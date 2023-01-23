Read full article on original website
‘Maybe I Do’ Review: Susan Sarandon and Diane Keaton Carry This Unconventional Rom-Com
Maybe I Do, a romantic comedy from the mind of Boy Meets World creator Michael Jacobs, centers around a young couple, Michelle (Emma Roberts) and Allen (Luke Bracey), as an awkward incident at her best friend's wedding leads Michelle to give Allen an ultimatum—24 hours to decide if their relationship is heading down the aisle or not. Thanks to a suggestion from her father, Michelle decides that in that one-day window, they should have dinner with both sets of their parents to really see if their families should be bound together forever in holy matrimony. The hitch comes from a Crazy, Stupid, Love-style twist: their parents are already having affairs with each other.
Andrea Riseborough’s Best Roles: Where You’ve Seen Her Before 'To Leslie'
All your favorite actresses have one thing in common: they campaigned for Andrea Riseborough to get an Oscar nomination for her performance in the indie film To Leslie. The film itself was too small to fund a For Your Consideration campaign, but Riseborough’s powerful portrayal got enough traction from her peers to secure her the nod. The nomination came as a surprise to many, especially those who aren’t familiar with her work. But Riseborough has been a consistent working actress for almost twenty years, so even if you’ve never heard of her before, you’ve definitely seen her face. To jog your memory, here are Andrea Riseborough’s best and most notable roles.
From 'Thor' to 'Beverly Hills Cop': The 10 Best Fish-Out-Of-Water Characters To Hit the Big Screen
A fish-out-of-water is a character placed far out of their element to watch them adapt. Most often crafted for comedic effect, a character's upbringing and understanding of the world are very different from what they experience in their journey. At first glance, the character sticks out like a sore thumb, but as their arc develops, their personality and differences rub off on the world they visit.
'John Wick: Chapter 4' Total Film Covers Show Off Globe-Trotting Cast
Keanu Reeves' über-cool hitman who just can't seem to retire is back. John Wick: Chapter 4 comes roaring into cinemas in March, and to mark the arrival of the film, Reeves and the rest of the all-star cast appear together in some glossy new images in front of historical landmarks, teasing the film's globe-trotting story. The images, shared by Total Film, will grace the standard and subscriber editions of the publication's next magazine and feature franchise favorites and new stars alike.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss reportedly had a hard time during Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘toxic workplace’ scandal
It is always hard when your workplace is in turmoil, but when you work for one of the most recognizable tv figures and popular tv shows, it adds an extra layer of worrisome. According to Todrick Hall, this might have happened to Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who worked as...
Adam Lambert, Emilia Jones, Scoot McNairy & 'Fairyland's Director on the Importance of Telling This Emotional Story | Sundance 2023
In writer-director Andrew Durham’s feature directorial debut, Fairyland, Emilia Jones plays Alysia Abbott, a young girl being raised by her single father in the ‘70s. Based on the memoir of the same title, and author and real-life Alysia, Fairyland tells a “parallel coming-of-age story,” as Durham describes it, of the father-daughter relationship between Alysia and Steve Abbott (Scoot McNairy), a man navigating the queer community of ‘70s San Francisco, and all the new freedoms it has to offer. While simultaneously raising his daughter and attempting to experience his new life, Steve encourages Alysia to embrace her passions, while doing the same.
10 Great M. Night Shyamalan Films to Watch Before 'Knock at the Cabin'
M. Night Shyamalan is easily one of the most influential filmmakers of the generation. The multihyphenate film industry extraordinaire is best known for his eerie, contemporary supernatural thriller films with twist endings. His movies truly make audiences think and often catch them off-guard. His newest, upcoming movie is Knock at...
Angela Bassett Redefined What a Marvel Movie Performance Can Be
The Oscars have slowly, but surely, warmed up to the changing trends of pop culture. Especially when it comes to the superhero movie. The Academy moved to expand the list of Best Picture nominees in the wake of The Dark Knight's success, and at the 2019 ceremony Black Panther was up for multiple nominations — including Best Picture! It ultimately walked away with three awards, and now its sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is also in the Oscars race. Much of the discussion has revolved around Angela Bassett's turn as Queen Ramonda — and for good reason, as it's the entire center around which the film revolves.
‘The Strays’ Trailer Reveals a Woman’s Unsettling Suburban Nightmare
Netflix has debuted an unsettling first trailer for the upcoming The Strays, a U.K.-set horror film about an upper-middle-class woman whose perfectly tailored life is ripped to shreds by the arrival of two shadowy figures in her town. Ashley Madekwe stars as Neve, who leads an idyllic life in the suburbs with her loving family, and works a fulfilling job at a private school. But when she begins to notice a strange man and woman appear unexpectedly at odd moments, she starts to doubt her sanity. Of course, she turns to her family and friends for assistance, but Neve is helpless when they hesitate to believe her. The tone is consistently eerie, and towards the latter half of the trailer, slightly surrealist.
'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' Director Explains Why Tigger Isn't in the Horror Film
Now that some beloved children's stories have entered the public domain, some filmmakers have taken advantage of the opportunity to give them a different and twisted take. Different from the duo we all grew to love, Winnie the Pooh and Piglet will now be murdering people for their next meal in the forthcoming slasher film, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. While some of A.A. Milne's characters appear to be receiving sinister treatment, the director behind the film explained why the enthusiastic Tigger won't be joining the two anthropomorphic characters in a murder spree.
