling northbound on Cottle Road at a high rate of speed. Inside...
Three-vehicle crash on I-5 in Sacramento leaves at least 1 dead
SACRAMENTO — At least one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash along Interstate 5 in Sacramento, officials said Thursday evening.The Sacramento Fire Department said the three vehicles collided in the southbound lanes of the freeway near J Street.At least two of the vehicles sustained severe damage.It is unclear if anyone else involved was injured and hospitalized.The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Two dead and a juvenile arrested in stolen vehicle in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)- San Jose Police said a man and woman died after a juvenile male driver hit a light pole, causing the stolen vehicle to "immediately burst into flames." Police responded to the area of Cottle Road and Blossom Hill Road to investigate a single-car crash at around 4:20 a.m. Friday. The 2018 The post Two dead and a juvenile arrested in stolen vehicle in San Jose appeared first on KION546.
In perspective: Big BART Friday delay and other problems
OAKLAND Calif. - BART is back up and running after a maintenance issue forced the shutdown of two lines early this morning, causing major delays and forcing commuters to find another way to get to work. BART has faced challenges and problems in recent weeks. The two big delays on...
Lafayette creek threatens home as backyard washes away
LAFAYETTE, Calif. - A family’s backyard is slowly crumbling away into a creek and they are tied up in a lawsuit with Contra Costa County over who should maintain the deterioration. Brian and Emily Shenson said the recent January storms have made the problem worse and put their home...
Caltrans to close northbound I-680 for 3 weekends for repaving
OAKLAND (CB SF/BCN) – Caltrans announced a major repaving project this week on Interstate Highway 680 that will close the northbound lanes between Sunol and Pleasanton for three consecutive weekends in February, according to Caltrans.The closure will stretch from the Koopman Road on-ramp in Sunol (just north of the state Highway 84 interchange) to Sunol Boulevard in Pleasanton.The schedule for closing the northbound lanes is as follows: 10 p.m. Feb. 3, through 5 a.m. Feb. 6; and10 p.m. Feb. 10, through 5 a.m. Feb. 13.A shorter stretch of the same highway will be closed the following three-day weekend -- the President's...
Stockton Woman Killed in Crash on State Route 12 in Wallace Area
According to the California Highway Patrol, a car crash on SR-12 in Wallace killed a Stockton woman and resulted in the DUI arrest of a driver. The incident was described as a two-vehicle collision that occurred shortly after 11:40 a.m. on State Route 12 at Wards Avenue just south of the Camache Reservoir, officials said.
BART suspends service between Oakland and San Francisco for emergency track repairs
OAKLAND, Calif. - BART on Friday morning had to shut down service between Oakland and San Francisco because of emergency track repairs in downtown Oakland. A maintenance vehicle damaged the track overnight, BART spokesman Jim Allison told KTVU. As of 5:20 a.m., BART suggested commuters figure out another way to...
Unconscious Woman In Vehicle At Shopping Mall No Medical Emergency
Valley Springs, CA – A caller recently reported an unconscious woman inside a parked vehicle at a Valley Springs shopping center, but it was no medical emergency. Calaveras County sheriff’s deputies headed to the Valley Oaks Center strip mall off Highway 26 in Valley Springs. There they found 36-year-old Rehnee Briggs of Lodi slumped over the vehicle’s center console. After waking her, deputies found no medical emergency, but noticed drug paraphernalia on the steering column, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Greg Stark.
Arrest Made in San Francisco Hit-and-Run Fatality Accident
Two Accidents by Same Driver in the Mission District Cause Fatality and Injuries. A driver in a fatality accident was placed under arrest after being involved in two separate collisions in the Mission District of San Francisco. The collisions resulted in injuries and one fatality on January 22. The initial accident occurred at the 16th Street intersection with Capp Street around 2:11 a.m. and involved a pedestrian, according to the San Francisco Police Department.
