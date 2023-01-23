Amazon Prime Video has plenty of exciting titles coming this February from some of your favorite comfort films, new seasons of hit shows, exciting new series and films, and a batch of theatrical movies from 2022. The hit comedy series Harlem will be returning for a second season as Camille and her friends try to navigate their love lives and their personal lives in the New York neighborhood. The Orlando Bloom-Cara Delevingne fantasy series Carnival Row will be debuting its second and final season on Prime Video as well. Two Time Academy Award Winner Christoph Waltz will be starring in the dark workplace satire The Consultant which could be Prime Video's answer to Severance. Alison Brie, Jay Ellis, and Kiersey Clemmons will star in the romcom Somebody I Used to Know from director Dave Franco. Recent films such as the Idris Elba survival thriller Beast, the polarizing slasher finale Halloween Ends, George Miller's trippy genie tale Three Thousand Years of Longing, and the sleeper horror hit Smile will also all be making their way to Prime Video in February.

