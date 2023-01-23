Read full article on original website
The 9 Best Computer Screen Movies, From 'Missing' to 'The Collingswood Story'
Also known as screenlife, computer screen movies are a genre of found footage in which the story takes place entirely on, well, a computer screen. Think of Skype chats, Facebook and Instagram profiles, video streams… Yeah, granted, it doesn’t sound that exciting. However, you really shouldn’t judge a laptop by its case: usually sorted into the horror or thriller genres, computer screen movies can be extremely compelling and fun to watch. The most recent film to prove the nay-sayers wrong is the critically acclaimed Missing, a gripping story about a young girl trying to find her mother, who disappeared overseas. But this spiritual sequel to 2018’s Searching - yet another awesome screenlife flick - is far from being the only good example of its kind. Here are 9 amazing computer screen movies that will make you realize that your computer can be a lot more interesting (and scary!) than you thought.
'Tomb Raider' Film in Development at Amazon
Following on from today's earlier news that Amazon had commissioned a television adaptation of the hit video game series Tomb Raider from acclaimed writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge, The Hollywood Reporter is now expanding on that story by revealing that the 'massive rights deal' will also include at least one video game, and a new Tomb Raider feature film.
'John Wick: Chapter 4' Total Film Covers Show Off Globe-Trotting Cast
Keanu Reeves' über-cool hitman who just can't seem to retire is back. John Wick: Chapter 4 comes roaring into cinemas in March, and to mark the arrival of the film, Reeves and the rest of the all-star cast appear together in some glossy new images in front of historical landmarks, teasing the film's globe-trotting story. The images, shared by Total Film, will grace the standard and subscriber editions of the publication's next magazine and feature franchise favorites and new stars alike.
‘Things Took A Romantic Turn’: Jennifer Hudson & Common Secretly Dating Months After Portraying On-Screen Lovers In Action-Thriller Movie: Sources
Jennifer Hudson and Common have gone from chums and colleagues to much more, RadarOnline.com has learned. “They’ve known each other for years," said an insider of the Dreamgirls star, 41, and the rapper (aka Lonnie Lynn), 50, who costar in the upcoming thriller Breathe. “Things took a romantic turn while they were filming in Philadelphia over the summer,” said an insider. “When the day’s shoot wrapped, they’d always find their way to each other’s side.”As RadarOnline.com first reported, the two were spotted over the summer at a romantic dinner in Philly. One witness told Deuxmoi the two were “cozy and...
‘Maybe I Do’ Review: Susan Sarandon and Diane Keaton Carry This Unconventional Rom-Com
Maybe I Do, a romantic comedy from the mind of Boy Meets World creator Michael Jacobs, centers around a young couple, Michelle (Emma Roberts) and Allen (Luke Bracey), as an awkward incident at her best friend's wedding leads Michelle to give Allen an ultimatum—24 hours to decide if their relationship is heading down the aisle or not. Thanks to a suggestion from her father, Michelle decides that in that one-day window, they should have dinner with both sets of their parents to really see if their families should be bound together forever in holy matrimony. The hitch comes from a Crazy, Stupid, Love-style twist: their parents are already having affairs with each other.
‘The Strays’ Trailer Reveals a Woman’s Unsettling Suburban Nightmare
Netflix has debuted an unsettling first trailer for the upcoming The Strays, a U.K.-set horror film about an upper-middle-class woman whose perfectly tailored life is ripped to shreds by the arrival of two shadowy figures in her town. Ashley Madekwe stars as Neve, who leads an idyllic life in the suburbs with her loving family, and works a fulfilling job at a private school. But when she begins to notice a strange man and woman appear unexpectedly at odd moments, she starts to doubt her sanity. Of course, she turns to her family and friends for assistance, but Neve is helpless when they hesitate to believe her. The tone is consistently eerie, and towards the latter half of the trailer, slightly surrealist.