10 Best Limited Series With Five Episodes Or Less
Most limited or miniseries have eight to ten episodes, which can often seem dragged out if the story doesn't have much to offer. However, more shows today boast fewer episodes, making the story more impactful. Black Bird is a recent outstanding example of six perfectly balanced episodes that don't rush or drag out the story.
‘You People’ Review: Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill Face Off in Mediocre ‘Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner’ Update
Kenya Barris made a name for himself by creating black-ish, a surprisingly nuanced look at what it's like to be Black in America, explored through the prism of a broadcast network sitcom. For eight seasons, Barris’s show was able to tackle difficult topics like police brutality, the 2016 presidential election, and racism within the span of a little over twenty minutes delicately and with insight.
The 9 Best Computer Screen Movies, From 'Missing' to 'The Collingswood Story'
Also known as screenlife, computer screen movies are a genre of found footage in which the story takes place entirely on, well, a computer screen. Think of Skype chats, Facebook and Instagram profiles, video streams… Yeah, granted, it doesn’t sound that exciting. However, you really shouldn’t judge a laptop by its case: usually sorted into the horror or thriller genres, computer screen movies can be extremely compelling and fun to watch. The most recent film to prove the nay-sayers wrong is the critically acclaimed Missing, a gripping story about a young girl trying to find her mother, who disappeared overseas. But this spiritual sequel to 2018’s Searching - yet another awesome screenlife flick - is far from being the only good example of its kind. Here are 9 amazing computer screen movies that will make you realize that your computer can be a lot more interesting (and scary!) than you thought.
'Escape To The Country' Is Your New Favorite BritBox Obsession
There is a list of TV shows, or kinds of TV shows, that are on free-to-air that makes you wonder who tunes into them every week. The conclusion is usually "your grandma," in the nicest way possible, and house-hunting shows are close to the top of that list. The many variations of House Hunters, Grand Designs, Lakefront Bargain Hunt, all shows with a similar formula that turns the camera on one of the more tedious parts on finding a place to live. Retirees and first-time house-buyers, going from house to house and discussing their strengths and weaknesses, and seeing if it fits within their budget.
How Does 'Wolf Pack' Tie Into 'Teen Wolf'?
Wolf Pack, a new series on Paramount+ from Teen Wolf and Criminal Minds creator Jeff Davis, follows four teenagers — Everett Lang (Armani Jackson), Blake Navarro (Bella Shepard), and twins Luna (Chloe Rose Robertson) and Harlan Briggs (Tyler Lawrence Gray) — as their lives are forever changed in the midst of California wildfires. While Luna and Harlan have known they were werewolves since they were born, a twist of fate leaves Everett and Blake with bites that begin the transformation. Meanwhile, Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s Sarah Michelle Gellar returns to television as Kristin Ramsey, an investigator trying to determine the cause of the wildfires. She has her sights set on these teens as her way to find the arsonist. Ultimately, the series has a large story to tackle with the potential to provide great storytelling going forward.
Ralph Ineson Cast as Demon in Russell Crowe-Led 'The Pope's Exorcist'
The cast for the upcoming horror film, The Pope's Exorcist grows more prominent as an exclusive via Bloody Disgusting reports that Ralph Ineson, best known for starring in films such as The Witch, will be lending his voice to the upcoming movie's demonic entity. Additional details about his role in the movie have yet to be revealed. However, the film will be based on the real-life Catholic priest, Father Gabriele Amorth, who performed thousands of exorcisms for the Vatican during his life.
Why Changing [SPOILER]'s Death in 'The Last of Us' Just Makes Sense
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 2 of The Last of Us.The Last of Us is a series about loss and how you learn to carry on from it, so it’s only fitting that the story is filled with some gut-wrenching deaths. Sarah’s (Nico Parker) death in the prologue is perhaps the most iconic for the devastation it causes characters and players alike but there’s another, crucial and impactful death that takes place early on in the story: Tess (Anna Torv). Her death serves as a catalyst to get the rest of the story moving, a force that drives Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) together, and imparts the quintessential message of the story to, in Tess’s words, "save who you can save."
What's New on Amazon Prime Video in February 2023
Amazon Prime Video has plenty of exciting titles coming this February from some of your favorite comfort films, new seasons of hit shows, exciting new series and films, and a batch of theatrical movies from 2022. The hit comedy series Harlem will be returning for a second season as Camille and her friends try to navigate their love lives and their personal lives in the New York neighborhood. The Orlando Bloom-Cara Delevingne fantasy series Carnival Row will be debuting its second and final season on Prime Video as well. Two Time Academy Award Winner Christoph Waltz will be starring in the dark workplace satire The Consultant which could be Prime Video's answer to Severance. Alison Brie, Jay Ellis, and Kiersey Clemmons will star in the romcom Somebody I Used to Know from director Dave Franco. Recent films such as the Idris Elba survival thriller Beast, the polarizing slasher finale Halloween Ends, George Miller's trippy genie tale Three Thousand Years of Longing, and the sleeper horror hit Smile will also all be making their way to Prime Video in February.
10 Highest-Grossing Television Shows of All Time
Over the years, many television shows and sitcoms have been made for our entertainment. While some have garnered a niche fan base, others have turned into money-making engines. The shows that usually generate the most revenue are those with a broader reach audience and accessible to a person of any age.
‘Titans’ Ending Means We Lose More On-Screen Superhero Diversity
The many changes in the world of DC Comics' live-action properties have claimed more victims. Titans and Doom Patrol will both be concluding with their respective second parts of Season 4. The writing was perhaps on the Bat-Signal, but the loss of both shows, especially Titans, is another blow to diversity in the superhero landscape.
