Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
Where to Watch 'Living' Starring Bill Nighy: Showtimes and Streaming Status
The Oscar nominees are in and among the prestigious selection within the Best Actor category is none other than first-time contender Bill Nighy for his lead role in Living. The film is an adaptation of Akira Kurosawa's drama, Ikiru, and derived from Leo Tolstoy's novel entitled The Death of Ivan Ilyich. In it, Nighy plays a civil servant that is forced to reevaluate his life choices after receiving a terminal prognosis in 1950s Britain. Similarly to the postwar reconstruction that took place during the period depicted in this film, the protagonist undergoes a moment of personal growth as he strives to do something great with nearly no time left on the biological clock. Its deeply moving storyline and acting have allowed Living to continue winning audiences over for practically a year. This extended-release circuit has allowed the film to remain a sought-after watch for moviegoers that are also interested in the awards season. If you are looking to watch this Academy Award nominee before the ceremony takes place, then here is a guide to help you know when and where you can see this existentialist masterpiece.
Collider
What's New on Amazon Prime Video in February 2023
Amazon Prime Video has plenty of exciting titles coming this February from some of your favorite comfort films, new seasons of hit shows, exciting new series and films, and a batch of theatrical movies from 2022. The hit comedy series Harlem will be returning for a second season as Camille and her friends try to navigate their love lives and their personal lives in the New York neighborhood. The Orlando Bloom-Cara Delevingne fantasy series Carnival Row will be debuting its second and final season on Prime Video as well. Two Time Academy Award Winner Christoph Waltz will be starring in the dark workplace satire The Consultant which could be Prime Video's answer to Severance. Alison Brie, Jay Ellis, and Kiersey Clemmons will star in the romcom Somebody I Used to Know from director Dave Franco. Recent films such as the Idris Elba survival thriller Beast, the polarizing slasher finale Halloween Ends, George Miller's trippy genie tale Three Thousand Years of Longing, and the sleeper horror hit Smile will also all be making their way to Prime Video in February.
Collider
‘Maybe I Do’ Review: Susan Sarandon and Diane Keaton Carry This Unconventional Rom-Com
Maybe I Do, a romantic comedy from the mind of Boy Meets World creator Michael Jacobs, centers around a young couple, Michelle (Emma Roberts) and Allen (Luke Bracey), as an awkward incident at her best friend's wedding leads Michelle to give Allen an ultimatum—24 hours to decide if their relationship is heading down the aisle or not. Thanks to a suggestion from her father, Michelle decides that in that one-day window, they should have dinner with both sets of their parents to really see if their families should be bound together forever in holy matrimony. The hitch comes from a Crazy, Stupid, Love-style twist: their parents are already having affairs with each other.
Collider
10 Great M. Night Shyamalan Films to Watch Before 'Knock at the Cabin'
M. Night Shyamalan is easily one of the most influential filmmakers of the generation. The multihyphenate film industry extraordinaire is best known for his eerie, contemporary supernatural thriller films with twist endings. His movies truly make audiences think and often catch them off-guard. His newest, upcoming movie is Knock at...
Collider
Carol Burnett To Celebrate 90th Birthday with Special 'Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love'
Comedy icon, actress, and writer Carol Burnett will be celebrating her birthday this year with a special feature show. The 2-hour show will air on NBC on Wednesday, April 26, as the comedian celebrates turning 90. The special feature is titled Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love, and it will feature an A-list lineup of musical performances and special guests.
Collider
The Best Romantic Comedy of Each Decade Since the 1930s
Although the genre is popular year-round, Valentine's Day is the perfect time to reflect on some of the most memorable romantic comedies ever made. The formula is quite simple. A man or woman is either looking for love or has absolutely no interest in finding love. After a series of events, some hilarious and some heart-wrenching, the protagonist finds their happily ever after.
Collider
Andrea Riseborough's Oscar Nomination Sparks Controversy in Hollywood
Last week, awards season aficionados and fans were surprised with a particular nominee for this year’s Academy Awards. While most of us considered Viola Davis a shoo-in for the Lead Actress category due to her performance in the epic blockbuster The Woman King, as well as a possible nod to Danielle Deadwyler for playing the title character in the real-life based drama Till, we got a surprising nomination for British star Andrea Riseborough. The nod champions her powerful performance in To Leslie — but that nod prompted some discussions about breaking Academy Award rules, privilege, and the blurry lines of film campaigns at the Oscars.