Where to Watch 'Living' Starring Bill Nighy: Showtimes and Streaming Status
The Oscar nominees are in and among the prestigious selection within the Best Actor category is none other than first-time contender Bill Nighy for his lead role in Living. The film is an adaptation of Akira Kurosawa's drama, Ikiru, and derived from Leo Tolstoy's novel entitled The Death of Ivan Ilyich. In it, Nighy plays a civil servant that is forced to reevaluate his life choices after receiving a terminal prognosis in 1950s Britain. Similarly to the postwar reconstruction that took place during the period depicted in this film, the protagonist undergoes a moment of personal growth as he strives to do something great with nearly no time left on the biological clock. Its deeply moving storyline and acting have allowed Living to continue winning audiences over for practically a year. This extended-release circuit has allowed the film to remain a sought-after watch for moviegoers that are also interested in the awards season. If you are looking to watch this Academy Award nominee before the ceremony takes place, then here is a guide to help you know when and where you can see this existentialist masterpiece.
Angela Bassett Redefined What a Marvel Movie Performance Can Be
The Oscars have slowly, but surely, warmed up to the changing trends of pop culture. Especially when it comes to the superhero movie. The Academy moved to expand the list of Best Picture nominees in the wake of The Dark Knight's success, and at the 2019 ceremony Black Panther was up for multiple nominations — including Best Picture! It ultimately walked away with three awards, and now its sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is also in the Oscars race. Much of the discussion has revolved around Angela Bassett's turn as Queen Ramonda — and for good reason, as it's the entire center around which the film revolves.
Legendary Eddie Murphy Movie Roles to Catch Before 'You People'
Eddie Murphy has been a comedic force of nature ever since he became the youngest cast member of Saturday Night Live in 1980 when he was just nineteen-years-old. The comedic actor quickly transitioned into film roles and almost immediately became one of the biggest, most bankable stars in Hollywood. Although he has found much of his success within the comedy genre, Murphy hasn't been afraid to step outside his comfort zone throughout his career and take on more dramatic roles. With his newest movie,You People out on Netflix today, here is a list of his top films.
Adam Lambert, Emilia Jones, Scoot McNairy & 'Fairyland's Director on the Importance of Telling This Emotional Story | Sundance 2023
In writer-director Andrew Durham’s feature directorial debut, Fairyland, Emilia Jones plays Alysia Abbott, a young girl being raised by her single father in the ‘70s. Based on the memoir of the same title, and author and real-life Alysia, Fairyland tells a “parallel coming-of-age story,” as Durham describes it, of the father-daughter relationship between Alysia and Steve Abbott (Scoot McNairy), a man navigating the queer community of ‘70s San Francisco, and all the new freedoms it has to offer. While simultaneously raising his daughter and attempting to experience his new life, Steve encourages Alysia to embrace her passions, while doing the same.
What's New on Amazon Prime Video in February 2023
Amazon Prime Video has plenty of exciting titles coming this February from some of your favorite comfort films, new seasons of hit shows, exciting new series and films, and a batch of theatrical movies from 2022. The hit comedy series Harlem will be returning for a second season as Camille and her friends try to navigate their love lives and their personal lives in the New York neighborhood. The Orlando Bloom-Cara Delevingne fantasy series Carnival Row will be debuting its second and final season on Prime Video as well. Two Time Academy Award Winner Christoph Waltz will be starring in the dark workplace satire The Consultant which could be Prime Video's answer to Severance. Alison Brie, Jay Ellis, and Kiersey Clemmons will star in the romcom Somebody I Used to Know from director Dave Franco. Recent films such as the Idris Elba survival thriller Beast, the polarizing slasher finale Halloween Ends, George Miller's trippy genie tale Three Thousand Years of Longing, and the sleeper horror hit Smile will also all be making their way to Prime Video in February.
10 Great M. Night Shyamalan Films to Watch Before 'Knock at the Cabin'
M. Night Shyamalan is easily one of the most influential filmmakers of the generation. The multihyphenate film industry extraordinaire is best known for his eerie, contemporary supernatural thriller films with twist endings. His movies truly make audiences think and often catch them off-guard. His newest, upcoming movie is Knock at...
