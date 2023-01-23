Cleveland Hopkins airport welcomed 8.7 million passengers in 2022, still down from pre-pandemic years

Read full article on original website
How Northeast Ohio home prices have changed over the last decade: The Wake Up for Friday, Jan. 27, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. If you own a home – or one day want to – you care about real estate. How much is your house worth? How much did your neighbor’s house sell...
Ex-MetroHealth chief adminstrative officer will be paid entire 2023 salary; other execs promised $350K for staying on this year
CLEVELAND, Ohio — MetroHealth plans to pay four executives a total of $350,000 if they stay on through this year. And the health system agreed to pay the former chief administrative officer her full 2023 salary of more than $500,000, even though she left the system in December. Jane...
Goodyear will cut 5% of its salaried workforce, citing weak tire demand and inflation
AKRON, Ohio — Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co is laying off employees and cutting costs in response to weak demand for new tires and higher costs. The Akron-based tire company announced Friday morning that it would cut about 500 positions, approximately 5% of its salaried global workforce. Spokesman Doug Grassian said approximately 90 salaried workers in Akron will be laid off.
NOACA serious about connecting downtown Cleveland with Cuyahoga Valley National Park via Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Regional planners have dreamed for more than two decades about connecting downtown Cleveland to Cuyahoga Valley National Park via the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad. But while previous attempts failed, the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency is getting serious about a new effort. At a meeting Thursday...
The apocalyptic video of the December turnpike crash scene is almost unimaginable: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Snow swirled, wind pummeled and temperatures plunged two days before Christmas, when dozens of semi trucks and cars collided on the Ohio Turnpike. More than 40 vehicles crashed in the pile-up, which killed four people and injured 73 around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 23. We’re talking about the body cam footage from State Highway Patrol troopers, as they walked through the aftermath, on Today in Ohio.
Cuyahoga County still yellow, but Lorain, Medina, Summit, Portage now green for low COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County remained classified yellow for medium COVID-19 concern, but four Greater Cleveland counties were classified green for low COVID-19 spread on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Lorain County, which was previously designated yellow, for moderate COVID-19 spread, joined Medina, Portage...
Sherwin-Williams sees economy worsening
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Sherwin-Williams Co. is expecting “a very challenging demand environment in 2023,” CEO John Morikis told securities analysts on Thursday. The Cleveland-based paint maker reported record sales of $22.1 billion in 2022, up 11% from 2021, and net income of $2 billion, or $7.72 a diluted share, up more than 8% from the prior year on Thursday.
Orchids Forever show opens this weekend at Cleveland Botanical Garden
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The 17th annual orchid show – Orchids Forever – opens Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Cleveland Botanical Garden. This year’s show theme is “Immersed in Color” and will include 3,000 orchids -- 100 different types -- from around the world. They will be on display through Sunday, March 12. Tickets are on sale at holdenfg.org.
An education in Thomas Edison’s early life, at his birthplace home in Milan, Ohio
MILAN, Ohio – More than 40 years after he invented the light bulb, Thomas Edison returned to his boyhood home in northern Ohio and, as day turned to night, asked his sister to turn on the lights. There’s no electricity, she told him. “He was aghast,” said tour guide...
Cuyahoga’s Board of Revision accepting property valuation complaints through March 31
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Property owners who wish to challenge their property valuations for the 2022 tax year can file their complaints with the Cuyahoga County Board of Revision through March 31. Residents can file online through the board’s website, https://cuyahogacounty.us/bor, using a valid email address to bypass the notary requirement....
See morning snowfall totals across Greater Cleveland; highest amounts in Medina, Summit counties
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Just light snow blanketed parts of Northeast Ohio early Wednesday, though more could be on the way. The late morning update of the winter weather advisory from the National Weather Service calls another 1 to 3 inches, with the highest amounts in extreme Northeast Ohio. The advisory runs through 4 p.m.
Some notes for my white readers, ready to better understand other ethnic groups: Nancy Kelsey
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Circa 2002, riding around in my first car, I proudly displayed a Salvadoran flag hanging from my rearview mirror. It was a reminder of my mother’s struggle. This year, I enter 2023 as a 40-year-old, and I am sad to say the U.S. so feels like it has regressed in how it views race that I do not dare display the flag so boldly again.
Rely on public transit for a week? Cuyahoga County officials challenged to try it to better inform community goals
CELVELAND, Ohio – As Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne works to establish a new office focusing on mobility and transportation, Clevelanders for Public Transit is challenging him to rely solely on public transportation for an entire week in February to experience first-hand its deficiencies in coverage and service. Roughly...
Another hunger tsunami could be coming. Are we ready? Editorial
At the end of next month, millions of food stamp recipients across the country and hundreds of thousands in Ohio will receive their final pandemic emergency food-aid allotment of extra SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits, as food stamps are now called. On one level, this makes sense. The pandemic...
University Heights police offer advice on how to avoid being a scam victim: Press Run
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Included in this week’s email wrap-up from the City of University Heights to its residents is some good information for those who want to avoid being scammed. The University Heights Police Department piece states: “Did you get a call from someone claiming to be from...
Cuyahoga County home prices up for 10th straight year; see city-by-city details
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Median home prices were up in nearly every community in Cuyahoga County last year, from east to west and from lower to higher priced cities and villages. Overall, the median for single-family homes increased by $10,000 to $165,000 in 2022, marking the 10th straight year of gains. Prices were up in both the city of Cleveland and the suburbs, an analysis of property records by cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer found.
Madonna ‘The Celebration Tour’ in Cleveland: How to get concert tickets for Aug. 2
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Madonna will set out in the summer for her five-month-long “The Celebration Tour,” including a Cleveland stop on Aug. 2. How to get tickets to see Madonna: VividSeats | StubHub | SeatGeek | TicketCity | MegaSeats | TicketMaster. Madonna is returning to Cleveland for the...
Middleburg Heights prepares for substantial street repairs
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Substantial roadwork is moving forward in Middleburg Heights, with the city’s 2022-23 Street Repair Program showing current probable costs at more than $4.1 million, spanning several projects. Director of Public Service Jim Herron provided an update at City Council’s Jan. 9 Streets Committee meeting.
Modern home in Bay Village comes with private lake access: House of the Week
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- For buyers looking for new construction of manageable size on Lake Erie, pickings can be slim. The sleek contemporary at 24920 Sunset Dr. defies those preconceived notions. The home was built in 2021 and offers 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in just over 3,200-sq. ft. Located...
Marijuana made easy: Ohio’s newest cannabis dispensary features a drive-thru in Lorain County
LORAIN, Ohio — Filling a prescription for medical marijuana is about to get a whole lot easier for patients in Lorain County. Customers of a new cannabis dispensary will be able to make their pickups at a drive-thru about as easily as making fast-food runs or banking on the go.