Collider
10 Best Oscars Hosts of the 21st Century, Ranked
With the 2023 Oscars on the horizon, it is important to remember some of the greatest moments from previous years. Every Oscars Awards Show needs a host (or in some cases, hosts), and the best of the best in the entertainment industry are vetted to have the coveted position. Usually,...
Collider
'Infinity Pool' Ending Explained: Alexander Skarsgård Gets Wet
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the film Infinity Pool.What does it mean to lose touch with your humanity? Does it mean becoming cruel and leaving behind any compassion? Did you even really have any moral characteristics to begin with or was it just an act that would fall apart when you got the first taste of something different? These are the questions that are posed in writer-director Brandon Cronenberg’s Infinity Pool which, rather definitively, provides a series of increasingly bleak and brutal answers to each one of them. Similar in many ways to his previous film, 2020’s Possessor, it is a hallucinogenic meditation on violence and the parts of ourselves that we lose when we become bathed in the blood of those we destroy. Its central characters, rather than be repulsed by this, become drawn to getting more and more for them to consume. Diving into how this all plays out requires going all the way to the end, so prepare for spoilers ahead.
Collider
Rick Riordan Teases What to Expect From 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians'
Percy Jackson and the Olympians creator Rick Riordan has hinted at what is to come in the 2024 Disney+ series, and revealed what it is like working with Adam Copeland, who will portray Ares in the series. “Focal an lae: coraí, wrestler, one who practices the sport of coraíocht. I’m...
Collider
10 Best Westerns Nominated for the Best Picture Oscar, According to IMDb
Since 1929, the Oscars have been the most glamorous and prestigious event in the movie industry. For decades, cinephiles have been excited to find out what the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences will recognize as the best movie of each year. As the quintessential American film genre, the...
Collider
Watch the First Episode of 'The Last of Us' for Free
Originally seen as something of a gamble for HBO, the bet has paid off as The Last of Us has set pop culture alight and garnered record numbers of viewers on HBO Max, with the premiere episode reaching over 18 million viewers since its original airing just over a week ago. The series scored the network's second-biggest premiere of the decade, with the adaptation of the acclaimed video game garnering a 22% growth in viewership from episode 1 to episode 2 of the series, which is the largest growth of any HBO original drama in its first two weeks.
Collider
The Oscars Needs to Fix Its Addiction to Biopics
This past Tuesday morning, the Oscar nominations hit the internet once again, and like always, there was a biopic being celebrated among the rest of the films, a tradition that must be broken once and for all. This is not to say that all biopics are bad, but a majority of the time, they are formulaic, schmaltzy, and/or depressing films that don't end up bringing anything fresh to the table. This year's biographical film of choice is Elvis, a film that brings Baz Luhrmann's bombastic visual style into the equation, with the rapid-fire editing, and operatic nature that his films typically boast; yet it does nothing innovative for the typical biopic narrative. It's not a bad film necessarily, but it would be a stretch to say the film deserves all eight of its Oscar nominations. That's just how the Academy treats these types of films though, but should they? Or does the consistent appraisal of showy biopics routinely shut out other films that are more deserving of the awards season spotlight?
Collider
Ralph Ineson Cast as Demon in Russell Crowe-Led 'The Pope's Exorcist'
The cast for the upcoming horror film, The Pope's Exorcist grows more prominent as an exclusive via Bloody Disgusting reports that Ralph Ineson, best known for starring in films such as The Witch, will be lending his voice to the upcoming movie's demonic entity. Additional details about his role in the movie have yet to be revealed. However, the film will be based on the real-life Catholic priest, Father Gabriele Amorth, who performed thousands of exorcisms for the Vatican during his life.
Collider
Taylor Sheridan's 'Lioness' Adds Michael Kelly
The Lioness pride just keeps growing and growing. In addition to the star-studded cast of Morgan Freeman, Nicole Kidman, and Zoe Saldaña, Michael Kelly joins the ranks of the newest highly-anticipated Taylor Sheridan show. Lioness is based on a real-life CIA program, and follows Cruz Manuelos, played by Laysla...
Collider
Jack McBrayer Joins 'Call Me Kat' as the New Baker for the Cat Café
A new baker is stepping in to fill the void left by Leslie Jordan's Phil in the Fox sitcom Call Me Kat. 30 Rock alum Jack McBrayer will step in for the foreseeable future as Gideon, a delightful Amish man who's experiencing much of the outside world for the first time and will now be manning the oven at Kat's (Mayim Bialik) cat café. With the announcement came a short teaser that sees Kat introducing Gideon to her friends at a bar where he quickly shows off that he has no filter.
Comments / 0