'The Last of Us' Makes Zombies... Beautiful?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 2 of The Last of Us.From those in 1968's Night of the Living Dead to ones featured in modern zombie staples like 28 Days Later and The Walking Dead, zombies, whether fast or slow, intelligent or mindless, have always had one thing in common; they are hideous. As a quintessential cinema monster, zombies have always occupied a top position in horror's most disgusting, fear-inducing, and physically repulsive villains.
Why the Opening Scenes of 'The Last of Us' Are So Important
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Last of Us. The Last of Us certainly has its work cut out for it when it comes to world-building. It needs to set up the intricate ins and outs of an entire alternate reality quickly while still seamlessly easing us into the complex heart of the story. Yet, in just the first two episodes, viewers have gotten a lot of information in a way that has felt organic; we barely even noticed them delivering it to us.
Andrea Riseborough’s Best Roles: Where You’ve Seen Her Before 'To Leslie'
All your favorite actresses have one thing in common: they campaigned for Andrea Riseborough to get an Oscar nomination for her performance in the indie film To Leslie. The film itself was too small to fund a For Your Consideration campaign, but Riseborough’s powerful portrayal got enough traction from her peers to secure her the nod. The nomination came as a surprise to many, especially those who aren’t familiar with her work. But Riseborough has been a consistent working actress for almost twenty years, so even if you’ve never heard of her before, you’ve definitely seen her face. To jog your memory, here are Andrea Riseborough’s best and most notable roles.
The Best Romantic Comedy of Each Decade Since the 1930s
Although the genre is popular year-round, Valentine's Day is the perfect time to reflect on some of the most memorable romantic comedies ever made. The formula is quite simple. A man or woman is either looking for love or has absolutely no interest in finding love. After a series of events, some hilarious and some heart-wrenching, the protagonist finds their happily ever after.
10 Best Oscars Hosts of the 21st Century, Ranked
With the 2023 Oscars on the horizon, it is important to remember some of the greatest moments from previous years. Every Oscars Awards Show needs a host (or in some cases, hosts), and the best of the best in the entertainment industry are vetted to have the coveted position. Usually,...
'Infinity Pool' Ending Explained: Alexander Skarsgård Gets Wet
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the film Infinity Pool.What does it mean to lose touch with your humanity? Does it mean becoming cruel and leaving behind any compassion? Did you even really have any moral characteristics to begin with or was it just an act that would fall apart when you got the first taste of something different? These are the questions that are posed in writer-director Brandon Cronenberg’s Infinity Pool which, rather definitively, provides a series of increasingly bleak and brutal answers to each one of them. Similar in many ways to his previous film, 2020’s Possessor, it is a hallucinogenic meditation on violence and the parts of ourselves that we lose when we become bathed in the blood of those we destroy. Its central characters, rather than be repulsed by this, become drawn to getting more and more for them to consume. Diving into how this all plays out requires going all the way to the end, so prepare for spoilers ahead.
'RRR' Proves We Need an Oscar for Best Stunts
Perhaps no other film made as much of an impact in 2022 than S S Rajamouli's RRR. With its combination of intense action sequences, dance sequences, and anything-goes mentality it was a major cultural phenomenon, rivaled only by Everything Everywhere All At Once. So when the film entered the Academy Awards conversation, hopes were high. However, RRR has only scored one nomintation for Best Song with "Naatu Naatu". And while it's a good song, the music isn't what drew audiences to RRR - it's the action. This slight once again proves that the Oscars need to evolve, and the first step is introducing a new category for stuntwork.
Ashley Johnson’s Pike Remains the ‘Vox Machina’ MVP
Editor's note: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1 to 3 of The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2.A little gnome with a giant heart. That's an expedited summary of Pike Trickfoot (Ashley Johnson), one of the seven characters leading Prime Video's animated series The Legend of Vox Machina. The holy healer's Season 1 arc saw her torn between her faith and her friends before realizing the two weren’t so incompatible after all. Season 2's debut episodes don't waste a second before once again tossing Vox Machina to the very bloody wolves — or, in this case, dragons — and this time, Pike's valiant nature unites the emotionally scattered group with an unhesitating clarity of purpose.
